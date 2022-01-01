Halftime Restaurant Pizza and Cocktails 1625 E Norris Drive
1625 E Norris Drive
Ottawa, IL 61350
Appetizers
6 Wings
12 Wings
18 Wings
24 Wings
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (8)
Crunchy on the outside, creamy on the inside, these breaded mozzarella sticks are served with marinara
Combo Platter
Fried mushrooms, cream cheese poppers, breaded cauliflower, cheddar breaded broccoli, onions rings, and mozzarella cheese sticks
Fried BBQ Ribs (6)
Tender ribs slathered with tangy-sweet BBQ sauce
Cheese Fries
Cream Cheese Poppers
Jalapeño peppers stuffed with cream cheese, coated with seasoned breading and deep-fried to perfection. Served with ranch as a dipping sauce
Handmade Fried Mushrooms
Fresh mushrooms battered and fried golden brown. Served with ranch dipping sauce
Breaded Cauliflower Bites
Cauliflower that is fried golden and served with ranch sauce for dipping
Handmade Onion Rings
Thick slices of onion dipped in breading and fried to a delicious golden brown
Potato Skins (6)
Crisp-fried potato skins stuffed with chopped bacon Served with sour cream
Loaded Nachos
Crispy tortilla chips loaded with refried beans, seasoned ground beef and melted cheese. Topped with lettuce, black olives, sliced jalapeños and shredded cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream
Mac ’n’ Cheese Bites (12)
Coated with crispy seasoned bread crumbs and fried to a super cheesy finish. Served with ranch for dipping
Mini Tacos (12)
Crispy golden corn-shelled tacos stuffed with savory taco seasoned chicken
Side Orders
Bacon, Sausage or Ham
Baked Potato
Bowl of Soup
Breakfast Potato
Choice of Toast
Coleslaw
Corned Beef Hash
Cottage Cheese
Cup of Sausage Gravy
Cup of Soup
Dinner Salad
Extra Cheese
American, Pepper Jack, Swiss, Mozzarella, Cheddar or Feta
Extra Sauce and Dressing
Ranch, French, Thousand Island, Honey Mustard, BBQ, Creamy Garlic, Blue Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Italian, Greek
Grilled Mushrooms
Ice cream
Large Cheese Sauce
Large French Fries
Large Marinara
Loaded Baked Potato
With bacon and cheddar cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Oatmeal
Potato Salad
Small Cheese Sauce
Small French Fries
Small Marinara
Vegetable
Mixed, Corn, or Broccoli
Side Of Spagetti
Extra Bread Stick
Side Of Brown Gravy Sm
Side Of Brown Gravy Lg
American Fries
Classics
Ribeye Steak Sandwich
Tender steak grilled to order, topped with grilled onions, mushrooms and cheese
French Dip
Served on a French roll and a side of au jus
Italian Beef Dip
Served on a French roll with mozzarella and a side of au jus
House Sandwich
Served on a French roll with roast beef, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese and a side of au jus
Combo Sausage & Beef
Served on a French roll with sausage, roast beef, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella and a side of au jus
Garlic Hoagie
Served on a French roll with grilled onions and American cheese
Hand-Breaded Cod Fillet Sandwich
Served on your choice of bread
Monte Cristo
French toast sandwich with grilled turkey, ham and Swiss cheese
Chicken Salad sandwich
Served on your choice of bread
Tuna Salad sandwich
Served on your choice of bread
BLT
Served on Texas toast
Grilled Cheese
White bread grilled with two slices of American cheese
Grilled Cheese with Ham
White bread grilled with two slices of American cheese
Grilled Cheese with Bacon
White bread grilled with two slices of American cheese
Burgers and More
1/2 lbs. Hamburger
1/2 lbs. Cheese Burger
Build Your Own Burger
Choose a ½ lbs. burger patty top it with your choice of three
Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich
Choose a grilled chicken breast, or fried chicken breast
Pizza Burger
½ lbs. burger patty with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
Hamburger Horseshoe
½ lbs. burger patty topped with fries, topped with cheese sauce
Polancic's Pork Tenderloin
Homemade Pork Tenderloin
Croissants
Wraps and Rolls
Gyro Roll
Gyro meat, onions, tomato and mozzarella
Beef Roll
Roast beef, grilled onions, green peppers, grilled mushrooms and mozzarella
Chicken Roll
Grilled chicken, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella
Philly Steak Roll
Thin slices of steak with grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella
Turkey BLT Wrap
Turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and shredded cheddar jack cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch, and shredded cheddar jack cheese
Chicken B.L.T. Wrap
Chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and shredded cheddar jack cheese
Chicken Salad Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, and cheddar jack cheese
Tuna Salad Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, and cheddar jack cheese
Clubs
Panini
Combo Panini
Layered with chipotle sauce and Pepper Jack cheese, pressed and grilled to perfection. Stacked with turkey, ham and bacon
Italian Beef Panini
Layered with chipotle sauce and Pepper Jack cheese, pressed and grilled to perfection
Grilled Chicken Breast Panini
Layered with chipotle sauce and Pepper Jack cheese, pressed and grilled to perfection
Turkey Breast Panini
Layered with chipotle sauce and Pepper Jack cheese, pressed and grilled to perfection
Pita
Melts
Patty Melt
Served on grilled rye bread with 2 slices of melted American* cheese
Turkey Melt
Served on grilled rye bread with 2 slices of melted American* cheese
Ham Melt
Served on grilled rye bread with 2 slices of melted American* cheese
Tuna Melt
Served on grilled rye bread with 2 slices of melted American* cheese
Reuben Melt
Served on grilled rye bread. Corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss
Salads
Greek Salad
Black olives, green pepper, cucumber, onion, tomato, lettuce and feta cheese
House Salad
Grilled chicken breast, green pepper, cucumber, onion, tomato, lettuce and feta cheese
Grilled or Fried Chicken Chopped Salad
Grilled chicken breast or fried chicken strips with green pepper, cucumber, onion, tomato, lettuce and shredded cheddar-jack cheese
Julienne Salad
Strips of ham, turkey breast, American and Swiss cheese top this salad of green pepper, cucumber, onion, tomato and lettuce
Beef Taco Salad
Seasoned ground beef over a toss of black olives, tomato, lettuce, and cheddar jack cheese
Chicken Taco Salad
Grilled chicken over a toss of black olives, tomato, lettuce, and cheddar jack cheese
Cold Plates
Chicken Cold Plate
Grilled chicken breast served with fruit. All Cold Plates and Stuffed Tomato are served with raisin toast and cottage cheese. Fresh fruit is served when in season.
Hamburger Cold Plate
Half-pound all-beef patty served with fruit. All Cold Plates and Stuffed Tomato are served with raisin toast and cottage cheese. Fresh fruit is served when in season.
Fruit Plate (In Season)
An assortment of fresh fruit. All Cold Plates and Stuffed Tomato are served with raisin toast and cottage cheese. Fresh fruit is served when in season.
Stuffed Tomato
Ripe red tomato stuffed with choice of chicken salad or tuna salad, served with fruit. All Cold Plates and Stuffed Tomato are served with raisin toast and cottage cheese. Fresh fruit is served when in season.
Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheddar Jack cheese grilled in a large flour tortilla
Veggie Quesadilla
Mushroom, onion, tomato, green peppers, and cheddar Jack cheese grilled in a large flour tortilla
Steak Quesadilla
Steak and cheddar Jack cheese grilled in a large flour tortilla
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken and cheddar Jack cheese grilled in a large flour tortilla
Chicken
Half Mixed Fried Chicken
Crisp and golden on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside.
All White Meat Fried Chicken
Crisp and golden on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside.
All Dark Meat Fried Chicken
Crisp and golden on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside.
Quarter Light Fried Chicken
Crisp and golden on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside.
Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner
Two marinated chicken breasts grilled to tender perfection
Homemade Chicken Tenders
Chicken breast strips hand-breaded and golden-fried
Garlic Parmesan Chicken Tenders
Hand-breaded and golden-fried glazed with our homemade garlic parmesan sauce
12 Piece Fried Chicken
(Pick-Up or Delivery only) Twelve pieces of golden fried chicken, choice of soup or salad and choice of French fries or spaghetti
Quarter Dark Fried Chicken
Stir-Fry
Shrimp Stir-Fry
Your favorite meat mixed with a colorful blend of vegetables stir-fried with our special teriyaki sauce and served over rice with choice of soup or salad.
Steak Stir-Fry
Your favorite meat mixed with a colorful blend of vegetables stir-fried with our special teriyaki sauce and served over rice with choice of soup or salad.
Chicken Stir-Fry
Your favorite meat mixed with a colorful blend of vegetables stir-fried with our special teriyaki sauce and served over rice with choice of soup or salad.
Kids' Menu
kids Cheese Burger
For our guests 12 years and younger. Served with French fries.
kids Chicken Strips
For our guests 12 years and younger. Served with French fries.
kids Chicken Nuggets
For our guests 12 years and younger. Served with French fries.
kids Grilled Cheese
For our guests 12 years and younger. Served with French fries.
kids Spaghetti
For our guests 12 years and younger. With meat sauce (no fries).
Taste of Italy
Chicken Romano with Alfredo Sauce
Grilled chicken breast served over fettuccine Alfredo with a sauté of roasted red peppers, black olives and spinach. Delicious!
Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken breast served over fettuccine tossed with our rich and creamy Parmesan cheese sauce
Shrimp Alfredo
Shrimp served over fettuccine tossed with our rich and creamy Parmesan cheese sauce
Meat Stuffed Tortellini
Cheese Stuffed Tortellini
Chicken Parmesan
Tender chicken breast grilled or lightly breaded and fried, topped with meat sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Baked Mostaccioli
Topped with mozzarella
Spaghetti
With meat sauce
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Homemade meatballs with meat sauce and melted mozzarella cheese over steaming hot pasta
Catch of the Day
Steaks & Ribs
Rib Eye Steak
Tender 12 ounce cut of pure beef char-grilled to order, topped with sautéed mushrooms
T-Bone Steak
16 ounce char-grilled to order, topped with sautéed mushrooms
Full Slab Baby Back Ribs
Slow-grilled tender, basted with BBQ sauce
Half Slab Baby Back Ribs
Slow-grilled tender, basted with BBQ sauce
Pork Chops
Meaty chops grilled just right
Laoded Chopped Steak
Served with grilled onions mushroom and mozzarella cheese
Rib Eye Steak & Shrimp
Surf and turf done right: tender 8 ounce Rib Eye steak teamed with five shrimp
Ribs & Chicken
A half-slab of BBQ baby back ribs teamed with a quarter of a fried chicken
Shrimp
Steak & Eggs
Rib Eye Steak & Eggs
Served with two eggs, breakfast potatoes and choice of toast
Pork Chop & Eggs
Served with two eggs, breakfast potatoes and choice of toast
Chopped Steak & Eggs
Served with two eggs, breakfast potatoes and choice of toast
Farm Steak & Eggs
Served with two eggs, breakfast potatoes and choice of toast
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Served with two eggs, breakfast potatoes and choice of toast
Egg Combos
One Egg
Served with breakfast potato and choice of toast
One Egg with sausage, bacon, or ham
Served with breakfast potato and choice of toast
Two Eggs
Served with breakfast potato and choice of toast
Two Eggs with sausage, bacon, or ham
Served with breakfast potato and choice of toast
Three Eggs
Served with breakfast potato and choice of toast
Three Eggs with sausage, bacon, or ham
Served with breakfast potato and choice of toast
Eggs no sides
Omletes
Western Omelet
Ham, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomato. All omelets include cheese and are served with breakfast potatoes and choice of toast
Denver Omelet
Ham, onions and green peppers. All omelets include cheese and are served with breakfast potatoes and choice of toast
German Omelet
Filled with ham, bacon, onions and potato. All omelets include cheese and are served with breakfast potatoes and choice of toast
Gyro Omelet
Gyro meat, onions, tomato and feta cheese. All omelets include cheese and are served with breakfast potatoes and choice of toast
Spinach & Feta Cheese Omelet
All omelets include cheese and are served with breakfast potatoes and choice of toast
Mushroom & Cheese Omelet
All omelets include cheese and are served with breakfast potatoes and choice of toast
Bacon, Sausage or Ham Omelet
All omelets include cheese and are served with breakfast potatoes and choice of toast
Cheese Omelet
All omelets include cheese and are served with breakfast potatoes and choice of toast
Plain Omelet
All omelets include cheese and are served with breakfast potatoes and choice of toast
Veggie Omelet
Mushroom, green pepper, onion, and tomato. All omelets include cheese and are served with breakfast potatoes and choice of toast
Skillets
Farmer's Skillet
Served with a choice of toast. Eggs prepared any style. Bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions, potato and cheese topped with two eggs
Gypsy Skillet
Served with a choice of toast. Eggs prepared any style. Ham, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, potato & cheese topped with two eggs
Grecian Skillet
Served with a choice of toast. Eggs prepared any style. Gyro meat, tomato, onions, breakfast potato and cheese topped with two eggs
Tex-Mex Skillet
Served with a choice of toast. Eggs prepared any style. Ham, tomato, onions, jalapeños, breakfast potato and cheese topped with two eggs
Hercules Skillet
Served with a choice of toast. Eggs prepared any style. Ham, bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions and potato, topped with sausage gravy and two eggs
House Skillet
Served with a choice of toast. Eggs prepared any style. Sausage, green peppers, onions, breakfast potato and cheese, topped with two eggs
Veggie Skillet
Served with a choice of toast. Eggs prepared any style. Tomato, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, potato and cheese, topped with two eggs
Off the Griddle
One Pancake
One Pancake with Sausage, Bacon or Ham
Two Pancakes
Two Pancakes with Sausage, Bacon or Ham
Three Pancakes
Three Pancakes with Sausage, Bacon or Ham
Three Chocolate Chip Pancakes
One Piece of French Toast
One Piece of French Toast with Sausage, Bacon or Ham
Two Pieces of French Toast
Two Pieces of French Toast with Sausage, Bacon or Ham
Three Pieces of French Toast
Three Pieces of French Toast with Sausage, Bacon or Ham
Half Order of Biscuits & Gravy
Hot buttermilk biscuits with sausage gravy
Full Order of Biscuits & Gravy
Hot buttermilk biscuits with sausage gravy
Specialty Pizza
Meat Lovers' Pizza Large
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, cheese
Supreme Pizza Large
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, green peppers and black olives
BBQ Chicken Pizza Large
Chicken, BBQ sauce, cheese
Hawaiian Pizza Large
Ham, pineapple, cheese
Taco Pizza Large
Ground beef, refried beans, salsa, lettuce, tomato, black olives, cheese
Gyro Pizza Large
Gyro meat, gyro sauce, tomato, onions, feta cheese
Mediterranean Pizza Large
Red peppers, spinach, artichoke, black olives, olive oil, feta cheese
Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza Large
Ground beef, bacon, cheese
Chicken Chipotle Pizza Large
Grilled chicken, chipotle sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheese
Veggie Lovers' Pizza Large
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomato, black olives, artichoke, cheese
Chicken Alfredo Pizza Large
Homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, broccoli, cheese
Philly Steak Pizza Large
Philly steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Large
Homemade ranch sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, cheese
Meat Lovers' Pizza Small
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, cheese
Supreme Pizza Small
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, green peppers and black olives
BBQ Chicken Pizza Small
Chicken, BBQ sauce, cheese
Hawaiian Pizza Small
Ham, pineapple, cheese
Taco Pizza Small
Ground beef, refried beans, salsa, lettuce, tomato, black olives, cheese
Gyro Pizza Small
Gyro meat, gyro sauce, tomato, onions, feta cheese
Mediterranean Pizza Small
Red peppers, spinach, artichoke, black olives, olive oil, feta cheese
Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza Small
Ground beef, bacon, cheese
Chicken Chipotle Pizza Small
Grilled chicken, chipotle sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheese
Veggie Lovers' Pizza Small
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomato, black olives, artichoke, cheese
Chicken Alfredo Pizza Small
Homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, broccoli, cheese
Philly Steak Pizza Small
Philly steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Small
Homemade ranch sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, cheese
Cauliflower Meatloverrs
Cauliflower Supreme
Cauliflower BBQ Chicken
Cauliflower Hawaiian
Cauliflower Taco
Cauliflower Gyro
Cauliflower Mediterranean
Cauliflower Bacon Cheese Burger
Cauliflower Chicken Chipotle
Cauliflower Veggie
Cauliflower Chicken Alfredo
Cauliflower Philly Steak
Cauliflower Chicken Bacon Ranch
Gluten free meatlovers
Gluten free supreme
Gluten free BBQ chicken
Gluten free Hawaiian
Gluten free taco
Gluten free gyro
Gluten free Mediterranean
Gluten free bacon cheese burger
Gluten free chicken chipotle
Gluten free veggie
Gluten free chicken alfredo
Gluten free philly steak
Gluten free chicken bacon ranch
BYO Pizza & Pocket
Specialty Pockets
BBQ Chicken Pocket
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, cheese
Chicken Fajita Pocket
Grilled chicken, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheese
Steak Fajita Pocket
Steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheese
Chicken Chipotle Pocket
Grilled chicken, chipotle sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pocket
Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, cheese
Hawaiian Pocket
Ham, pineapple, cheese
Veggie Pocket
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, tomato, black olives, artichoke, cheese
Meatball Pocket
Meatballs, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheese
Pizza Party
Wednesday
Lent
St. Patrick's
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
1625 E Norris Drive, Ottawa, IL 61350