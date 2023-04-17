WEHA Halfway WEHA Halfway

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

WEHA Halfway

23 Reviews

$$

37 LaSalle Road

West Hartford, CT 06107

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzel

$11.00

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Wurst Plate

$18.00

Potato Pancakes

$8.00

Wings

$13.00

Camembert Cheese

$10.00

Quinoa Crusted Shrimp

$11.00

Onion Rings

$10.00

Bratwurst Sliders

$12.00

Wurst Poutine

$13.00

Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$7.00

Warm Spinach

$8.00

Super Kale Crunch

$10.00

Fries

Small

$7.00

Large

$9.00

Wursts

Classic Wurst

$10.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Wurst

$10.00

Frankfurter

$8.00

Duck Wurst

$14.00

Chicken Wurst

$9.00

Beyond Sausage

$9.00

Sandwiches

Buffalo Sandwich

$12.00

Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

Corned Beef Reuben

$14.00

'Shroom Burger

$13.00

Classic Burger

$14.00

Desserts

Black Forest Cake

$11.00

Wurst Haus Sundae

$9.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Sides

Buttered Noodles

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Beer Cheese

$1.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers + Fries

$7.00

Kids’ Burger + Fries

$6.00

Kids’ Cheeseburger + Fries

$7.00

Kids’ Hot Dog

$7.00

Kids’ Mac + Cheese

$6.00

Kids' Salmon + Mashed Potatoes + Brussels

$9.00

Kids' Grilled Chicken + Mashed Potatoes + Brussels

$9.00

Specials

Wed: Meatloaf

$26.00

Thurs: Schnitzel

$22.00

Fri: Fish N Chips

$19.00

Sat: Short Rib

$29.00
Attributes and Amenities
Online Ordering
Takeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

37 LaSalle Road, West Hartford, CT 06107

Directions

Gallery
Wurst Haus image
Wurst Haus image

