Restaurant header imageView gallery

Half Baked Goodness Magnolia

review star

No reviews yet

13650 FM 1488, Ste. 300

`Magnolia, TX 77354

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

COOKIES

COOKIES

BOX OF 4 GIANT GOOEY COOKIES

$13.75

1 box, 4 giant cookies

BOX OF 6 GIANT GOOEY COOKIES

$20.65

1 box, 6 giant cookies

BOX OF 12 GIANT GOOEY COOKIES

$39.99

1 box, 12 giant cookies

PARTY BOX - 12 MEDIUM SIZED GOOEY COOKIES

$24.99

It's a party! In a box! Featuring a smaller size than our giant sized cookies, share them (or don’t). These classics are a must!

KETO/GLUTEN-FREE COOKIES

BOX OF 4 GIANT GOOEY COOKIES

$16.99

1 box, 4 giant gluten-free/keto cookies

BOX OF 6 GIANT GOOEY COOKIES

$26.99

1 box, 6 giant gluten-free/keto cookies

BOX OF 12 GIANT GOOEY COOKIES

$42.99

1 box, 12 giant gluten-free/keto cookies

HALF & HALF BOX - 2 GF/KETO & 2 REGULAR GOOEY COOKIES

$16.25

1 box, 4 giant cookies- half gluten-free/keto cookies & half regular cookies

KETO/GF PARTY BOX-12 MEDIUM SIZED GOOEY COOKIES

$29.00

Keto/ gluten-free party! In a box! Featuring a smaller size than our giant sized cookies, share them (or don’t). These classics are a must!

BAZOOKIES

Bazookie

$9.99

An ooey, gooey skillet cookie topped with homemade vanilla Blue Bell ice cream.

Keto Bazookie

$10.99

An ooey, gooey skillet cookie topped with homemade vanilla Blue Bell ice cream.

CAKES

Cakes

Half Baked Letter Cake

$29.99

14" cake. Any letter, any flavor, any colors!

Half Baked Number Cake

$29.99

14" cake. Any number, any flavor, any colors!

Round Cookie Cake | 9"

$24.99

9" cake, feeds 6-8 people. Your favorite cookie in a cake!

Square Cookie Cake | 12"

$34.99

Your favorite cookie in a cake! Perfect for your special occasion! Feeds 15-20 people

Square Cookie Cake | 14"

$44.99

Your favorite cookie in a cake! Perfect for your special occasion. Feeds 20-30 people

Square Cookie Cake | 16"

$54.99

Your favorite cookie in a cake! Perfect for your special occasion! Feeds 40-50 people

Keto / Gluten-Free Cakes

Round Cookie Cake | 9"

$24.99

Low-carb, Gluten free cookie cake for the Keto diet lover! Feeds 6-8 people.

Square Cookie Cake | 12"

$37.99

Low-carb, Gluten free cookie cake for the Keto diet lover! Feeds 15-20 people

Square Cookie Cake | 14"

$47.99

Low-carb, Gluten free cookie cake for the Keto diet lover! Feeds 20-30 people.

Square Cookie Cake | 16"

$57.99

Low-carb, Gluten free cookie cake for the Keto diet lover! Feeds 30-40 people.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13650 FM 1488, Ste. 300, `Magnolia, TX 77354

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Backyard Social -
orange starNo Reviews
6920 Farm to Market Road 1488 Magnolia, TX 77354
View restaurantnext
Pizzaiolo's - Old Magnolia
orange starNo Reviews
18304 FM 1488 Magnolia, TX 77354
View restaurantnext
Tressie's
orange star4.2 • 230
312 Commerce Street Magnolia, TX 77355
View restaurantnext
All American Burgers & BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
18353 Farm to Market Road 1488 Magnolia, TX 77354
View restaurantnext
WingNuts Express
orange star4.5 • 13
32903 Tamina Road Magnolia, TX 77354
View restaurantnext
Victory Pie Company
orange star4.9 • 305
32907 Tamina Rd Magnolia, TX 77354
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in `Magnolia

Deacon Baldy's Bar & Food Trucks - The Woodlands
orange star4.7 • 890
5447 FM 1488 Magnolia, TX 77354
View restaurantnext
Magnolia Diner - 18423 FM 1488 Rd Suite G
orange star4.4 • 348
18423 FM 1488 Rd Suite G Magnolia, TX 77354
View restaurantnext
Victory Pie Company
orange star4.9 • 305
32907 Tamina Rd Magnolia, TX 77354
View restaurantnext
Tressie's
orange star4.2 • 230
312 Commerce Street Magnolia, TX 77355
View restaurantnext
WingNuts Express
orange star4.5 • 13
32903 Tamina Road Magnolia, TX 77354
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near `Magnolia
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)
Montgomery
review star
Avg 4 (24 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Conroe
review star
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Spring
review star
Avg 4.3 (125 restaurants)
Katy
review star
Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (16 restaurants)
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston