Half Baked Goodness Naperville

2863 W. 95th St., #143-273

Naperville, IL 60564

Popular Items

Mixed Party Box

$20.00

12 Palm-sized cookies

Mixed Box of 6 Giant Cookies

$18.00

Cookies to share with yourself and 5 of your fellow giant friends

Mixed Box of 4 Giant Cookies

$12.00

4 of perhaps the ooey and gooey-est cookies you have had in your entire life


Individual Flavors

Celebration

$4.00+

it's a cookie party.. white chocolate chip cookie full of sprinkles

Chocolate Chip

$4.00+

a staple that is melt in your mouth good

Creme Brulee

$4.00+

fancy it up with a cookie made for royalty.

Double Chocolate Chip

$4.00+

a chocolate cookie with chocolate chips.... never enough gooey chocolate

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip

$4.00+

Better than your grandmother's

Sugar

$4.00+

a fresh classic, buttery sugary and sweet

KEY WEST (COW)

$4.00+

A whipped coconut-lime topping on top of our beloved sugar cookie, complimented with a little slice of lime

REESE'S (COW)

$4.00+

A chocolate chip cookie filed with everything Reese's- both cups and pieces

KETO/GF Creme Brulee

$5.00+

A royal cookie with hopes for a slimmer future

KETO/GF Chocolate Chip

$5.00+

the mac daddy of Keto cookies made (only) with: almond flour, monk fruit, eggs, coconut oil, baking soda, salt and dark chocolate chips. Made with Lily's Chocolate Chips

KETO/GF Sugar

$5.00+

classic sugar cookie. Kept the sweet but took out the sugar. Made with monk fruit, almond flour, butter

Drinks

Milk

$3.00

The perfect compliment to the perfect cookie

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

A personal bottle of deliciousness that you don't have to share with anybody

Water Bottle

$2.00

H20. It does the body good.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
CHICAGOLAND'S BEST FRESH BAKED COOKIES DELIVERED STRAIGHT TO YOUR DOOR!

Location

2863 W. 95th St., #143-273, Naperville, IL 60564

Directions

