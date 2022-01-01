Halfway Diner imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Halfway Diner

review star

No reviews yet

10792 14 Mile Rd

Rockford, MI 49341

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Coffee & Tea*

Coffee*

$1.99

Hot Tea*

$1.99

Iced Tea*

$2.29

Soda*

Soda

$2.29

Coke*

$2.29

Diet Coke*

$2.29

Sprite*

$2.29

Mello-Yello*

$2.29

Root Beer*

$2.29

Fanta Orange*

$2.29

Juices*

Orange Juice*

$1.99+

Apple Juice*

$1.49+

Tomato Juice*

$1.49+

Lemonade*

$2.29

Milk & Hot Cocoa*

White Milk*

$1.99+

Chocolate Milk*

$1.49+

Hot Cocoa*

$2.99

Shakes & Malts*

Milkshake

$3.99

Malt

$3.99

Early Morning Wake-Up Call

2 Eggs & Toast

$4.99

Up Lincoln Lake

$7.79

Down Ramsdell Drive

$8.29

The Ten Mile

$7.29

12 Mile Junction

$7.99

Wabasis Lake

$8.49

Ham & Eggs

$11.89

5oz Steak & Eggs

$12.79

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.99

Heavenly Hash

$7.99+

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.59+

Biscuits & Gravy Deluxe

$7.79+

Biscuit & Gravy Sampler

$9.99

Chorizo Scrambler

$9.99+

Stacked Hash

$9.99

Cup Oats

$2.99

Bowl Of Oatmeal

$4.99

Steak H H

$10.99

Pork Chops

$9.99

Omelets

Aloha Omelet

$8.99

California Omelet

$9.99

Cheese Omelet

$7.99

Cindy's Omelet

$9.99

Country Omelet

$9.99

Farmers Omelet

$8.99

Gardeners Omelet

$9.49

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$8.49

Irish Omelet

$9.99

Omelet Special

$9.99

Ranchers Omelet

$9.99

Spinach Omelet

$9.99

Western Omelet

$9.49

Sausage/Cheddar Omelet

$9.29

1/2 Aloha Omelet

$7.99

1/2 California Omelet

$8.99

1/2 Cheese Omelet

$7.99

1/2 Cindy's Omelet

$8.99

1/2 Country Omelet

$8.99

1/2 Farmers Omelet

$7.99

1/2 Gardeners Omelet

$8.29

1/2 Ham & Cheese Omelet

$7.49

1/2 Irish Omelet

$8.99

1/2 Ranchers Omelet1\2

$8.99

1/2 Spinach Omelet

$8.99

1/2 Western Omelet

$8.49

Pancakes & French Toast

Slam

$9.99

French Toast Slam

$9.99

One Pancake

$2.99

Short Stack

$4.99

Short Stack w/ Meat

$8.99

Short Stack & Eggs

$8.99

Blueberry Short Stack

$6.49

Blueberry Short Stack w/ Meat

$9.99

1 pc French Toast

$2.99

French Toast

$6.99

French Toast w/ Meat

$8.99

Waffle

$6.49

Pancake Special

$6.99

Pancake Special W/ Meat

$9.99

Special French Toast

$9.99

1 Pumpkin Pancake

$4.29

1 Pumpkin Pancake W/Meat

$7.29

2 Pumpkin Pancakes

$8.49

2 Pumpkin Pancakes W/ Meat

$10.99

Pumpkin Slam

$10.99

Senior Pumpkin Cake W/meat

$7.49

Senior specials

Senior Breakfast

$6.49

Senior Cake w/ meat

$6.49

Senior Pumpkin Cake W/meat

$7.49

Breakfast Specials

Potato Cakes & Eggs

$8.79

Country Fried Steak

$9.99

Breakfast Burrito

$9.79

Sausage/Cheddar Omelet

$9.29

Breakfast Quesdilla

$8.29

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.99

Mountain Man

$9.99

Chipped Beef on Toast

$6.99

Chipped Beef On Tst

$6.99

Halfway Skillet

$9.69

Mother's Day French Toast

$9.49

John's 2 OM 1/2 Am Fries Peeled Lite Gravy

$3.97

Dang Hash

Chic-n-Biscuit

$7.99+

Pork Chop

$9.99

Country Style Ham

$9.49

Breakfast For Kids

Teddy Bear Pancake

$4.99

Kid One Egg & Toast

$4.99

Kid French Toast

$4.99

A La Carte

1 Egg

$1.59

2 Eggs

$2.99

Toast

$2.29

Hardwood Smoked Bacon

$3.79

Sausage Links

$3.29

Patty

$3.39

Corned Beef Hash

$3.79

Cherry Wood Ham Steak

$5.99

American Fries

$2.99

American Fries w/ Onions

$2.39

Hashbrowns

$2.99

Hashbrowns w/ Onions

$2.39

Side Of Sausage Gravy

$2.49

Cinnamon Roll Bakery

$2.79

Pecan Roll Bakery

$3.29

One Pancake

$2.99

1 pc French Toast

$2.99

Cup Oats

$2.99

Fruit

$2.29

Bowl Of Oatmeal

$4.99

Add Choc Chips

$0.99

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.50

Extra B B Q

$0.50

Extra Salsa

$0.50

Raisins

$0.99

Avocado

$1.99

1 Potato Cake

$2.59

2 Potato Cakes

$4.99

Maple Syrup

$0.99

Dinner Favorites

Liver & Onions

$8.49+

Pot Roast

$10.49

Cherrywood Ham Dinner

$10.49

Country Fried Steak Dinner

$9.59

Ground Round

$12.79

Baskets

Halfway Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Fish & Chips

$10.29

Shrimp Basket

$10.49

Cod Basket

$10.49

Wings dings

$10.49

Lake Perch Basket

$8.99

2 Piece Catfish Basket

$9.99

Tenders Only

$7.99

A Touch Of Mexico

Beef & Bean Wet Burrito

$7.99+

Chicken & Bean Wet Burrito

$7.99+

Chorizo & Bean Burrito

$7.99+

All Beef Wet Burrito

$9.99+

All Bean Wet Burrito

$7.99+

All Chicken Wet Burrito

$9.99+

All Chorizo Wet Burrito

$9.99+

Chips & Cheese

$7.99

Chips & Cheese Deluxe

$10.79

Beef Taco Salad

$10.49

Chicken Taco Salad

$10.29

Chorizo Taco Salad

$10.49

Homemade Tortilla Chips

$4.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.99

Deluxe Olive Burger

$10.29

Mushroom Burger

$10.29

Cowboy Burger

$10.29

Patty Melt

$10.29

Fire House Burger

$10.29

Double decker

$13.49

Beef hot dog

$5.69

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.69

2 Hotdog Special

$9.99

Island Burger

$9.99

Sandwiches/Wraps

Hot Beef Sandwich

$10.29

Hot Pork Sandwich

$10.29

Ranch Chicken Wrap

$9.69

Reuben

$9.29

California Reuben

$9.29

BLT

$9.29

Club

$9.79

Turkey Jack Melt

$9.29

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Cup and a 1/2*

$8.99

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$7.49

Blast

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.69

BYO Wrap

$9.69

Sloppy Joe W/ Fries

$7.99

Egg Salad

$7.29

Tuna Melt

$8.99

Country Grilled Ham And Cheese

$8.99

Soups & Salads

Cup Soup Of The Day

$3.79

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$4.79

Chef Salad*

$10.49

Chicken Salad*

$10.49

Side Salad*

$3.99

Fruit Salad

$10.69

Asian Salad

$10.69

Lunch & Dinner Specials

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$7.99

Chicken Salad Plate

$8.99

Chicken Salad Croissant

$9.49

CHICKEN POT PIE LUNCH

$10.99

Turkey&Stuffing

$11.99

Beef Stroganof

$7.99

Dans Deli Melt/Fries

$9.99

Beef Stew Over Biscuit

$7.99

Open Face Hot Meatloaf

$9.99

Meatloaf Dinner

$9.99

Swiss Steak

$9.99

2 Pc Perch Only

$3.99

Grilled Cheese & Cup Of Soup

$6.99

Chicken Bowl

$8.99

4 Family Pack Turkey

$42.00

Sloppy Joe w/ Fries

$7.99

Lasagna Dinner

$10.99

Grilled Cheese W/ Chili

$8.99

Egg Salad

$6.99

Corned Beef And Cabbage

$10.99

Crossiant Only

$7.99

Danish Meatballs

$11.99

For The Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$5.99

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$5.99

Kids hot dog & Fries

$5.99

Mac & cheese & Fries

$5.99

Kids Burger & Fries

$5.99

Salads

Chef Salad

$10.49

Snacks

Homemade Onion Rings

$7.49

Cheese Curds

$5.99

Half order onion ring

$5.49

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$7.49

Chili cheese fries

$5.99

Sides

Cole Slaw

$2.49

Apple Sauce

$2.49

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Waffle Fries

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

American Fries

$2.99

American Fries w/ Onions

$2.99

Hashbrowns

$2.99

Hashbrowns w/ Onions

$2.99

Homemade Chips

$2.39

Mashed NO gravy

$2.99

Mashed w/ Gravy

$2.99

Side Salad*

$3.99

Side Potato Salad

$3.49

1Cheddar Biscuit

$1.49

French Fries

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Waffle Fries

$2.99

American Fries

$2.99

American Fries w/ Onions

$2.39

Hashbrowns

$2.99

Hashbrowns w/ Onions

$2.39

Mashed NO gravy

$2.99

Mashed w/ Gravy

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Tuesday*

Goulash Lunch

$9.99

Goulash Dinner

$9.99

Fish Dinner

$12.99

Desserts

Homebaked Pie

$3.99

Small Sundae

$2.99

Carrot Cake

$4.99

Brownie Supreme

$5.95

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.29

1\2 Shortcake

$4.29

Ala Mode

$1.49

Orange Pineapple Cake

$4.29

Hot Fudge Cake

$4.95

Jello Cake

$2.49

Bread Pudding

$4.99

Blueberry Crumb

$3.50

Appetizers*

Cheese Curds

$5.99

Onion Rings

$7.69

1/2 Onion Rings

$5.69

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.29

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$7.49
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10792 14 Mile Rd, Rockford, MI 49341

Directions

Gallery
Halfway Diner image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bostwick Lake Inn
orange star4.5 • 1,362
8521 Belding Rd. NE Rockford, MI 49341
View restaurantnext
Grill One Eleven / Marinades Pizza Bistro
orange star4.5 • 509
111 COURTLAND ST ROCKFORD, MI 49341
View restaurantnext
The Corner Bar - Rockford
orange starNo Reviews
31 North Main Street Rockford, MI 49341
View restaurantnext
Honey Creek Inn
orange starNo Reviews
8000 Cannonsburg Rd NE Cannonsburg, MI 49317
View restaurantnext
Cannonsburg Village Pub Menu at the Grist Mill
orange starNo Reviews
8000 Cannonsburg Rd NE Cannonsburg, MI 49317
View restaurantnext
Schnitz Ada Grill
orange star4.6 • 854
597 Ada Drive SE Ada, MI 49301
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Rockford

Bostwick Lake Inn
orange star4.5 • 1,362
8521 Belding Rd. NE Rockford, MI 49341
View restaurantnext
Grill One Eleven / Marinades Pizza Bistro
orange star4.5 • 509
111 COURTLAND ST ROCKFORD, MI 49341
View restaurantnext
Third Nature Brewing Company
orange star4.5 • 200
7733 Childsdale St Rockford, MI 49341
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rockford
Ada
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
review star
Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Grand Haven
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston