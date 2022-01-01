Restaurant header imageView gallery

haley.henry wine bar

301 Reviews

$$

45 Province Street

Boston, MA 02108

Biggie Small Plates

Olives

$8.00

Nutz

$10.00

Pickle Plate

$7.00

Deviled Eggs Of Course

$8.00

Muva's Sliders

$10.00

beef sliders, secret sauce, horseradish aioli, fried shallot

Pan con Tomate

$14.00

Lobster Slides

$16.00

Denmark Tasting

$40.00

Bone Thugs & Charcuterie

Mix & Match 3

$22.00

with accoutrements

Mix & Match 5

$33.00

with accoutrements

WEINER WED

$15.00

Skys the Limit

Beet Salad

$16.00

Daily Ceviche

$22.00

preserved lemon relish, dill, chips

Fall Pumpkin Risotto

$24.00

Gnocchi

$17.00

Karl's Sausage & White Beans

$22.00

Roasted Broccoli

$16.00

Arctic Char Crudo

$22.00

Tins

Lobster Páté

$25.00Out of stock

Red Scorpion Pâté

$22.00

Tuna Páte

$21.00

Codesa Anchovies

$28.00

Da Morgada Calamari

$20.00

Spiced Sardine

$14.00

haley.henry Mackerel Piri Piri

$18.00

Smoked Trout

$20.00

Petit Sardines

$15.00

Tuna Ventresca

$20.00

Damorgada Mussels in Escabeche

$15.00

DaMorgada Cod Fish in Oil

$20.00

Cockles in Brine

$26.00

Baby Sardines

$15.00Out of stock

Smoked Sea Sprat

$22.00

Mussels in Dill & Fennel

$24.00

Gueyu Mussels

$40.00Out of stock

Needlefish

$14.00

Scallops

$20.00Out of stock

Sliced Octopus

$22.00

Mussels in Tomato Sauce

$16.00

Cod Liver in Oil

$22.00

Baby Sardine

$14.00Out of stock

Tenorio Tomato/Basil

$20.00Out of stock

Garfish in Spiced Oil

$16.00

Mackerel in Muscadet Wine

$22.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

a wine bar in the heart of downtown Boston specializing in wine, beer, tinned fish, cheese, charcuterie, tunes & a good time

Website

Location

45 Province Street, Boston, MA 02108

Directions

