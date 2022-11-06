Restaurant header imageView gallery

Half & Half Pizza Co.

77 East Scranton Avenue

Located inside the Bike Shop!

Lake Bluff, IL 60044

Order Again

Popular Items

MAKE YOUR OWN PIE
PLAIN AS CAN BE
SUPPERONI

Appetizers

FRESH BUFFALO MOZZARELLA

$13.00

evoo, olives, capers, basil vinaigrette, garlic bread

gf OVEN ROASTED CHICKEN WINGS

$15.00

1 dozen - garlic, herbs, chile, side of ranch

CHEESY PIZZA BREAD

$15.00

2 cheeses, tomato sauce, oregano, garlic herbs, side of ranch

SPICY PIZZA ROLL

$14.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, pepperoni, red jalapeño, evoo

BAKED GOAT CHEESE

$12.00

tomato sauce, goat cheese, evoo, oregano, garlic bread

AIRY CHEESE FOCACCIA

$15.00

dried basil & oregano, aleppo chilies (feeds 2-3)

gf STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$12.00

2 cheeses, peppers, fresh basil, tomato sauce

SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$13.00

Italian sausage, peppers, onion, calabrian chilies, garlic bread

Salads

all entree size

gf GET HIM TO THE GREEK

$14.00

tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives. (No lettuce)

CAMPANIA’S SUNSET

$16.00Out of stock

romaine hearts, fresh mozzarella, roasted pecans, garlic croutons, salami

THE REAL CAESAR

$13.00Out of stock

romaine hearts, reggiano parmigiano, garlic croutons, caesar dressing.

Half Normal

ALL PIES ARE 14” (SUB GLUTEN FREE DOUGH +3) NO MODIFICATIONS ON NAMED PIES

PLAIN AS CAN BE

$21.00

rich mozzarella, house made tomato sauce

THE BEGINNING

$22.00

fresh tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

DAD'S FAVORITE

$24.00

house italian sausage, sweet onions, mozzarella, house made tomato sauce

I LIVE IN A TENT

$25.00

mushrooms, onion, olives, peppers, broccolini, fresh basil, mozzarella, house made tomato sauce

SUPPERONI

$26.00

under and over cheese pepperoni, house made tomato sauce, mozzarella

JOHN'S GO TO OF OLD

$25.00

house italian sausage, pepperoni, black olives, mozzarella, house made tomato sauce

CARNIVORE

$27.00

italian sausage, smoked bacon, pepperoni, grilled chicken, mozzarella, house made tomato sauce

WHITE AS SNOW

$24.00

mozzarella, ricotta, asiago, extra virgin, creamy parmesan sauce, oregano

FLORENTINE

$24.00

parmesan sauce, smoked bacon, baby spinach, parmesan cheese

Half Unusual & Playful

ALL PIES ARE 14” (SUB GLUTEN FREE DOUGH +3) NO MODIFICATIONS ON NAMED PIES

JALISCO’S BEAUTY

$26.00

pork carnitas, cojita cheese, tomatillo salsa, reposado tequila, cilantro

AUTUMN IN PIEDMONT

$27.00

black truffle, sliced tomatoes, fontina DOP cheese, topped with fresh arugula

AS HOT AS SEVILLE

$26.00

roasted shallots, spicy chilies, serrano ham, 12 month manchego cheese, tomato sauce

SURE SHOT

$25.00

grilled chicken, broccolini, allepo chile, asiago, creamy parmesan sauce

BREAKFAST IN FRANCE

$28.00

smoked bacon, farm egg, leeks, parmesan sauce, asiago & mozzarella, oregano

NO FAITH...

$26.00

burnt pepperoni, fresh oregano, spicy chilies, manchego, asiago, mozzarella

WINNER

$27.00

italian sausages, maitake mushroom, thai basil, asiago cheese, fresh tomatoes

NO SLEEP... TILL... BROOKLYN!

$28.00

fresh buffalo mozzarella, basil, chunky tomatoes, crispy prosciutto, evoo

BOLOGNA

$27.00

(BO LO NYA) Fra' Mani mortadella, roasted pistachio, white sauce, manchego cheese

Make Your Own

MAKE YOUR OWN PIE

$21.00

includes sauce & cheese (EACH ADDITIONAL 1.50) - limit 6 toppings

SNACKS

GREAT LAKES BBQ CHIPS

$1.50

GREAT LAKES ORIGINAL CHIPS

$1.50

GREAT LAKES PARMESAN RANCH CHIPS

$1.50

GREAT LAKES SEA SALT & VINEGAR CHIPS

$1.50

LILLIE'S Q ORIGINAL CHIPS

$1.95

LILLIE'S Q HOT PEPPER CHIPS

$1.95

BLANXART CHOCOLATE BARS

$2.95

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$1.95

TCHO CHOCOLATE BARS

$3.95

DRINKS

CIRCLE KOMBUCHA GINGER LEMON

$5.00

CIRCLE KOMBUCHA POMEGRANATE

$5.00

COCA COLA

$2.50

COCA COLA DIET

$2.50

COCO 5 COCONUT WATER LIMON

$4.00

COCO 5 COCONUT WATER PASSION FRUIT

$4.00

COCO 5 COCONUT WATER PINEAPPLE

$4.00

GREEN RIVER

$2.50

HARNEY & SON BLACK TEA

$3.00

HARNEY & SON ORANGE MANGO

$3.00

HARNEY & SON ORGANIC GREEN TEA

$3.00

HARNEY & SON ORGANIC LEMONADE

$3.00

JOE'S TEAS & LEMONADE

$3.00

JOHNNY RYAN SODAS

$3.00

SAN PELLEGRINO LIMONATA

$2.50

SAN PELLEGRINO TANGERINE

$2.50

SAN PELLEGRINO WATER SPARKLING

$2.50

SPINDRIFT SPARKLING

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

WBC SODAS

$2.50

WISCO POP GRAPEFRUIT

$3.00

WISCO POP STRAWBERRY

$3.00
All hours
Sunday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Half & Half is a carry out and delivery pizza shop featuring an all scratch kitchen with amazing ingredients and quality in everything we do!

Location

77 East Scranton Avenue, Located inside the Bike Shop!, Lake Bluff, IL 60044

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

