  Halftime Restaurant Pizza and Cocktails - 1625 E Norris Drive
Halftime Restaurant Pizza and Cocktails 1625 E Norris Drive

1625 E Norris Drive

Ottawa, IL 61350

Order Again

Appetizers

6 Wings

$9.19

12 Wings

$17.29

18 Wings

$26.39

24 Wings

$34.49

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (8)

$8.69

Crunchy on the outside, creamy on the inside, these breaded mozzarella sticks are served with marinara

Combo Platter

$12.19

Fried mushrooms, cream cheese poppers, breaded cauliflower, cheddar breaded broccoli, onions rings, and mozzarella cheese sticks

Fried BBQ Ribs (6)

$10.79

Tender ribs slathered with tangy-sweet BBQ sauce

Cheese Fries

$7.29

Cream Cheese Poppers

$8.69

Jalapeño peppers stuffed with cream cheese, coated with seasoned breading and deep-fried to perfection. Served with ranch as a dipping sauce

Handmade Fried Mushrooms

$7.49

Fresh mushrooms battered and fried golden brown. Served with ranch dipping sauce

Breaded Cauliflower Bites

$8.69

Cauliflower that is fried golden and served with ranch sauce for dipping

Handmade Onion Rings

$7.49

Thick slices of onion dipped in breading and fried to a delicious golden brown

Potato Skins (6)

$9.89

Crisp-fried potato skins stuffed with chopped bacon Served with sour cream

Loaded Nachos

$12.19

Crispy tortilla chips loaded with refried beans, seasoned ground beef and melted cheese. Topped with lettuce, black olives, sliced jalapeños and shredded cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream

Mac ’n’ Cheese Bites (12)

$8.69

Coated with crispy seasoned bread crumbs and fried to a super cheesy finish. Served with ranch for dipping

Mini Tacos (12)

$8.69

Crispy golden corn-shelled tacos stuffed with savory taco seasoned chicken

Side Orders

Bacon, Sausage or Ham

$2.89

Baked Potato

$2.89

Bowl of Soup

$3.89

Breakfast Potato

$2.89

Choice of Toast

$1.49

Coleslaw

$3.89

Corned Beef Hash

$2.89

Cottage Cheese

$3.89

Cup of Sausage Gravy

$3.89

Cup of Soup

$2.89

Dinner Salad

$2.89

Extra Cheese

$0.79

American, Pepper Jack, Swiss, Mozzarella, Cheddar or Feta

Extra Sauce and Dressing

Ranch, French, Thousand Island, Honey Mustard, BBQ, Creamy Garlic, Blue Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Italian, Greek

Grilled Mushrooms

$1.89

Ice cream

$2.39

Large Cheese Sauce

$3.29

Large French Fries

$4.89

Large Marinara

$3.29

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.89

With bacon and cheddar cheese

Mashed Potatoes

$2.89

Oatmeal

$3.89

Potato Salad

$3.89

Small Cheese Sauce

$1.19

Small French Fries

$2.89

Small Marinara

$1.19

Vegetable

$2.19

Mixed, Corn, or Broccoli

Side Of Spagetti

$2.89

Extra Bread Stick

$1.09

Side Of Brown Gravy Sm

$1.09

Side Of Brown Gravy Lg

$3.36

American Fries

$2.89

Classics

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$16.89

Tender steak grilled to order, topped with grilled onions, mushrooms and cheese

French Dip

$10.89

Served on a French roll and a side of au jus

Italian Beef Dip

$11.59

Served on a French roll with mozzarella and a side of au jus

House Sandwich

$12.59

Served on a French roll with roast beef, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese and a side of au jus

Combo Sausage & Beef

$12.89

Served on a French roll with sausage, roast beef, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella and a side of au jus

Garlic Hoagie

$9.89

Served on a French roll with grilled onions and American cheese

Hand-Breaded Cod Fillet Sandwich

$8.89

Served on your choice of bread

Monte Cristo

$8.79

French toast sandwich with grilled turkey, ham and Swiss cheese

Chicken Salad sandwich

$8.29

Served on your choice of bread

Tuna Salad sandwich

$8.89

Served on your choice of bread

BLT

$7.99

Served on Texas toast

Grilled Cheese

$6.29

White bread grilled with two slices of American cheese

Grilled Cheese with Ham

$7.99

White bread grilled with two slices of American cheese

Grilled Cheese with Bacon

$7.99

White bread grilled with two slices of American cheese

Burgers and More

1/2 lbs. Hamburger

$9.29

1/2 lbs. Cheese Burger

$10.09

Build Your Own Burger

$12.89

Choose a ½ lbs. burger patty top it with your choice of three

Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich

$12.89

Choose a grilled chicken breast, or fried chicken breast

Pizza Burger

$10.49

½ lbs. burger patty with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

Hamburger Horseshoe

$12.89

½ lbs. burger patty topped with fries, topped with cheese sauce

Polancic's Pork Tenderloin

$12.19

Homemade Pork Tenderloin

$9.89

Croissants

Grilled Chicken Breast Croissant

$9.69

Turkey Breast Croissant

$10.19

Ham & American Cheese Croissant

$10.19

Chicken Salad Croissant

$9.19

Tuna Salad Croissant

$9.19

Wraps and Rolls

Gyro Roll

$11.59

Gyro meat, onions, tomato and mozzarella

Beef Roll

$11.59

Roast beef, grilled onions, green peppers, grilled mushrooms and mozzarella

Chicken Roll

$11.59

Grilled chicken, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella

Philly Steak Roll

$11.59

Thin slices of steak with grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella

Turkey BLT Wrap

$11.19

Turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and shredded cheddar jack cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.19

Chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch, and shredded cheddar jack cheese

Chicken B.L.T. Wrap

$11.19

Chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and shredded cheddar jack cheese

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.59

Lettuce, tomato, and cheddar jack cheese

Tuna Salad Wrap

$10.59

Lettuce, tomato, and cheddar jack cheese

Clubs

Turkey Bacon Club

$10.59

Served on white bread with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

House Club

$10.59

Served on white bread with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Ham & American Cheese Club

$10.19

Served on white bread with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

BLT Club

$10.19

Served on white bread with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Panini

Combo Panini

$12.49

Layered with chipotle sauce and Pepper Jack cheese, pressed and grilled to perfection. Stacked with turkey, ham and bacon

Italian Beef Panini

$11.59

Layered with chipotle sauce and Pepper Jack cheese, pressed and grilled to perfection

Grilled Chicken Breast Panini

$9.89

Layered with chipotle sauce and Pepper Jack cheese, pressed and grilled to perfection

Turkey Breast Panini

$9.89

Layered with chipotle sauce and Pepper Jack cheese, pressed and grilled to perfection

Pita

Gyro Pita

$10.99

Gyro meat, onion, tomato, black olives, feta cheese and gyro sauce

Chicken Fajita Pita

$10.99

Served with Cheddar-jack cheese, grilled onions, green pepper, and mushrooms

Melts

Patty Melt

$9.89

Served on grilled rye bread with 2 slices of melted American* cheese

Turkey Melt

$9.89

Served on grilled rye bread with 2 slices of melted American* cheese

Ham Melt

$9.89

Served on grilled rye bread with 2 slices of melted American* cheese

Tuna Melt

$9.19

Served on grilled rye bread with 2 slices of melted American* cheese

Reuben Melt

$9.89

Served on grilled rye bread. Corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss

Salads

Greek Salad

$8.49

Black olives, green pepper, cucumber, onion, tomato, lettuce and feta cheese

House Salad

$10.49

Grilled chicken breast, green pepper, cucumber, onion, tomato, lettuce and feta cheese

Grilled or Fried Chicken Chopped Salad

$10.49

Grilled chicken breast or fried chicken strips with green pepper, cucumber, onion, tomato, lettuce and shredded cheddar-jack cheese

Julienne Salad

$10.49

Strips of ham, turkey breast, American and Swiss cheese top this salad of green pepper, cucumber, onion, tomato and lettuce

Beef Taco Salad

$11.49

Seasoned ground beef over a toss of black olives, tomato, lettuce, and cheddar jack cheese

Chicken Taco Salad

$11.49

Grilled chicken over a toss of black olives, tomato, lettuce, and cheddar jack cheese

Cold Plates

Chicken Cold Plate

$11.59

Grilled chicken breast served with fruit. All Cold Plates and Stuffed Tomato are served with raisin toast and cottage cheese. Fresh fruit is served when in season.

Hamburger Cold Plate

$11.59

Half-pound all-beef patty served with fruit. All Cold Plates and Stuffed Tomato are served with raisin toast and cottage cheese. Fresh fruit is served when in season.

Fruit Plate (In Season)

$8.99

An assortment of fresh fruit. All Cold Plates and Stuffed Tomato are served with raisin toast and cottage cheese. Fresh fruit is served when in season.

Stuffed Tomato

$11.59

Ripe red tomato stuffed with choice of chicken salad or tuna salad, served with fruit. All Cold Plates and Stuffed Tomato are served with raisin toast and cottage cheese. Fresh fruit is served when in season.

Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.59

Cheddar Jack cheese grilled in a large flour tortilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.39

Mushroom, onion, tomato, green peppers, and cheddar Jack cheese grilled in a large flour tortilla

Steak Quesadilla

$10.89

Steak and cheddar Jack cheese grilled in a large flour tortilla

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$9.89

Grilled Chicken and cheddar Jack cheese grilled in a large flour tortilla

Chicken

Half Mixed Fried Chicken

$12.09

Crisp and golden on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside.

All White Meat Fried Chicken

$14.19

Crisp and golden on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside.

All Dark Meat Fried Chicken

$11.39

Crisp and golden on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside.

Quarter Light Fried Chicken

$9.79

Crisp and golden on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside.

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$14.19

Two marinated chicken breasts grilled to tender perfection

Homemade Chicken Tenders

$11.89

Chicken breast strips hand-breaded and golden-fried

Garlic Parmesan Chicken Tenders

$12.89

Hand-breaded and golden-fried glazed with our homemade garlic parmesan sauce

12 Piece Fried Chicken

$35.69

(Pick-Up or Delivery only) Twelve pieces of golden fried chicken, choice of soup or salad and choice of French fries or spaghetti

Quarter Dark Fried Chicken

$9.79

Stir-Fry

Shrimp Stir-Fry

$16.19

Your favorite meat mixed with a colorful blend of vegetables stir-fried with our special teriyaki sauce and served over rice with choice of soup or salad.

Steak Stir-Fry

$16.19

Your favorite meat mixed with a colorful blend of vegetables stir-fried with our special teriyaki sauce and served over rice with choice of soup or salad.

Chicken Stir-Fry

$15.09

Your favorite meat mixed with a colorful blend of vegetables stir-fried with our special teriyaki sauce and served over rice with choice of soup or salad.

Kids' Menu

kids Cheese Burger

$5.79

For our guests 12 years and younger. Served with French fries.

kids Chicken Strips

$5.79

For our guests 12 years and younger. Served with French fries.

kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.79

For our guests 12 years and younger. Served with French fries.

kids Grilled Cheese

$4.79

For our guests 12 years and younger. Served with French fries.

kids Spaghetti

$5.79

For our guests 12 years and younger. With meat sauce (no fries).

Taste of Italy

Chicken Romano with Alfredo Sauce

$15.89

Grilled chicken breast served over fettuccine Alfredo with a sauté of roasted red peppers, black olives and spinach. Delicious!

Chicken Alfredo

$15.49

Grilled chicken breast served over fettuccine tossed with our rich and creamy Parmesan cheese sauce

Shrimp Alfredo

$15.89

Shrimp served over fettuccine tossed with our rich and creamy Parmesan cheese sauce

Meat Stuffed Tortellini

$14.29

Cheese Stuffed Tortellini

$13.29

Chicken Parmesan

$16.19

Tender chicken breast grilled or lightly breaded and fried, topped with meat sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Baked Mostaccioli

$12.09

Topped with mozzarella

Spaghetti

$11.39

With meat sauce

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.59

Homemade meatballs with meat sauce and melted mozzarella cheese over steaming hot pasta

Catch of the Day

Fried Whole Catfish

$15.89

Catfish fried to golden perfection

Walleye Fillet

$12.29

Walleye fillet broiled or fried

Perch Fillet

$11.89

Perch fillet broiled or fried

Fillet of Cod

$16.09

Cod fillet broiled or fried (2 pieces)

Broiled Tilapia

$12.79

Broiled to perfection

Steaks & Ribs

Rib Eye Steak

$22.89

Tender 12 ounce cut of pure beef char-grilled to order, topped with sautéed mushrooms

T-Bone Steak

$27.09Out of stock

16 ounce char-grilled to order, topped with sautéed mushrooms

Full Slab Baby Back Ribs

$24.89

Slow-grilled tender, basted with BBQ sauce

Half Slab Baby Back Ribs

$16.89

Slow-grilled tender, basted with BBQ sauce

Pork Chops

$16.39

Meaty chops grilled just right

Laoded Chopped Steak

$14.89

Served with grilled onions mushroom and mozzarella cheese

Rib Eye Steak & Shrimp

$24.29

Surf and turf done right: tender 8 ounce Rib Eye steak teamed with five shrimp

Ribs & Chicken

$24.89

A half-slab of BBQ baby back ribs teamed with a quarter of a fried chicken

Shrimp

21 Piece Shrimp Basket

$11.49

Bite-sized shrimp lightly breaded

Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$18.39

Lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown

Beverage

Soft Drinks

$2.89

Orange Juice

$3.29

Milk

$3.29

Coffee

$1.89

Hot Tea

$1.89

Cranberry Juice

$3.29

Pinapple Juice

$3.29

Pop Cans

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Serria Mist

$2.50

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Cherry Pepsi

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Steak & Eggs

Rib Eye Steak & Eggs

$15.09

Served with two eggs, breakfast potatoes and choice of toast

Pork Chop & Eggs

$11.49

Served with two eggs, breakfast potatoes and choice of toast

Chopped Steak & Eggs

$11.49

Served with two eggs, breakfast potatoes and choice of toast

Farm Steak & Eggs

$10.49

Served with two eggs, breakfast potatoes and choice of toast

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$10.49

Served with two eggs, breakfast potatoes and choice of toast

Egg Combos

One Egg

$5.19

Served with breakfast potato and choice of toast

One Egg with sausage, bacon, or ham

$7.19

Served with breakfast potato and choice of toast

Two Eggs

$5.49

Served with breakfast potato and choice of toast

Two Eggs with sausage, bacon, or ham

$7.49

Served with breakfast potato and choice of toast

Three Eggs

$5.79

Served with breakfast potato and choice of toast

Three Eggs with sausage, bacon, or ham

$7.79

Served with breakfast potato and choice of toast

Eggs no sides

Omletes

Western Omelet

$10.39

Ham, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomato. All omelets include cheese and are served with breakfast potatoes and choice of toast

Denver Omelet

$9.29

Ham, onions and green peppers. All omelets include cheese and are served with breakfast potatoes and choice of toast

German Omelet

$10.89

Filled with ham, bacon, onions and potato. All omelets include cheese and are served with breakfast potatoes and choice of toast

Gyro Omelet

$9.29

Gyro meat, onions, tomato and feta cheese. All omelets include cheese and are served with breakfast potatoes and choice of toast

Spinach & Feta Cheese Omelet

$8.39

All omelets include cheese and are served with breakfast potatoes and choice of toast

Mushroom & Cheese Omelet

$8.39

All omelets include cheese and are served with breakfast potatoes and choice of toast

Bacon, Sausage or Ham Omelet

$8.89

All omelets include cheese and are served with breakfast potatoes and choice of toast

Cheese Omelet

$7.89

All omelets include cheese and are served with breakfast potatoes and choice of toast

Plain Omelet

$7.09

All omelets include cheese and are served with breakfast potatoes and choice of toast

Veggie Omelet

$9.59

Mushroom, green pepper, onion, and tomato. All omelets include cheese and are served with breakfast potatoes and choice of toast

Skillets

Farmer's Skillet

$12.09

Served with a choice of toast. Eggs prepared any style. Bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions, potato and cheese topped with two eggs

Gypsy Skillet

$10.89

Served with a choice of toast. Eggs prepared any style. Ham, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, potato & cheese topped with two eggs

Grecian Skillet

$10.89

Served with a choice of toast. Eggs prepared any style. Gyro meat, tomato, onions, breakfast potato and cheese topped with two eggs

Tex-Mex Skillet

$10.89

Served with a choice of toast. Eggs prepared any style. Ham, tomato, onions, jalapeños, breakfast potato and cheese topped with two eggs

Hercules Skillet

$10.89

Served with a choice of toast. Eggs prepared any style. Ham, bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions and potato, topped with sausage gravy and two eggs

House Skillet

$10.89

Served with a choice of toast. Eggs prepared any style. Sausage, green peppers, onions, breakfast potato and cheese, topped with two eggs

Veggie Skillet

$9.79

Served with a choice of toast. Eggs prepared any style. Tomato, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, potato and cheese, topped with two eggs

Off the Griddle

One Pancake

$5.19

One Pancake with Sausage, Bacon or Ham

$7.19

Two Pancakes

$5.49

Two Pancakes with Sausage, Bacon or Ham

$7.49

Three Pancakes

$5.79

Three Pancakes with Sausage, Bacon or Ham

$7.79

Three Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.99

One Piece of French Toast

$5.19

One Piece of French Toast with Sausage, Bacon or Ham

$7.19

Two Pieces of French Toast

$5.49

Two Pieces of French Toast with Sausage, Bacon or Ham

$7.49

Three Pieces of French Toast

$5.79

Three Pieces of French Toast with Sausage, Bacon or Ham

$7.79

Half Order of Biscuits & Gravy

$5.39

Hot buttermilk biscuits with sausage gravy

Full Order of Biscuits & Gravy

$8.59

Hot buttermilk biscuits with sausage gravy

Specialty Pizza

Meat Lovers' Pizza Large

$20.09

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, cheese

Supreme Pizza Large

$20.09

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, green peppers and black olives

BBQ Chicken Pizza Large

$17.79

Chicken, BBQ sauce, cheese

Hawaiian Pizza Large

$17.79

Ham, pineapple, cheese

Taco Pizza Large

$17.79

Ground beef, refried beans, salsa, lettuce, tomato, black olives, cheese

Gyro Pizza Large

$17.79

Gyro meat, gyro sauce, tomato, onions, feta cheese

Mediterranean Pizza Large

$17.79

Red peppers, spinach, artichoke, black olives, olive oil, feta cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza Large

$17.79

Ground beef, bacon, cheese

Chicken Chipotle Pizza Large

$17.79

Grilled chicken, chipotle sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheese

Veggie Lovers' Pizza Large

$17.79

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomato, black olives, artichoke, cheese

Chicken Alfredo Pizza Large

$17.79

Homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, broccoli, cheese

Philly Steak Pizza Large

$17.79

Philly steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Large

$17.79

Homemade ranch sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, cheese

Meat Lovers' Pizza Small

$17.89

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, cheese

Supreme Pizza Small

$17.89

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, green peppers and black olives

BBQ Chicken Pizza Small

$15.29

Chicken, BBQ sauce, cheese

Hawaiian Pizza Small

$15.29

Ham, pineapple, cheese

Taco Pizza Small

$15.29

Ground beef, refried beans, salsa, lettuce, tomato, black olives, cheese

Gyro Pizza Small

$15.29

Gyro meat, gyro sauce, tomato, onions, feta cheese

Mediterranean Pizza Small

$15.29

Red peppers, spinach, artichoke, black olives, olive oil, feta cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza Small

$15.29

Ground beef, bacon, cheese

Chicken Chipotle Pizza Small

$15.29

Grilled chicken, chipotle sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheese

Veggie Lovers' Pizza Small

$15.29

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomato, black olives, artichoke, cheese

Chicken Alfredo Pizza Small

$15.29

Homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, broccoli, cheese

Philly Steak Pizza Small

$15.29

Philly steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Small

$15.29

Homemade ranch sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, cheese

Cauliflower Meatloverrs

$20.09

Cauliflower Supreme

$20.09

Cauliflower BBQ Chicken

$17.79

Cauliflower Hawaiian

$17.79

Cauliflower Taco

$17.79

Cauliflower Gyro

$17.79

Cauliflower Mediterranean

$17.79

Cauliflower Bacon Cheese Burger

$17.79

Cauliflower Chicken Chipotle

$17.79

Cauliflower Veggie

$17.79

Cauliflower Chicken Alfredo

$17.79

Cauliflower Philly Steak

$17.79

Cauliflower Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.79

Gluten free meatlovers

$20.09

Gluten free supreme

$20.09

Gluten free BBQ chicken

$17.79

Gluten free Hawaiian

$17.79

Gluten free taco

$17.79

Gluten free gyro

$17.79

Gluten free Mediterranean

$17.79

Gluten free bacon cheese burger

$17.79

Gluten free chicken chipotle

$17.79

Gluten free veggie

$17.79

Gluten free chicken alfredo

$17.79

Gluten free philly steak

$17.79

Gluten free chicken bacon ranch

$17.79

BYO Pizza & Pocket

Cauliflower (Gluten Free) Crust

$12.59

Cheese and sauce only

Gluten Free Crust

$12.59

Cheese and sauce only

Large (16") Pizza Cheese

$12.59

Cheese and sauce only

Small (12") Pizza Cheese

$10.39

Cheese and sauce only

Pizza Pocket

$10.39

Cheese and sauce only

Specialty Pockets

BBQ Chicken Pocket

$15.29

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, cheese

Chicken Fajita Pocket

$15.29

Grilled chicken, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheese

Steak Fajita Pocket

$15.29

Steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheese

Chicken Chipotle Pocket

$15.29

Grilled chicken, chipotle sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pocket

$15.29

Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, cheese

Hawaiian Pocket

$15.29

Ham, pineapple, cheese

Veggie Pocket

$15.29

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, tomato, black olives, artichoke, cheese

Meatball Pocket

$15.29

Meatballs, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheese

Pizza Party

6 wings and a small pizza

$19.99

6 wings and a large pizza

$21.99

12 wings and 2 large pizzas

$41.99

18 wings and 3 large pizzas

$63.99

24 wings and 4 large pizzas

$84.99

Tuesday

3 Tacos

$10.89

3 Burritos

$10.89

Chimichanga

$10.89

Extra taco

$3.36

Texas Burger

$10.89

Wednesday

Buffalo chicken sandwich Special

$10.89

Half mixed fried chicken special

$11.09

Hot hamburger

$10.89

Thursday

Lasagna

$11.99

Mediterranean burger

$10.89

Friday

All you can eat fried walleye

$11.09

2 pieces Cod special

$15.09

Broiled Tilapia special

$11.79

Saturday

Half mixed fried chicken special

$11.09

Half dark special

$10.79

Halftime Burger

$10.89

Sunday

Half Baked chicken

$11.99

Hot beef

$10.89

Lent

Seafood Platter

$14.99Out of stock

Broiled Salmon

$16.99

Broiled Red Snapper

$16.99Out of stock

Broiled Sea Bass

$16.99Out of stock

Mediterranean Shrimp Pasta

$15.99

St. Patrick's

Corn-Beef and Cabbage

$17.99

Reuben sandwich

$9.79

Large Reuben Pizza

$19.99

Small Reuben Pizza

Small Reuben Pizza

$17.50

Father's Day

Prime Rib

$24.99

Ribs & Chicken

$24.79

Full Slab of Ribs

$24.79

Ribeye Steak

$21.89

Ribeye & Shrimp

$23.29

Sirloin & Shrimp

$19.89
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location

1625 E Norris Drive, Ottawa, IL 61350

Directions

