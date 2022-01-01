Restaurant header imageView gallery

Half Full 125 Second St

125 Second St

Lewes, DE 19958

Order Again

Salad

All American

$12.00

Ceasar

$11.00

House Salad

$11.00

The Cold Board

$17.00

Tough Guy

$13.00

Soup

Chicken & Ancini

$10.00

Tomato & Tarragon

$9.00

Dessert

Triple Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake Bar

$6.00

Nutella Parfait

$7.00

Chocolate Toffee Brownie

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Peanut Butter Krispies

$6.00

White Wine Glass

$5 Draft Wine

$5.00

Chardonnay GL

$12.00

Draft White GL

$10.00

Gavi GL

$11.00

Muscadet GL

$12.00

Noe GL

$11.00

Pinot Grigio GL

$11.00

Pouilly Fume GL

$17.00

Reisling GL

$11.00

Roero Arneis GL

$12.00

Rose Of The Moment GL

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$15.00

Sparkling GL

$13.00

Sparkling Rose GL

$11.00

Vermentino GL

$11.00

Red Wine Glass

Bordeaux GL

$11.00

Cabernet GL

$16.00

Chianti GL

$13.00

Draft Red GL

$10.00

El Oso Red Blend GL

$17.00

Generoso GL

$11.00

Giome Rosso GL

$12.00

Malbec GL

$12.00

Merlot GL

$13.00

Pinot Noir GL

$15.00

Red Blend GL

$14.00

Tempranillo GL

$12.00

Beer

Draft Beer #1

$7.00

Draft Beer #2

$7.00

Draft Beer #3

$7.00

Draft Beer #4

$7.00

Draft Beer #5

$7.00

Blue Hen Pilsner

$5.00

Brightside Ipa

$6.00

Calvert Pilsner

$6.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Cranberry Shandy

$6.00

Dogfish 60

$5.00

Hazy O

$6.00

Kernza Pils

$6.00

La Fin Du Mond

$6.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Mother In Law

$6.00

Sierra Nevada

$5.00

Truly Seltzer

$5.00

Yuengling Hershey

$6.00

$5 Draft Beer

$5.00

ace cider

$6.00

Unicorns Haulin Oats

$6.00

Overlook DIPA

$7.00

Cocktails

Bevy Long Drink

$7.00

Bulleit Old Fashioned

$11.00

Dogfish Crush

$9.00

Draft Cocktail

$11.00

Italian Spritz

$10.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Muz Vermouth

$8.00

Tea-ki Iced Tea

$7.00

Whiskey Can

$12.00

Other Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Panna

$4.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Tea

$5.00

centr cbd soda 18+

$7.00

White Wine BTL

Chardonnay BTL

$37.00

Draft White BTL

$35.00

Gavi BTL

$35.00

Muscadet BTL

$37.00

Noe BTL

$35.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$35.00

Pouilly Fume BTL

$60.00

Riesling BTL

$35.00

Roero Arneis BTL

$37.00

Rose Of The Moment BTL

$37.00

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$48.00

Sparkling BTL

$43.00

Sparkling Rose BTL

$35.00

Vermentino BTL

$35.00

Red Wine BTL

Cabernet BTL

$50.00

Chateauneuf

$68.00

Chiani BTL

$37.00

Chianti BTL

$43.00

Draft Red BTL

$35.00

Dumol Pinot Noir

$85.00

El Oso Red Blend BTL

$60.00

Generoso BTL

$35.00

Giome Rosso BTL

$43.00

Malbec BTL

$37.00

Merlot BTL

$43.00

Pinot Noir BTL

$48.00

Red Blend BTL

$45.00

Rioja BTL

$37.00

Sieno Red Blend BTL

$37.00

Syrah BTL

$65.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location

125 Second St, Lewes, DE 19958

Directions

