Halidom Eatery
1341 Moreland Ave SE
Suite 1000
Atlanta, GA 30316
Deallo's Seafood
Deallo's Seafood - Deallo's Favorites
- Hot Lobster Roll$28.00
Fresh lobster sautéed in garlic butter, and house-made aioli, served on a toasted roll. Warm
- Cold Lobster Roll$28.00
Fresh lobster tossed in house-made aioli, onions, celery, served on a toasted roll. Cold
- Spicy Lobster Roll$28.00
Fresh lobster sautéed in garlic butter and sriracha aioli, served on a lobster roll. Warm and spicy
- Shrimp Roll$16.00
Blackened shrimp, chipotle slaw, and chipotle aioli, served on a warm roll
- Gumbo$17.00
Shrimp, andouille sausage, and chicken, served over rice
- Shrimp and Grits$16.00
Shrimp, andouille sausage, bacon, and Cajun cream sauce, served over grits
- Blackened Salmon$20.00
Blackened salmon and Cajun cream sauce, served with rice and mixed vegetables
- Caesar Salad$10.00
- Add Salmon$8.00
- Add Shrimp$6.00
- Seafood nachos$25.00
Deallo's Seafood - Sides
Deallo's Seafood - NA Bevs
Grind Time Coffee Co.
Blame It on the Juice
Coke Freestyle
I Got the Teas Teas Teas
Lattés & Nottés
- Back to Black Coffee (Fresh Brewed Coffee)
- Grind Time Shot (Espresso Shot)$3.25+
- Grind Time Latte
- Grind Time Cappuccino$4.95+
- American Boy (Americano)
- Way Too Cold Brew$3.99
- Purple Haze
Espresso, lavender, vanilla, and oat milk
- White Dress
Espresso, white chocolate, pistachio, and 2% milk
- P.Y. Tiramisu
Espresso, amaretto, cocoa powder, 2% milk and mascarpone foam
- 24k Magic (Turmeric Latte)
Turmeric, coconut milk, ginger, black pepper, and honey
- Meet Your Matcha (Matcha Latte)
Matcha, oat milk, and honey
- In Love
- Macchiato$3.99
- London Fog$5.25+
- Chai Please
Pastries & Desserts
Sandwiches
Shots Shots
Water
Locale Island Eats
Locale Island Eats - Signature Bowls
- Caribbean Power Bowl$18.00
Rice & peas, chopped jerk chicken, roasted broccoli, coconut Caribbean corn, pikilz & plantains
- Rasta Bowl$16.00
Jerk fried rice, chopped curry chicken, coconut corn & plantains
- Tropical Bliss Bowl$18.00
Rice and peas, green sauce shrimp, roasted broccoli, pikiliz & plantains, sliced radish
- Plantain Fiesta Bowl$15.00
Coconut rice, veggie curry, coconut Caribbean corn, pineapple pikilz & plantains
- Oxtail Chop$25.00
Rice & peas, oxtail, coconut corn, pineapple pikilz, roasted broccoli & plantains
Locale Island Eats - Patties
- 3 Pieces Mini Patties$6.00
Spicy beef or curry chicken mini patties
- 6 Pieces Mini Patties$9.00
Spicy beef or curry chicken mini patties
- Coco Bread$4.00
Warm sweet coco bread
- Curry Chicken Patties$6.00
- Fish Patty$6.00
- Jerk Chicken Patty$6.00
Juicy stuffed jerk chicken with a flaky crust
- Spicy Beef Patty$6.00
Delicious stuffed spicy beef with a flaky crust
- Spinach Patty$6.00
Spinach stuffed with a flaky crust