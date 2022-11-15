Bars & Lounges
Brewpubs & Breweries
Barbeque
Half Liter BBQ | Broad Ripple
730 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our online ordering has moved! Please visit here - halfliterbbq.com
Location
5301 winthrop Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Gallery