Halftime Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2405 Johnsburg Road

Johnsburg, IL 60051

Pizza

Pizza

12” Thin Crust Cheese

$15.75

14” Thin Crust Cheese

$17.75

16” Thin Crust Cheese

$19.25

14’’ Cheese Deep Dish Pizza

$19.35

This is a thicker, softer style crust topped with loads of Mozzarella, oregano and Romano cheese and all the ingredients you desire.

16" Buttery Thin Crust

$19.95

12'' Double Dough Pizza

$17.75

14'' Double Dough Pizza

$20.00

16'' Double Dough Pizza

$22.00

Specialty Pizza

12’’ All Star Pizza

$20.25

Beef and mozzarella cheese with your choice of hot or sweet peppers

12’’ Halftime Special Pizza

$21.50

Sausage, mushroom, onion & green pepper.

12’’ ’Meat Lovers

$21.50

Sausage, Pepperoni and Bacon

14’’ All Star Pizza

$20.25

Beef and mozzarella cheese with your choice of hot or sweet peppers

14’’ Halftime Special Pizza

$21.50

Sausage, mushroom, onion & green pepper.

14’’ Meat Lovers

$23.50

Sausage, Pepperoni and Bacon

16’’ All Star Pizza

$20.25

Beef and mozzarella cheese with your choice of hot or sweet peppers

16’’ Halftime Special Pizza

$21.50

Sausage, mushroom, onion & green pepper.

16’’ Meat Lovers

$26.00

Sausage, Pepperoni and Bacon

16" Julia's Pizza

$19.95

Our buttery crust topped with homemade garlic butter, blended Mozzarella and Cheddar cheese and cooked to a golden brown.

Chicken Specialty Pizza

16’’ Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$27.75

Our Buffalo & Ranch Sauce mix, breaded buffalo chicken pieces, topped with our blend of mozzarella cheeses

16’’ Chicken Bacon Ranch

$27.75

Our deep dish dough rolled thin topped with Ranch dressing, grilled chicken, bacon, diced tomato &~ our unique blend of Mozzarella cheeses

Food

Salads and Soup

Garden Salad

$9.25

Hearty portions of lettuce, onion, tomato &~ green pepper.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.95

Generous portions of lettuce, green pepper, tomato, onion, Cheddar, Mozzarella cheeses and breaded chicken strips.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.95

Generous portions of lettuce, green pepper, tomato, onion, Cheddar, Mozzarella cheese, croutons and 6 oz. of grilled chicken strips.

Bowl Chili

$5.00

Appetizers

French Fries (Basket)

$3.95

Tater Tots ( Basket)

$4.95

Garlic Bread

$4.90

Two 8" pieces of Italian bread, smothered with our own special butter & garlic mix and toasted to perfection Add Mozzarella Cheese for 1.50

Cheesy Bread Stix

$5.25

2 of em, glazed with garlic butter & grated Romano cheese and served with 1/2X marinara sauce.

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.75

A hearty serving with a side of Ranch Dressing

Corn Dog Minis (dozen)

$6.95

Go ahead and snag 12 of the "Bad Boys"

Onion Rings

$5.75

Plenty in the basket for two’

Potato Skins

$7.50

2 Potato skin halves filled with Cheddar and Mozzarella cheeses, bacon and onion. Served with a side of sour cream. Each additional skin

Pretzel Bites

$7.50

Spectacular...15 pieces served with a side of cheese sauce

Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Nuggets

$9.65

8 oz. - Lightly Breaded - served with Ranch Dressing. Need We Say More?

Boneless Wings

$10.75

Tender pieces of boneless breaded chicken deep fried and tossed in your favorite glaze. Served with your choice of BBQ, Ranch or Blue Cheese.

8PC Wings

$12.50

Enjoy wings smothered with any of Halftime's homemade marinades. Mix & match or choose your favorite!! One flavor per 8 wings.

Chicken Fingers

$10.75

5 Strips of tender chicken breast lightly breaded and fried. Served with any of our fine dipping sauces. Add French Fries or Tater Tots for 1.25

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.75

8 Pieces served with our own marinara sauce

Sandwiches

Halftime Burger

$10.00

A fresh patty of lean ground beef served on a gourmet buttery bun. Add 2 Slices of Cheese $1.50 | Add a Second Patty $4 | Additional Slices of Cheese $1 | Add 2 Slices of Bacon $2.50

Halftime Beef

$11.50

Choice slices of seasoned beef on oven toasted Italian bread on Garlic Bread 1.25

The All Star (Our #1 Sandwich)

$12.75

Same as above but with layers of Mozzarella cheese added Your choice of sweet peppers, mild peppers or Giardiniera (hot) for $1.75 Extra au jus 1.00 on Garlic Bread 1.25

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.75

Breaded perfection served on a toasted bun | Lettuce, tomato and onions available upon request only

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.25

A fresh chicken breast grilled and served on a toasted bun | Lettuce, tomato and onions available upon request only

BLT

$13.95

8 thick slices of hickory smoked bacon on a toasted bun topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo Add 4 more slices of bacon $5

Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.25

Comes with Cheddar and Mozzarella cheeses. Served with a side of sour cream or salsa.

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.25

Comes with Cheddar and Mozzarella cheeses. Served with a side of sour cream or salsa.

Buffalo Chicken Quesadillas

$13.25

Comes complete with crispy chicken tossed with your choice of buffalo sauce and our blend of Mozzarella cheeses. Served with Ranch or Bleu cheese

Subs

Ham Sub

$9.95

Turkey Sub

$10.55

Beef Sub

$11.10

HBC

$14.10

Sliced ham layered with crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion. Topped with American, Swiss and Cheddar cheeses

TBC

$14.60

Sliced turkey layered with crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion. Topped with American, Swiss and Cheddar cheeses

Ribs

Full Slab

$22.95

Smothered in our own tangy BBQ sauce and cooked until tender. Complete with Garlic Bread & Fries.

Half Slab

Extra

Extra Ranch

$1.75

Extra BBQ Sauce

$1.75

Extra Honey Mustard

$1.75

Extra Marinara (Red Sauce)

$1.75

Extra Salsa

$1.75

Extra Sour Cream

$1.75

Extra Cheese Sauce

$1.75

Extra Blue Cheese

$1.75

Extra Slice of Cheese

$1.00

Bacon (2 Pcs)

$2.50

Extra Hot Buffalo

$1.75

Extra Mild Buffalo

$1.75

Extra Garlic Buffalo

$1.75

Extra Honey BBQ

$1.75

Extra (Bourbon) Swagger

$1.75

Extra Teriyaki

$1.75

Extra Honey Buffalo

$1.75

Side of Mayo

Side of Hot Peppers

$1.75

Side of Sweet Peppers

$7.75

Side of Mild Peppers

$1.75

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Sports bar offering pizza & other pub grub, along with game nights, patio seating & video poker.

Website

Location

2405 Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg, IL 60051

Directions

