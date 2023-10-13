Food Half Lion Public House

House Favorites

Tacos (3)

$14.00

Tacos (5)

$18.00

Steak Frites

$18.00

Baked Mac & Cheese

$17.00

Fairway Fish & Chips

$17.00

Chicken Strips & Fries

$15.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$12.00

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Classic Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza

$16.00

All Meat Pizza

$16.00

Ham & Pineapple Pizza

$14.00

Build Your Own Pizza

$13.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Turkey Bacon Swiss Sandwich

$18.00

Cubano Sandwich

$18.00

Classic BLT Sandwich

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Club Sandwich

$16.00

The Reuben Sandwich

$18.00

Shrimp Po Boy Sandwich

$19.00

Fried Fish Sandwich

$18.00

Half Lion Beef Dip

$20.00

Half Lion Italian Sub

$18.00

Burgers

Pub Cheeseburger

$16.00

Black & Blue Burger

$18.00

Half Lion Burger

$20.00

Bogey BBQ Burger

$18.00

Snacks & Bites

Pretzel Bites

$12.00

Deep Fried Pickles

$12.00

HL Pub Nachos

$18.00

Backswing Wings

$15.00

Quesadilla

$16.00

House Fried Poppers

$14.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$15.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$16.00

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

Shrimp Fritters

$16.00

House Made BBQ Chips (Basket)

$7.00

Fries

$7.00

Tots

$7.00

Hot Diggity Dog

$5.00

House Made Soups

Albert's Amber Chili

$7.00+

Public House Clam Chowder

$7.00+

Salads

House Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Wedge Salad

$15.00

Taco Salad

$17.00

Brazilian Steak Salad

$22.00

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Desserts

Crème Brûlée Cheesecake

$11.00

Loaded Funnel Cake Fries

$10.00

Chocolate Torte

$9.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

Breakfast All Meat Burrito

$8.00

Breakfast Veggie Burrito

$7.00

Breakfast Biscuits and Gravy

$10.00

Breakfast French Toast Bites

$7.00

Breakfast Side Hash

$3.00

WINDOW / DRIVE / CART

FOOD

CHIPS

$2.00

HOT DOG

$5.00

CANDY BAR

$2.00

JERKY

$4.00

PROTEIN BAR

$3.00