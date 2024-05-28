- Home
Half Baked Goodness (Midtown) Elk Grove/Sacramento
1829 22nd Street
Sacramento, CA 95816
COOKIES
- ONE GIANT GOOEY COOKIE$4.50
- BOX OF 4 GIANT GOOEY COOKIES$17.50
1 BOX 4 GIANT COOKIES
- BOX OF 6 GIANT GOOEY COOKIES$24.50
1 BOX 6 GIANT COOKIES
- BOX OF 12 GIANT GOOEY COOKIES$47.50
1 box, 12 giant cookies
- PARTY BOX - 12 MEDIUM SIZED GOOEY COOKIES$28.50
It's a party in a box! Featuring a smaller size than our giant sized cookies, share them (or don’t). These classics are a must!
KETO/GLUTEN-FREE COOKIES
- SINGLE KETO/GF GIANT GOOEY COOKIE$5.75Out of stock
- KETO/GF BOX OF 4 GIANT GOOEY COOKIES$20.75Out of stock
1 box, 4 giant gluten-free/keto cookies
- KETO/GF BOX OF 6 GIANT GOOEY COOKIES$26.50Out of stock
1 box, 6 giant gluten-free/keto cookies
- KETO/GF BOX OF 12 GIANT GOOEY COOKIES$55.00Out of stock
1 box, 12 giant gluten-free/keto cookies
- KETO/GF PARTY BOX-12 MEDIUM SIZED GOOEY COOKIES$32.00Out of stock
Keto/ gluten-free party! In a box! Featuring a smaller size than our giant sized cookies, share them (or don’t). These classics are a must!
- HALF & HALF BOX - 2 GF/KETO & 2 REGULAR GOOEY COOKIES$19.25Out of stock
1 box, 4 giant cookies- half gluten-free/keto cookies & half regular cookies
- HALF & HALF BOX - 3 GF/KETO & 3 REGULAR GOOEY COOKIES$24.75Out of stock
1 box, 6 giant cookies- half gluten-free/keto cookies & half regular cookies
CAKES
Cakes- Please allow 24 hour notice or contact store for urgent orders
- Letter Cake$29.99Out of stock
14" cake. Any letter, any flavor, any colors!
- Number Cake$29.99Out of stock
14" cake. Any number, any flavor, any colors!
- Round Cookie Cake | 9"$24.99Out of stock
9" cake, feeds 6-8 people. Your favorite cookie in a cake!
- Square Cookie Cake | 12"$34.99Out of stock
Your favorite cookie in a cake! Perfect for your special occasion! Feeds 15-20 people
- Square Cookie Cake | 14"$44.99Out of stock
Your favorite cookie in a cake! Perfect for your special occasion. Feeds 20-30 people
- Square Cookie Cake | 16"$54.99Out of stock
Your favorite cookie in a cake! Perfect for your special occasion! Feeds 40-50 people
Keto / Gluten-Free Cakes
- Round Cookie Cake | 9"$28.99Out of stock
Low-carb, Gluten free cookie cake for the Keto diet lover! Feeds 6-8 people.
- Square Cookie Cake | 12"$37.99Out of stock
Low-carb, Gluten free cookie cake for the Keto diet lover! Feeds 15-20 people
- Square Cookie Cake | 14"$47.99Out of stock
Low-carb, Gluten free cookie cake for the Keto diet lover! Feeds 20-30 people.
- Square Cookie Cake | 16"$57.99Out of stock
Low-carb, Gluten free cookie cake for the Keto diet lover! Feeds 30-40 people.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
