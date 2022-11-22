Bars & Lounges
American
Salad
The Half Nelson
283 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Retro-luxe restaurant and bar with a menu featuring seasonally appropriate dinner offerings, as well as a selection of craft beers, interesting wines and house cocktails that change almost every week
Location
321 E 2nd St, Davenport, IA 52801
Gallery