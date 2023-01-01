- Home
Half Shell Dockside 301 Market St
No reviews yet
301 Market St
Apalachicola, FL 32320
Food Menu
Appetizers
Oysters
Soup and Salads
Sides
Desserts
Entrees
Whole Flounder
$31.00
Grouper Plate
$32.00
Mahi Mahi Plate
$24.00
Shrimp Plate
$27.00
16oz Ribeye Steak
$34.00
Spec Spaghetti
$18.00Out of stock
Special Snapper
$34.00Out of stock
Oyster Dinner
$32.00
Crab Cake Plate
$34.00Out of stock
Triple Tail Special
$30.00
Hook & Cook
$17.00
Country Fried Steak
$14.00Out of stock
Alfredo
$18.00Out of stock
Grouper Throats
$30.00Out of stock
Curry Chicken
$16.00Out of stock
Meatballs & Gravy
$15.00Out of stock
Surf & Turf
$45.00Out of stock
Pulled Pork Dinner
$17.00Out of stock
Snapper Stirfry
$22.00Out of stock
Steak Stir Fry
$18.00Out of stock
Fried Crabcake & Oyster Dinner
$42.00Out of stock
Handhelds
Po' Boy
$18.00Out of stock
Scipio Cheeseburger
$16.00
Mahi Mahi Sandwich
$17.00
Chicken Tender Sandwich
$15.00
Grouper Reuben
$18.00
Crabcake Sandwich
$21.00Out of stock
Chicken Salad Sub
$14.00Out of stock
Meatball sub
$12.00Out of stock
Cuben Sandwich
$17.00Out of stock
Gyro
$14.00Out of stock
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$15.00
Deli Cold Cut Turkey & Ham
$15.00Out of stock
Cuban
$18.00Out of stock
Country Fried Steak Sandwich
$14.00
Kids Menu
Sweet Tea
$3.00
Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Dr. Pepper
$3.00
Fruit Punch
$3.00
Pink Lemonade
$3.00
Gingerale
$3.00
Coffee
$3.00
Root Beer
$3.00
Coke Zero
$3.00
Hot Tea
$3.00
Bottled Water
$3.00
Unsweet Tea
$3.00
1/2 Tea
$3.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Armold Palmer
$3.00
Milk
$3.00
Red Bull
$5.00
Virgin Pina Colda
$6.00
Virgin Strawberry Daquri
$6.00
Soda Water
$3.00
Pellergrino
$5.00
Bar Menu
Fast Bar
Well Vodka
$6.00+
Well Rum
$6.00+
Well Gin
$6.00+
Well Tequila
$6.00+
Well Whisky/Bourbon
$6.00+
Barcardi
$8.00+
Crown
$8.00+
Crown Apple
$8.00+
Don Julio
$12.00+
Espolon
$8.00
Tito
$7.00+
Hennessy
$13.00+
Jack Daniel
$8.00+
Belvedere
$10.00
Lemon Drop
$6.00
Jager bomb
$8.00
Green Tea Shot
$7.50
Fireball
$6.00
Jameson
$9.00
Margarita Well
$8.00
Specialty Drinks
Liquor
Well Vodka
$6.00+
Titos
$7.00+
Absolute
$8.00
Weedline Vodka
$7.00Out of stock
Absolut Citron
$8.00
Belvedere
$10.00
Deep Ed Lemon
$7.50
Grey Goose
$11.00+
Ketel One
$9.00
Ketel Cucumber
$10.00
Smirnoff Citrus
$7.00
Smirnoff Blueberry
$7.00
Smirnoff Raspberry
$7.00
Smirnoff Strawberry
$7.00
Smirnoff Watermellon
$7.00
Smirnoff Whipped
$7.00
Smirnoff Carmel
$7.00
Smirnoff Cherry
$7.00
Stolichnaya
$8.00
Kastra Elion
$12.00
Well Rum
$6.00+
Weed line Rum
$7.00
Aged Bacardi
$16.00
Bacardi
$7.00+
Bumbu
$9.00
Capt Morgan
$7.00+
Cruzan Dark
$6.50
Equiano
$9.00
Gosling Rum
$8.00
Malibu Coconut
$7.00
Mount Gay
$9.00
Plantation
$12.00
Real McCoy
$7.00
Ron Zacapa
$10.00
RumChata
$7.00
Sailor Jerry
$7.00
Well Tequila
$6.00+
818 Teq
$8.00
Aha Yeto Blanco
$8.00
Aha Yeto Rosa
$8.00
Casa Nobel Blanco
$10.00
Casamigo
$12.00
Clase Azul
$22.00
D. Julio Reposado
$20.00
Don Julio
$12.00
Enemigo Anejo
$26.00
Herradura Silver
$11.00
Jose Gold
$6.50
Jose Silver
$6.50
Mezcal Cortes
$9.00
Patron
$12.00
Penta Anejo
$28.00
Penta Diamanta
$18.00
Penta Reposado
$20.00
Well Whiskey
$6.00+
Angels Envy
$12.00
Basil Haydens
$11.00
Buchanans 18yr
$15.00
Buffalo Trace
$8.00
Bulleit
$10.00
Four Roses
$9.00
Jack Daniels
$8.00
Jefferson Ocean
$14.00
Jim Beam
$8.00
Knob Creek
$10.00
Makers Mark
$10.00
Wild Turkey 101
$9.00
Woodford
$12.00
Well Whiskey
$6.00+
Canadian Club
$6.50
Chivas Regal
$8.00
Crown Apple
$9.00
Crown Peach
$9.00
Crown Royal
$9.00
Crown XOXO
$14.00
Dewars
$10.00
Drambuie
$9.00
Jameson
$9.00
Jameson Orange
$9.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$9.00
Knob Creek RYE
$10.00
NuLu 120
$15.00
Seagrams 7
$7.00
Sheep Dog PB
$7.00
Teeling
$8.00
Tullamore Dew
$9.00
Balvenie Cast 14yr
$16.00
Dalwhinnie 15yr
$15.00
Glen Grant 18yr
$18.00
Glenfiddich 12yr
$11.00
Glenlivet 12yr
$10.00
Glenlivet 14yr
$13.00
Oban
$12.50
Well Gin
$6.00+
Beefeaters
$8.00
Bombay
$8.00
Empress
$9.00
Hendricks
$12.00
Nolets
$9.00
Plymouth Sloe
$8.00
Tanqueray
$8.00
Baileys
$9.00
Kahlua
$8.00
Disaronno Amaretto
$10.00
Campari
$7.00
Chambord
$8.00
Midori
$6.50
Grand Marnier
$11.00
Southern Comfort
$7.00
Goldschlager
$9.00
Aperal
$8.00
Fernet
$6.00
D'Usse
$14.00
Privilege Hennessy
$16.00
Hennessy
$13.00
Jager Bomb
$8.00
Rumplemintz
$8.00
Lemon Drop
$6.00
Vegas Bomb
$8.00
Mexican Lollipop
$6.00
Green Tea
$8.00
Baby Beer
$8.00
Fire ball
$6.00
Alabama Slammer
$6.00
B-52
$7.00
Blowjob
$6.00
Irish Car Bomb
$9.00
Kamikaze
$6.00
Liquid Cocaine
$6.00
Mind Eraser
$6.00
Red Snapper
$6.00
Run Chahta
$6.00
Washington Apple
$6.00
Water Moccasin
$7.00
Draft Beer
Domestic Beer
Premium Beer
ACE Pineapple Cider
$6.00
Angry Orchard
$6.00
Blue Moon
$6.00
Corona
$6.00
Corona Light
$6.00
Corona Premier
$6.00
Dos Equis XX
$6.00
Funky Budda
$6.50
Heineken
$6.00
Jai Alai
$6.00
Landshark
$6.00
Mad CBD
$8.00
Modelo Especial
$6.00
Modelo Negro
$6.00
OCBC Hazy
$7.00
OCBC Hooter Brown
$7.00
OCBC Mangrove
$6.50
OCBC Tates Helles
$6.50
Red Stripe
$6.00
Space Dust IPA
$7.00
Stella Artois
$6.00
Strong Bow
$6.00
Wicked Weed DragonFruit
$6.50
Estrella
$6.00
Seltzers
White Wine
House Chardonney
$8.00
Sand Point Chardonney
$10.00
Swan Song Chardonney
$12.00
Teanum Pinot Grigio
$8.00
Selva Pinot Grigio
$8.00
Sweet Cheeks Pinot Grigio
$12.00
Punti Ferrer Sauvignon Blanc
$8.00
ToiToi Sauvignon Blanc
$10.00
Nebel Riesling
$9.00
Moscato
$9.00
Chateau Nabor Rose
$10.00
Zinfandel
$7.00
White Sangria
$8.00
Sparkling Wine
Red Wine
Btl Wine
House Chadonney Bottle
$24.00
House Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
$24.00
House Pinot Noir Bottle
$24.00
Sand Point Chard Bottle
$30.00
Swan Song Chard Bottle
$36.00
Teanum Favugne P.G. Bottle
$20.00
Selva Volpina P.G. Bottle
$24.00
Sweet Cheeks P.G. Bottle
$36.00
Punti Ferrer Sav Blanc Bottle
$24.00
Toi Toi Sav Blanc Bottle
$30.00
Sand Point Canernet Sauvignon Bottle
$30.00
Swan Song Canernet Sauvignon Bottle
$42.00
Sand Point Pinot Noir Bottle
$30.00
Sweet Cheeks Pinot Noir Bottle
$48.00
Punti Ferrer Merlot Bottle
$24.00
Micheal Sullberg Merlot Bottle
$39.00
Caligore Malbec Bottle
$39.00
Swan Song Red Blend Bottle
$28.00
Nebel Riesling Bottle
$27.00
Casteggio Moscato Bottle
$27.00
Chateau Nabor St. Rose Bottle
$30.00
Santa Elvira Sparkling Brut Bottle
$24.00
Gls Wine
Cocktails
Top Self Margarita
$14.00
Bloody Mary Well
$9.00
Jager Bomb Drink
$12.00
Mojito
$9.00
LIT WELL
$10.00
LIT Top Shelf
$17.00
Amaretto Sour
$7.00
White Russian
$9.00
Black Russian
$9.00
Cosmo
$10.00
Reg Old Fashion
$10.00
Bahama Mama
$9.00
Rum Runner
$9.00
Manhattan
$10.00
Pina Colada
$9.00
Lime Daiquiri
$10.00
Mango Daiquiri
$10.00
Strawberry Daiquiri
$10.00
Mudslide
$10.00
Mai Tai
$9.00
Thursday Bar Specials
Thursday Draft Beer
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
come in and enjoy!
Location
301 Market St, Apalachicola, FL 32320
Gallery
Port Saint Joe
No reviews yet
Panama City
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Tallahassee
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Rosemary Beach
No reviews yet
Chattahoochee
No reviews yet
Santa Rosa Beach
Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)
Miramar Beach
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
