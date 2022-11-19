Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Half Moon Seafood Co.

review star

No reviews yet

11508 North 56th Street

Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Popular Items

Fish & Chips
Build Your Own
Shrimp & Chips

Plates

Fish & Chips

1/2 lb of your choice of fish, served with house tartar sauce and a side.

Shrimp & Chips

$16.00

1/2 lb of wild-caught shrimp, served with house cocktail sauce and a side.

Shrimp & Fish

Your choice of fish, shrimp and a side. Served with house tartar and cocktail sauce.

Sample the Sea

Try it all! Your choice of fish, shrimp and a house crab cake. Served with two sides. (sub oysters for crab cake $2)

Oysters & Chips

$25.00

Lightly battered oysters, served with your choice of sauce and a side.

Build Your Own Sandwich

Your sandwich, your way!

Build Your Own

Half Moon Classics

The Original

$13.00Out of stock

Cod, lettuce, tomatoes, and house tartar sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

Shrimp Po' Boy

$13.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, and cajun remoulade sauce on a toasted French baguette.

Oyster Po' Boy

$16.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, and cajun remoulade sauce on a toasted French baguette.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.00

House jumbo lump crab mix, lettuce, onions, and tartar sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

Coastal Tacos

Two flour tortillas dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, and Half Moon sauce.

Fried Bird

$10.00

Brined and fried chicken breast, lettuce, pickles, and Half Moon sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

Southwest Salad - NL

$10.00

Spring mix, arugula, roasted corn, black beans, bell peppers, tortilla strips, red onions, monterey jack cheese and chipotle cilantro ranch. Your choice of chicken, shrimp or no protein!

Half Moon Heat

Nashville Hot Fish

Your choice of fish, fried and tossed in Nashville Hot sauce. Pickles and slaw on a brioche bun.

Hot Tossed Shrimp

$16.50

Lightly battered shrimp, fried and tossed in Nashville Hot sauce. Served with fries.

Hot Tossed Fish (Nuggets)

Your choice of fish, fried and tossed in Nashville Hot sauce. Served with fries.

Nashville Hot Chicken

$10.00

Brined and fried chicken breast. Nashville Hot sauce, pickles, and slaw on a brioche bun.

Hot Tossed Chicken (Nuggets)

$13.00

Brined and fried chicken nuggets tossed in Nashville Hot sauce. Served with fries.

Nashville Hot Tacos

Extras & Sweets

Larry's Crab Cake

$7.00

House lump crab cake served with tartar sauce.

Clam Chowder

$5.00+

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50+

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Fried Oreos

$5.00

Mel's Fish Dip

$11.00Out of stock

Sides

Shoestring Fries

$3.00+

Coleslaw

$2.50+

Fried Okra

$3.00+

Southwest Corn

$3.00+

Hushpuppies

$2.50+

Collard Greens

$3.00+

Southwest Side Salad

$5.00

Kids Plates

Kids Fish Sandwich

$7.00

Lightly battered whitefish on a potato bun, served with shoestring fries and a drink.

Kids Fish Nuggets

$7.00

Lightly battered whitefish nuggets, served with shoestring fries and a drink.

Kids Shrimp Plate

$8.00

Lightly battered shrimp, served with shoestring fries and a drink.

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Buttermilk fried chicken on a potato bun, served with fries and a drink.

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Buttermilk fried chicken nuggets, served with shoestring fries and a drink.

A' la carte

Cod - 1/2 lb

$14.00

Cod - 1 lb

$28.00

Mississippi Catfish - 1/2 lb

$15.00

Mississippi Catfish - 1 lb

$30.00

Gulf Grouper - 1/2 lb

$19.00

Gulf Grouper - 1 lb

$38.00

Oysters - 1/4 lb

$14.00

Oysters - 1/2 lb

$28.00

Shrimp - 1/2 lb

$14.00

Shrimp - 1 lb

$28.00

Sauces

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Cajun Remoulade

$0.50

Half Moon Sauce

$0.50

Nashville Hot Sauce - Half Heat

$0.50

Nashville Hot Sauce - Full Heat

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Chipotle Cilantro Ranch

$0.50

Half Moon Specials

Sweet Chili Cod Sandwich

$13.00

Wild-caught, Alaskan cod. Cooked your way, dressed with house sweet chili aioli, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions on a buttered brioche bun.

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Stella Artois

$5.00

Jai Alai

$5.00

Guayabera

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Bottle of Water

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sustainably sourced seafood, made fresh to order. Home of the Nashville Hot Fish.

Location

11508 North 56th Street, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Directions

Gallery
Half Moon Seafood Company image
Half Moon Seafood Company image
Half Moon Seafood Company image

Map
