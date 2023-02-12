Main picView gallery

Balkan StrEAT 6th Ave

review star

No reviews yet

353 6th Ave

New York, NY 10014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Grill & Sandwiches

Beef Cevapi 5

$14.00

Balkan Beef Kebab w/ somun bread, shredded cabbage, Ajvar, Onions

Beef Cevapi 10

$20.00

Balkan Beef Kebab w/ somun bread, shredded cabbage, Ajvar, Onions

Sis Cevap

$15.00

Large Singe Balkan Beef Kebab w/ hoagie roll, Shredded Cabbage, Ajvar & Onions

Balkan Burger

$14.00

Beef Burger mixed with Onions w/ Somun, Shredded Cabbage, Ajvar & Onions

Stuffed Balkan Burger

$16.00

Beef Burger stuffed w/ Cheese and double smoked bacon

Baked Goods

Cheese Burek (Slice)

$7.00

Slice of Cheese Burek

Spinach Burek (Slice)

$7.00

Slice of Spinach Burek

Meat Burek (Slice)

$8.00

Slice of Meat Burek

Potato & Onion Burek (Slice)

$7.00

Slice of Potato & Onion Burek

Cheeseburger Burek (Slice)

$8.00

Slice of Cheeseburger Burek

Cheese Burek (Whole pie)

$24.00

Filo Pie with Bulgarian Feta

Spinach Burek (Whole Pie)

$24.00

Filo Pie w/ Spinach and Bulgarian Feta

Meat Burek (Whole Pie)

$28.00

Filo Pie w/ ground Lamb, Onions, Paprika

Potato & Onion Burek (Whole Pie)

$24.00

Filo Pie w/ Potato and Onion

Cheeseburger Burek (Whole Pie)

$28.00

Filo Pie w/ Cheddar Cheese and Ground Beef

Ham & Cheese Roll

$7.00

Pork & Beef Hot Dog Roll

$7.00

Bread

$3.00

Freshly Baked Somun Bread

Pita

Cheese Pita

$9.00

Spinach & Cheese Pita

$9.00

Meat Pita

$10.00

Salads

Cabbage Salad

$5.00

Roasted Pepper Salad

$6.00

Shopska Salad

$6.00

Seasonal

Goulash

$15.00

Spicy Beef Stew w/ Paprika, Onions and Potatoes

Side Dishes

Baked Beans

$5.00

Slow cooked Canneli Beans, Onions, Carrots & double smoked bacon.

Fries

$3.00

Spicy Fries

$5.00

Add-on

Kaymak

$3.00

Urnebes

$2.00

Yogurt (Small)

$3.00

Yogurt (Large)

$5.00

Sweets

Baklava

$7.00

Doughnut Nutella

$6.00

Doughnut Pistachio

$6.00

Doughnut Plain

$5.00

Doughnut Raspberry

$6.00

Zito

$7.00Out of stock

Wheat Berry, Walnuts, Whipped Cream and Berries

Dry Goods

Domacica

$6.00

Jubilarna

$5.00

Lane

$5.00

Smoki

$3.00

Beverages

Cockta

$3.00

Fountain Soda 24oz

$3.00

Jupi Orange

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Still Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

353 6th Ave, New York, NY 10014

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco
orange starNo Reviews
168 West 4th Street New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Blue Hill Restaurant - NYC
orange star4.6 • 5,598
75 Washington Place New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Silver Apricot
orange star4.0 • 33
20 Cornelia Street New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Marie Blachére - French Bakery & Café
orange starNo Reviews
303 6th Avenue New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Two Boots Greenwich Village
orange starNo Reviews
101 7th Avenue South New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
232 Bleecker
orange star5.0 • 956
232 Bleecker St New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston