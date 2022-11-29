Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blackbrick - Miami

review star

No reviews yet

4812 N Dale Mabry Hwy

Tampa, FL 33614

Appetizers

Chilled Green Beans

$7.00

Kou Shui Ji Mouth Watering Chicken

$12.00

Dumpling Soup

$7.00

Papa's Egg Roll

$4.00

Char Siu Pork Belly

$15.00

Salt and Sichaun Pepper Shrimp

$19.00

Char Siu Spare Ribs

$17.00Out of stock

Red Oil Shrimp Wonton

$9.00

Xi'an Fries

$5.00

Caviar Service

1 oz Caviar

$75.00

2 oz Caviar

$150.00Out of stock

4 oz Caviar

$275.00Out of stock

Dumplings

Crab & Pork Bao

$10.00

Chicken & Chive Bao

$8.00

Lamb & Cumin Bao

$9.00

Shrimp & Bamboo Siu Mai

$12.00

Pork & Mushroom Sui Mai

$10.00

BlackBrick Tower

$12.00

Chicken & Chive, Lamb & Cumin, Pork & Mushroom Siu Mai

Vegetarian

Suan La Bai Cai

$11.00

Fungus STIR FRY

$19.00

Yu Xiang “Fish Fragrance” Eggplant

$12.00

Ma Po Tofu

$19.00

Dry Pot Cauliflower

$11.00

Noodles/Fried Rice

Young Chicken Noodles

$20.00

White Truffle Noodle

$24.00

Yangzhou Fried Rice

$23.00

Truffle FRIED RICE

$26.00

Xi'an Lamb Noodles

$22.00

Sichuan

Spicy Mala Chicken

Spicy Mala Chicken

$22.00

Kung Pao Shrimp

$23.00

Large Cuts

Money Muscle

$21.00

Whole Roasted Duck

$120.00Out of stock

10 oz Hawaiian Prime Beef Stir Fry

$34.00

American Traditional

General Tso’s Florida Gator

General Tso’s Florida Gator

$23.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.50

Lemonade

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Agua Panna

$6.00

Pelegrino

$6.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Mocktails

Miss Lily

$6.00

Violet Temple

$6.00

Drew Park Sunset

$7.00

Red Wine

Ch Moulin a Vent

$80.00

JP Thevenet Morgon

$90.00

Belle Glos Las Alturas

$92.00

Broadside Cabernet

$45.00

My Favorite Neighbor Cabernet

$115.00

Peyrassol La Croix Rougge

$47.00

Caymus Cabernet

$167.00

Chiarlo Barbera

$46.00

Daou Cabernet

$78.00

Harvey & Harriet Red Blend

$80.00

Maison Noir OPP

$65.00

Turley Juvenile Zin

$85.00

Volpaia Chianti Classico

$80.00

Hewitt Cabernet

$267.00

Maal Biutiful Malbec

$52.00

Girardin Santenay

$155.00

Frank Family Cabernet

$150.00

Silver Oak Cabernet

$165.00

Los Vascos Cabernet

$35.00

Roger Sabon CDP

$160.00

Domaine Serene Evenstead

$158.00

Altesino Brunello

$275.00

Kosta Browne Syrah

$325.00

Quilceda Creek

$365.00

White Wine

Bouchard Macon Villages

$70.00

Frenzy Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

Pierre Sparr Gewurtztraminer

$62.00

Scarpetta Pinot Grigio

$46.00

Cakebread Chardonnay

$150.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$65.00

Moreau Vouvray

$49.00

Donnhoff Kabinett Riesling

$78.00

HdV Chardonnay

$178.00

Delaporte Sancerre

$105.00

Butter Chardonnay

$35.00

Laurenz V Grune Veltliner

$46.00

Weinbach Riesling 375ml

$50.00

Archery Summit Chardonnay

$78.00

Schmitt Qba Riesling

$42.00

Talmard Macon Chardonnay

$45.00

Sparkling/Rosè

Aix Rose

$60.00

JP Chenet Sparkling Brut

$44.00

Gruet Sparkling Blanc de Noirs

$50.00

Bisol Prosecco

$72.00

Schramsberg Bl de Bl 375

$83.00

Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs

$119.00

Gosset Brut

$145.00

Paul Bara Brut Rose

$155.00

2008 Goutorbe

$175.00

Soft Serve

Soft Serve with Five Farms Irish Cream

$8.00

Mandarin Orange

$4.00

Kids Icecream

$6.00

Cake Slicing

Cake Slice Per Person

$4.00

Tea

BlackBrick Tea

$6.00

Coffee

Espresso

$4.00

Lungo

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Machiato

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

4812 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33614

