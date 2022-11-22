Restaurant header imageView gallery
The Half Nelson

283 Reviews

$$

321 E 2nd St

Davenport, IA 52801

Popular Items

Carne Asada Flatbread
Bucktown Burger
Small Garlic Salad

Appetizers

Crab Beignets

$15.00

Deep fried crabcake; remoulade.

Carne Asada Flatbread

$15.00

Strip steak; mozzarella; chili sauce; onion; cilantro.

Salads

Small Garlic Salad

$7.00

Large Garlic Salad

$11.00

Small Summer Breeze Salad

$7.00

Large Summer Breeze Salad

$11.00

Main Course

New York, New York

$38.00

USDA Prime New York Strip; garlic-herb mashed potato; roasted cauliflower; grain mustard bechemel.

Filet Mignon

$40.00

Bacon-wrapped filet of beef tenderloin; wild mushroom risotto; broccolini; demi-glace.

Atlantic Salmon

$30.00

Skin-on salmon; Israeli couscous; broccolini.

Scallops Capellini

$32.00

Seared sea scallops; capellini noodle; lemon butter sauce; tomato; bacon; pesto.

Pistachio Crusted Barramundi

$30.00

Pacific whitefish; lemon beurre blanc; broccolini; dirty rice.

Bucktown Burger

$18.00

Caramelized onion; Cheddar cheese; lettuce; tomato; house pickle; fries.

Pecan Chicken

$24.00

Pecan-crusted fried chicken; Creole etoufee; Cheddar grits; broccolini.

Korean Roast Cauliflower

$16.00

Korean barbeque-marinated cauliflower steak; garlic white bean puree; roasted sweet corn; pickled red onion.

Pork Madeira

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Retro-luxe restaurant and bar with a menu featuring seasonally appropriate dinner offerings, as well as a selection of craft beers, interesting wines and house cocktails that change almost every week

Location

321 E 2nd St, Davenport, IA 52801

Directions

