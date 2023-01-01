Food Menu

Appetizers

1lb Peel and Eat

$26.00Out of stock

Calamari

$17.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Cheese Curds

$12.00

Ahi Tuna

$17.00

Mahi Fish Dip

$17.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$14.00

Cobb Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$18.00Out of stock

Oysters

1/2 Dozen Raw

$13.00

Dozen Raw

$24.00

1/2 Dozen Steamed

$13.00

Dozen Steamed

$24.00

1/2 Doz Dockside

$13.00

Dozen Dockside

$24.00

1/2 Dozen Rockfeller

$15.00

Dozen Rockfeller

$28.00

1/2 Triple Trae

$15.00

Dozen Triple Trae

$28.00

Soup and Salads

Cup Gumbo

$9.00

Bowl Of Gumbo

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Garden Salad

$14.00

Black and Blue

$21.00

Cup Soup

$6.00

Bowl Soup

$10.00

Soup and Sandwich

$10.00

Gyro Salad

$18.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Collards Greens

$3.00

Mac and Cheese

$3.00Out of stock

Fired Roasted Veggies

$3.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Cheese Grits

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Mashed Potatos

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Hushpuppy 3

$4.00

Desserts

Apple Pie

$9.00

Banana Pudding CheeseCake

$9.00

Bourben Peacan Pie

$9.00

Brownie Delight

$8.00

Cookie Monster

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Kids Ice Cream

$5.00

N.Y. Cheese Cake

$9.00

Entrees

Whole Flounder

$31.00

Grouper Plate

$32.00

Mahi Mahi Plate

$24.00

Shrimp Plate

$27.00

16oz Ribeye Steak

$34.00

Spec Spaghetti

$18.00Out of stock

Special Snapper

$34.00Out of stock

Oyster Dinner

$32.00

Crab Cake Plate

$34.00Out of stock

Triple Tail Special

$30.00

Hook & Cook

$17.00

Country Fried Steak

$14.00Out of stock

Alfredo

$18.00Out of stock

Grouper Throats

$30.00Out of stock

Curry Chicken

$16.00Out of stock

Meatballs & Gravy

$15.00Out of stock

Surf & Turf

$45.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Dinner

$17.00Out of stock

Snapper Stirfry

$22.00Out of stock

Steak Stir Fry

$18.00Out of stock

Fried Crabcake & Oyster Dinner

$42.00Out of stock

Handhelds

Po' Boy

$18.00Out of stock

Scipio Cheeseburger

$16.00

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$17.00

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$15.00

Grouper Reuben

$18.00

Crabcake Sandwich

$21.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad Sub

$14.00Out of stock

Meatball sub

$12.00Out of stock

Cuben Sandwich

$17.00Out of stock

Gyro

$14.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Deli Cold Cut Turkey & Ham

$15.00Out of stock

Cuban

$18.00Out of stock

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Basket

Shrimp Basket

$18.00

Mahi Basket

$17.00

Oysters Basket

$21.00

Grouper Basket

$21.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Penne Pasta

$6.00Out of stock

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$7.00

Kids 1/4 Cheese Burger

$7.00

Dog Burger Patty

$6.00

Dog Chicken

$6.00

NA Beverages**

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

1/2 Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Armold Palmer

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Virgin Pina Colda

$6.00

Virgin Strawberry Daquri

$6.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Pellergrino

$5.00

Bar Menu

Fast Bar

Well Vodka

$6.00+

Well Rum

$6.00+

Well Gin

$6.00+

Well Tequila

$6.00+

Well Whisky/Bourbon

$6.00+

Barcardi

$8.00+

Crown

$8.00+

Crown Apple

$8.00+

Don Julio

$12.00+

Espolon

$8.00

Tito

$7.00+

Hennessy

$13.00+

Jack Daniel

$8.00+

Belvedere

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Jager bomb

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.50

Fireball

$6.00

Jameson

$9.00

Margarita Well

$8.00

Specialty Drinks

Bushwhacker Drink

$12.00

Bushwhacker SHOT

$6.00

Dockside Bloody Mary

$12.00

Hazy Daze

$9.00

Knob Maple Old Fashioned

$12.00

Nauti Buoy Mule

$11.00

Sand Spur Margarita

$11.00

Scipio Sunset

$11.00

Siren Song

$11.00

The River

$9.00

Weedline Punch

$9.00

Weedline Refresher

$8.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00+

Titos

$7.00+

Absolute

$8.00

Weedline Vodka

$7.00Out of stock

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Deep Ed Lemon

$7.50

Grey Goose

$11.00+

Ketel One

$9.00

Ketel Cucumber

$10.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$7.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$7.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$7.00

Smirnoff Strawberry

$7.00

Smirnoff Watermellon

$7.00

Smirnoff Whipped

$7.00

Smirnoff Carmel

$7.00

Smirnoff Cherry

$7.00

Stolichnaya

$8.00

Kastra Elion

$12.00

Well Rum

$6.00+

Weed line Rum

$7.00

Aged Bacardi

$16.00

Bacardi

$7.00+

Bumbu

$9.00

Capt Morgan

$7.00+

Cruzan Dark

$6.50

Equiano

$9.00

Gosling Rum

$8.00

Malibu Coconut

$7.00

Mount Gay

$9.00

Plantation

$12.00

Real McCoy

$7.00

Ron Zacapa

$10.00

RumChata

$7.00

Sailor Jerry

$7.00

Well Tequila

$6.00+

818 Teq

$8.00

Aha Yeto Blanco

$8.00

Aha Yeto Rosa

$8.00

Casa Nobel Blanco

$10.00

Casamigo

$12.00

Clase Azul

$22.00

D. Julio Reposado

$20.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Enemigo Anejo

$26.00

Herradura Silver

$11.00

Jose Gold

$6.50

Jose Silver

$6.50

Mezcal Cortes

$9.00

Patron

$12.00

Penta Anejo

$28.00

Penta Diamanta

$18.00

Penta Reposado

$20.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00+

Angels Envy

$12.00

Basil Haydens

$11.00

Buchanans 18yr

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Four Roses

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jefferson Ocean

$14.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Wild Turkey 101

$9.00

Woodford

$12.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00+

Canadian Club

$6.50

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Peach

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown XOXO

$14.00

Dewars

$10.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Orange

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Knob Creek RYE

$10.00

NuLu 120

$15.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Sheep Dog PB

$7.00

Teeling

$8.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Balvenie Cast 14yr

$16.00

Dalwhinnie 15yr

$15.00

Glen Grant 18yr

$18.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$11.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$10.00

Glenlivet 14yr

$13.00

Oban

$12.50

Well Gin

$6.00+

Beefeaters

$8.00

Bombay

$8.00

Empress

$9.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Nolets

$9.00

Plymouth Sloe

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Baileys

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$10.00

Campari

$7.00

Chambord

$8.00

Midori

$6.50

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Goldschlager

$9.00

Aperal

$8.00

Fernet

$6.00

D'Usse

$14.00

Privilege Hennessy

$16.00

Hennessy

$13.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Rumplemintz

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Mexican Lollipop

$6.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Baby Beer

$8.00

Fire ball

$6.00

Alabama Slammer

$6.00

B-52

$7.00

Blowjob

$6.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Kamikaze

$6.00

Liquid Cocaine

$6.00

Mind Eraser

$6.00

Red Snapper

$6.00

Run Chahta

$6.00

Washington Apple

$6.00

Water Moccasin

$7.00

Draft Beer

Coors Light Draft

$5.50

Weedline Amber Ale

$5.50

OCBC Dirty Blonde

$6.50

OCBC Apalach IPA

$6.50

Ghost Train Lager

$6.50

Mango Man

$6.50

Key Lime Sour

$6.50

Tangerine Ale

$6.50

Domestic Beer

Budweiser

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Yuengling

$4.50

PBR

$4.50

Bud Zero

$4.50

Miller High Life

$4.00

Bucket dom. Beer

$17.00

Premium Beer

ACE Pineapple Cider

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Dos Equis XX

$6.00

Funky Budda

$6.50

Heineken

$6.00

Jai Alai

$6.00

Landshark

$6.00

Mad CBD

$8.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Modelo Negro

$6.00

OCBC Hazy

$7.00

OCBC Hooter Brown

$7.00

OCBC Mangrove

$6.50

OCBC Tates Helles

$6.50

Red Stripe

$6.00

Space Dust IPA

$7.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Strong Bow

$6.00

Wicked Weed DragonFruit

$6.50

Estrella

$6.00

Seltzers

High Noon

$6.00

Truly

$6.00

White Wine

House Chardonney

$8.00

Sand Point Chardonney

$10.00

Swan Song Chardonney

$12.00

Teanum Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Selva Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Sweet Cheeks Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Punti Ferrer Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

ToiToi Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Nebel Riesling

$9.00

Moscato

$9.00

Chateau Nabor Rose

$10.00

Zinfandel

$7.00

White Sangria

$8.00

Sparkling Wine

Santa Elvira Brut

$8.00

Avissi Prosecco

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Red Wine

House Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

Sand Point Cabernet

$10.00

Swan Song Cabernet

$14.00

House Piot Noir

$6.00

Sand Point Pinot Noir

$10.00

Sweet Cheeks Pinot Noir

$16.00

Punti Ferrer Merlot

$6.00

Micheal Sullberg Merlot

$13.00

Caligore Malbec

$13.00

Red Sangria

$8.00

Btl Wine

House Chadonney Bottle

$24.00

House Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$24.00

House Pinot Noir Bottle

$24.00

Sand Point Chard Bottle

$30.00

Swan Song Chard Bottle

$36.00

Teanum Favugne P.G. Bottle

$20.00

Selva Volpina P.G. Bottle

$24.00

Sweet Cheeks P.G. Bottle

$36.00

Punti Ferrer Sav Blanc Bottle

$24.00

Toi Toi Sav Blanc Bottle

$30.00

Sand Point Canernet Sauvignon Bottle

$30.00

Swan Song Canernet Sauvignon Bottle

$42.00

Sand Point Pinot Noir Bottle

$30.00

Sweet Cheeks Pinot Noir Bottle

$48.00

Punti Ferrer Merlot Bottle

$24.00

Micheal Sullberg Merlot Bottle

$39.00

Caligore Malbec Bottle

$39.00

Swan Song Red Blend Bottle

$28.00

Nebel Riesling Bottle

$27.00

Casteggio Moscato Bottle

$27.00

Chateau Nabor St. Rose Bottle

$30.00

Santa Elvira Sparkling Brut Bottle

$24.00

Gls Wine

Caligore Malbec

$13.00

Cocktails

Top Self Margarita

$14.00

Bloody Mary Well

$9.00

Jager Bomb Drink

$12.00

Mojito

$9.00

LIT WELL

$10.00

LIT Top Shelf

$17.00

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$9.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Reg Old Fashion

$10.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Rum Runner

$9.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Lime Daiquiri

$10.00

Mango Daiquiri

$10.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$10.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Thursday Bar Specials

Thursday Draft Beer

Coors Light Draft

$5.50

Weedline Amber Ale

$5.50

OCBC Dirty Blonde

$6.50

OCBC Apalach IPA

$6.50

Ghost Train Lager

$6.50

Mango Man

$6.50

Key Lime Sour

$6.50

Tangerine Ale

$6.50

Retail

Bottle Coozie

$8.00

Can Coozie

$3.50

Buoy Wall Puzzel

$19.00

Half Shell Sticker

$1.50

Hats

$30.00