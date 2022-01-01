Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Halftime Pizza

3 Reviews

$$

7702 W Bancroft St

Toledo, OH 43617

Order Again

Popular Items

14" Create Your Pizza
Gbc
9" Create Your Pizza

Subs & Sandwiches

Sm Ham and Cheese

$7.25

Warm ham and mozzarella cheese on a toasted bun.

Sm BLT

$7.25

In house made bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on a toasted bun.

Sm Pizza Sub

$6.00

Sm Italian Sub

$9.00
Sm Meatball Sub

Sm Meatball Sub

$9.00

In house made meatballs on a sub bun with mozzarella cheese and our pizza sauce.

Sm Pesto Cheese

$7.25

Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.00

Lg Ham and Cheese

$11.00

Warm ham and mozzarella cheese on a toasted bun.

Lg BLT

Lg BLT

$11.00

In house made bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on a toasted bun.

Lg Pizza Sub

$10.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

In house made roast beef, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, red vinegar, oregano, and mild Giardiniera peppers.

Lg Italian Sub

Lg Italian Sub

$12.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, mild pepper rings and mozzarella cheese on a toasted bun. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and our house vinaigrette.

Lg Meatball Sub

Lg Meatball Sub

$12.00

In house made meatballs on a sub bun with mozzarella cheese and our pizza sauce.

Lg Pesto Cheese

$11.00

Starters

Gbc

Gbc

$11.00

In house made loaf style bread, packed with mozzarella cheese, garlic butter, & oregano. *Open face option available * Please request in Notes section.

Chicken chunks

Chicken chunks

$9.50

In notes section, request choice of sauce: bbq sauce, ranch, ketchup, or one if our salad dressing options.

Tomato Bread

Tomato Bread

$11.00

Toasted bread slices topped with garlic butter, fresh tomato slices, mozzarella cheese and oregano.

French Bread Pizza

$11.00

Topped with our signature pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese. *additional toppings extra*

Halftime Meatballs

Halftime Meatballs

$10.00

(5) In house made meatballs served in our signature sauce.

Pepperoni Bread

$12.00

In house made loaf style bread baked with pepperoni. *Open face option available *

7 Layer Bar

$3.50
Pickles

Pickles

$0.50

Salads

Chef Salad

$11.00

Chicken Cesear Salad

$11.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Greek Salad

$11.00

Sides

Side of pizza sauce

$0.75

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of sour cream

$1.00

Side of salsa

$1.00

Side of redwine vinegar

$1.00

Pickle spear

$0.50

Side of mustard

$0.50

Side of mayo

$0.50

Side of Pesto

$1.00

Side of Garlic Butter

$1.25

Side of Crushed Red Pepper

$0.75

Side of Parm Cheese

$1.00

Side of Jalapeños

$1.00

Side of MPR’s

$1.00
Side of giardiniera

Side of giardiniera

$1.00

I make this myself with the freshest ingredients available: green olives, cauliflower, carrots, onions, peppers, and a few other things;) A little spicy but not too much, it’s perfect on a sub or on pizza.

Side of blue cheese

$0.75

Side of French dressing

$0.75

Side of Franks

$0.75

Food Specials

6" pizza special

$8.00
Sandwich Special

Sandwich Special

$7.50

Corned beef on marbled rye, with French dressing, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and mozzarella cheese. Includes tortilla chips and garden fresh salsa.

Halloween Special

$12.00

Specialty Pizzas

14" Margarita

$22.50

Pizza sauce, tomato slices, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.

14" Meat

$25.50

Topped with sausage, ground beef, ham and pepperoni. Must be cooked well done!

14" Mexico

14" Mexico

$25.50

Taco seasoned ground beef topped with cold lettuce, tomato, and Colby cheese.

14" Big Timer

$31.00

Topped with sausage, ground beef, ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives and extra cheese. Must be cooked well done!

14" Chicken Bacon & ranch

14" Chicken Bacon & ranch

$25.50

Chicken, bacon strips, and mozzarella cheese on ranch instead of pizza sauce.

14" Chicken and Pesto

$25.50

Pesto instead of pizza sauce, chicken strips, artichoke hearts and tomato slices.

14" Garden Pizza

$25.50

Olive oil instead of pizza sauce, red onion, spinach, kalamata olives, tomato slices and feta cheese.

14” Hawaiian

$22.50

Ham and pineapple.

14” Pan Pizza

$20.00

16" Margarita

$27.00

16" Meat

$30.00

Topped with sausage, ground beef, ham and pepperoni. Must be cooked well done!

16" Mexico

16" Mexico

$30.00

Ground beef seasoned with taco seasoning, then topped with cold lettuce, tomato, and Colby cheese. Black olives optional.

16" Big Timer

$39.00

Topped with sausage, ground beef, ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives and extra cheese. Must be cooked well done!

16" Chicken Bacon & ranch

16" Chicken Bacon & ranch

$30.00

Chicken, bacon strips, and mozzarella cheese on ranch instead of pizza sauce.

16" Chicken and Pesto

$30.00

Pesto instead of pizza sauce, chicken strips, artichoke hearts and tomato slices.

16" Garden Pizza

$30.00

Olive oil instead of pizza sauce, red onion, spinach, kalamata olives, tomato slices and feta cheese.

16” Hawaiian

$27.00

Ham and pineapple.

Create Your Own

9" Create Your Pizza

$11.00
14" Create Your Pizza

14" Create Your Pizza

$17.50
16" Create Your Pizza

16" Create Your Pizza

$21.00

16” Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.

Drinks

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Mello Yello

$2.75

Barq’s Root Beer

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

2 liter Barq’s

$3.75

Dasani Water

$1.50

2 liter Coke

$3.75

2 liter Diet Coke

$3.75

2 liter Sprite

$3.75

2 liter Mello Yello

$3.75
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.75
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving pizza, subs, and salads we make everything from scratch and use only the best cheese available. Locally owned and operated, we offer dine it, pick-up, and delivery.

Location

7702 W Bancroft St, Toledo, OH 43617

Directions

