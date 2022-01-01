Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Half Moon Point

166 Reviews

$$

2154 Bridge Ave

Point Pleasant, NJ 08742

SPECIALS

Bowl Soup du Jour

$7.50

Cup Soup Du Jour

$6.00

Blackened Salmon Burrito

$17.00

Raw Bar

Barnegat Bay Oysters

$3.00

Shrimp Cocktail (Lunch)

$15.00

Special Neck Clams

$2.25

Tuna Quinoa Poke Bowl

$14.00

cucumber / seaweed salad / edamame / spring mix / pickled ginger / side of ponzu sauce

Pickins

Roasted Clams

$19.00

a dozen of roasted/grilled mid neck clams with drawn butter & lemon

HMP Wings (Lunch)

$18.00

choose between scarpiello (a cherry pepper, red wine & garlic sauce) or buffalo. Served with celery & carrots.

Nachos (Lunch)

$15.00

tri color tortilla chips with beef chili, cheddar jack cheese, onions, jalapeños, tomatoes and shredded lettuce. served with guacamole, sour cream and salsa on the side

Rhode Island Style Fried Calamari

$14.00

coated with seasoned flour & fried / cherry peppers / side of marinara

Jersey Shore Garlic Bread

$6.00

fresh baked baguette / garlic oil / herbs / parmesan cheese / side of herb oil

Burgers

Black & Blue

$21.00

cajun rubbed burger, bacon, blue cheese & an onion ring

Old School French

$21.00

gruyere cognac cheese sauce and bacon jam smothered burger

Bridge Ave (Lunch)

$17.00

our signature burger topped with your choice of cheese

Handhelds

Steam Bun Sliders

$17.00

Turkey Sandwich

$16.00

Fried Tomato Sandwich

$14.00

Cheese Steak

$17.00

With cherry peppers, swiss, sautéed onions on a kaiser roll served with French fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Wrap

$16.00

grilled chicken, american cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato & spicy mayo wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Lobster Wrap

$24.00

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Short Rib Panini

$18.00

slow braised tender short rib, a blend of cheeses (swiss, cheddar & gruyere) sautéed onions, mushrooms panini pressed with a side of horseradish cream sauce

Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.00

Soup/Salad Entrees

Cup Soup Du Jour

$6.00

Cup of Chili

$7.00

Bowl of Chili

$9.00

Caesar Salad (Lunch)

$14.00

crisp romaine with our creamy caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan

Red Beet Quinoa Salad (Lunch)

$18.00

blackened salmon / arugula / green apple goat cheese / cherry tomato / cucumber red onion / lemon oregano vinaigrette

Chicken BLT Salad (Lunch)

$16.00

grilled chicken breast, avocado, bacon, hard boiled egg, harvest mixed greens & tomato served with a honey mustard vinaigrette

California Burger Salad (Lunch)

$18.00

a grilled burger over romaine with bean sprouts, avocado, red onion, cucumber, tomatoes & balsamic vinaigrette

Flank Steak Wedge Salad

$17.00

cherry tomatoes / red onion / bacon blue cheese dressing

Blackened Shrimp Taco Salad

$15.00

romaine / black beans / shredded cheddar jack cheese / avocado / red onion / pico de gallo / cilantro sour cream dressing / crispy tortilla bowl

Lunch Entrees

Flank Steak (Lunch)

$21.00

over parmesan grits / garlic sautéed broccoli rabe

HMP Mussels Fra Diavlo

$16.00

pei mussels / garlic / hot cherry peppers house made marinara sauce / fresh herbs garlic bread

Pasta Shells Milano

$19.00

green peas / bacon / vodka sauce / fresh basil / grated cheese

Grilled Chicken & Cavatelli

$17.00

broccoli rabe sautéed with light garlic oil white wine / fresh herbs / cavatelli pasta shaved parmesan

Crab Old Bay Mac & Cheese

$23.00

Fried Scallops

$25.00

sea scallops (3) breaded & fried / house made coleslaw / cocktail sauce / lemon wedge

Kids Menu

All kids meals are served with choice of french fries, sweet fries, broccoli

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Kids Fried Mozzarella

$12.00

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Sides

Side Caesar

$9.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Truffle Fries

$7.00

Side House

$7.00

Sweet Fries

$5.00

Dessert

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$5.00

Pistachio Ice Cream

$5.00

Kid's Pist IC

Kid's Choc IC

Kid's Van IC

Sorbet

$7.00

Flourless Chocolate Mousse Cake

$10.00

Straw Shortcake

$9.00

Seasonal Cheesecake

$10.00

apple cinnamon

Tiramisu

$12.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

