Halftime Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info
Sports bar offering pizza & other pub grub, along with game nights, patio seating & video poker.
Location
2405 Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg, IL 60051
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Vixen - 1208 North Green Street
No Reviews
1208 North Green Street McHenry, IL 60050
View restaurant