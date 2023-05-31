A map showing the location of Half Baked Goodness MueschkeView gallery

Half Baked Goodness Mueschke

review star

No reviews yet

16326 Mueschke Road

Cypress, TX 77433

COOKIES

COOKIES

ONE GIANT GOOEY COOKIE

ONE GIANT GOOEY COOKIE

$3.99

BOX OF 4 GIANT GOOEY COOKIES

$13.99

1 box, 4 cookies, delivered or shipped to your door! Local delivery times available first come first serve.

BOX OF 6 GIANT GOOEY COOKIES

$20.99

BOX OF 12 GIANT GOOEY COOKIES

$39.99

12 cookies. Up to 6 different flavors. It’s a party! In a box! Medium sized chocolate chip goodness right to your door. Featuring a smaller size than our regular giant sized cookies, share them (or don’t). These classics are a must!

HALF & HALF BOX - 2 GF/KETO & 2 REGULAR

$16.25

1 box, half gluten-free/keto cookies half regular cookies, delivered or shipped to your door! Local delivery times available first come first serve.

PARTY BOX

$24.99

KETO/GF COOKIES

SINGLE KETO/GF GIANT GOOEY COOKIE

$5.00

BOX OF 4 KETO/GF GIANT GOOEY COOKIES

$16.99

1 box, 4 gluten-free/keto cookies, delivered or shipped to your door! Local delivery times available first come first serve.

BOX OF 6 KETO/GF GIANT GOOEY COOKIES

$26.99

BOX OF 12 KETO/GF GIANT GOOEY COOKIES

$42.99

12 cookies. Keto, gluten-free, grain-free. It’s a party! In a box! 12 '“medium” style chocolate chip goodness right to your door. Featuring a smaller size than our regular giant sized cookies, share them (or don’t). These classics are a must! Local delivery times available first come first serve.

HALF & HALF BOX - 2 GF/KETO & 2 REGULAR

$16.25

1 box, half gluten-free/keto cookies half regular cookies, delivered or shipped to your door! Local delivery times available first come first serve.

KETO/GF PARTY BOX

$29.99

Catering prices

Party size 51-199

$1.25

Party size 200+

$1.00

Full size 36-50

$3.25

Full size 51-100

$3.00

Full size 101+

$2.75

Keto party size 50-199

$2.00

Keto party size 200+

$1.75

Keto full size 25-50

$3.75

Keto full size 51-199

$3.50

Keto full size 200+

$3.00

BAZOOKIES

Bazookie

$9.99

An ooey, gooey skillet cookie topped with homemade vanilla Blue Bell ice cream.

Keto Bazookie

$10.99

An ooey, gooey skillet cookie topped with homemade vanilla Blue Bell ice cream.

CAKES

Cakes

Half Baked Letter Cake

$29.99

14" cake. Any letter, any flavor, any colors! Cakes are made with our same Half Baked dough!!

Half Baked Number Cake

$29.99

Any number, any flavor, any colors!

Round Cookie Cake | 9"

$24.99

9" cake, feeds 6-8 people. 1 giant cookie cake for your special occasion!

12" Square Cookie Cake

$34.99

1 giant cookie cake for your special occasion!

14" Square Cookie Cake

$44.99

1 giant cookie cake for your special occasion!

16" Square Cookie Cake

$54.99

1 giant cookie cake for your special occasion!

Keto Cakes

12" Keto/GF Square Cookie Cake

$37.99

Gluten-free & keto.

14" Keto/GF Square Cookie Cake

$47.99

Gluten-free & keto.

16" Keto/GF Square Cookie Cake

$57.99

Gluten-free & keto.

Keto/GF Circle Cake

$24.99

6-8 people. 1 big giant low-carb cookie cake for the Keto diet lover!

DRINKS

Regular Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Water

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Dr Pepper

$1.99

T-shirts

T-shirt one style

T-Shirt

$19.99

Delivery

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

16326 Mueschke Road, Cypress, TX 77433

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

