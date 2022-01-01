Restaurant header imageView gallery

Halina's Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

7260 Highway 73

Denver, NC 28037

NA Beverage

Coffee/ToGo small

$3.99

Coke

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.99

Lemon Aid

$3.99

Mellow Yellow

$3.99

Milk

$3.99

Mr Pibb

$3.99

OJ

$3.99

Skim Milk

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Sweet Tea

$3.99

Tea

$3.99

ToGo Med Coffee

$3.99

wine 1

$6.99

wine 2

$7.99

bottle wine

$22.99

bottle wine 2

$35.00

bottle wine 3

$45.00

beer

$5.99

Wine 3

$9.99

Champagne glass

$6.99

Mimosa

$5.99

Breakfast

Bacon

$3.99

BlueBerry Pancake

$11.99

Break Smoothie

$9.99

Corn Beef Hash

$13.99

Egg White Omelette Classic

$12.99

Egg White Omelette Your Way

$12.99

Eggs Loraine

$13.99

Grand French Toast

$12.99

Fruit Side

$5.99

Grilled Salmon Bagel

$13.99

Grits

$3.99

Hashbrowns

$3.99

Kids Meal

$5.99

Muesli

$12.99

Oatmeal

$12.99

Pastrie

$2.99

Pecan Pancake

$11.99

Three Egg Omelette Your Way

$12.99

Three Eggs Any Style

$12.99

Waffle

$11.99

Shrimp & Grits

$12.99

Banana Foster's French Toast

$13.99

Colossal Breakfast Sandwhich

$13.99

Eggs Benedict

$13.99

Danishes Pastries Muffins

$3.99

bistro fillet and eggs

$16.99

Fruit Kabobs

$12.99

Soups

Blk Bean

Broccoli and Cheddar

Chicken Tortilla

Classic Chili

Gazpacho

Harvest Veg & Chicken

Sotd

Wisconsin Beer Cheese

Sherried Cream of Mushroom

Cream of Asparagus

Acorn Squash Bisque

From The Case

Asian Rice Noodle

$12.99

Twice Baked Potato

$5.99Out of stock

Bleu Cheese Cole Slaw

$10.99

Bunket, Slice

$1.99

Bunket, Whole

$12.99

Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad

$10.99

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Classic Cole Slaw

$9.99

Orzo Pasta Salad

$10.99

Penne Pasta

$10.99

Potato Salad

$9.99

Tomato Mozzarella Pesto EA

$2.99

Tortellini Salad With Chicken

$11.99

Tomato Mozz Each

$2.99

Salads

Arugula Sal

$12.99

Caesar Sal

$12.99

Chef Sal

$13.99

House Sal

$8.99

Wedge

$12.99

Add chicken

$3.99

add bistro fillet

$4.99

Add shrimp

$5.99

Poached pear

$12.99

Wrap & Roll

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Grilled Veg Wrap

$12.99

Trilogy Club Wrap

$12.99

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$12.99

Turkey Pesto Wrap

$12.99

Entree

Express Lunch

$9.99

Meatloaf

$44.99

Roast Pork Loin

$44.99

Roasted Turkey Breast

$44.99

Veg Lasagna

$42.99

Veg Strudel

$44.99

pan salmon

$26.99

cornish game hen

$23.99

pasta of the day

$23.99

beef bistro

$28.99

Seared Diver Scallops

$28.99

Pan Roasted Snapper

$23.99

Scampi Entree

$24.99

Tuscan Chicken

$24.99

Grilled Pork

$23.99

Grouper

$26.99

Braised Beef

$28.99

Fall Chicken

$23.99

Veg Squash Ravioli

$22.99

Carving Board

Chicken Panini

$12.99

Cuban

$12.99

Forest on Rye

$12.99

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$12.99

Ham & Turkey

$12.99

Reuben

$12.99

Steak Sandwich

$12.99

Turkey Monterey

$12.99

Vegetable Panini

$12.99

Monte Cristo

$12.99

Bistro

$18.99

Pan Salmon

$18.99

Scampi

$18.99

Obnoxious

$12.99

Dessert

Dessert 1

$4.99

Dessert 2

$5.99

Dessert 3

$6.99

Dessert 4

$7.99

Dessert 5

$8.99

hemp

$3.99

bunket

$12.99

half bunket

$6.99

Cookie

$1.99

2 cookies

$3.50

Coffee cake & Bread

$3.99

Appetizers

Fried Pork Belly Chips

$10.99

Pretzel Halina's

$10.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.99

Beggars Purse

$12.99

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$12.99

Sauteed Mussels

$12.99

Chilled Terrine Spring Vegetables

$12.99

Pan Seared Ahi Tuna

$12.99

Tempura Calamari

$12.99

Duck Crepe

$11.99

Terrine of Grilled Marinated Vegetables

$12.99

Tomato Mozzarella Pesto

$11.99

Scallops Appetizer

$14.99

Potato skins

$11.99

Pharr Nachos

$11.99

Breakfast Express

Breakfast Exp 1

$9.99

Breakfast Exp 2

$10.99

Breakfast Exp 3

$11.99

Breakfast Exp 4

$12.99

Breakfast Exp 5

$14.99

Salad Station

Caesar Sal Exp 1

$8.99

Caesar Sal Exp 2

$10.99

Caesar Sal Exp 3

$12.99

Nut & Fruit

Nut/Ft 1

$9.99

Nut/Ft 2

$10.99

Nut/Ft 3

$11.99

Nut/Ft 4

$12.99

Nut/Ft 5

$13.99

Soup & Sand

Soup & Sand Exp 1

$9.99

Soup & Sand Exp 2

$10.99

Soup & Sand Exp 3

$11.99

Soup & Sand Exp 4

$12.99

Soup & Sand Exp 5

$14.99

Pastry

Bunket, Slice

$1.99

Bunket, Whole

$12.99

Pastry 1

$1.99

Pastry 2

$2.99

Pastry 3

$3.99

Pastry 4

$4.99

Pastry 5

$5.99

Dessert

Dessert 1

$3.99

Dessert 2

$4.99

Dessert 3

$5.99

Dessert 4

$6.99

Dessert 5

$7.99

Whole Dessert 1

$24.99

Whole Dessert 2

$29.99

Whole Dessert 3

$34.99

Whole Dessert 4

$39.33

Whole Dessert 5

$44.99

Dip/Spreads

Dip/Spread 1

$5.99

Dip/Spread 2

$6.99

Dip/Spread 3

$7.99

Dip/Spread 4

$8.99

Dip/Spread 5

$9.99

Cheese

Cheese 1

$13.99

Cheese 2

$15.99

Cheese 3

$17.99

Cheese 4

$19.99

Cheese 5

$21.99

Organic

Organic Almond Butter

$10.99

Organic Cashew Butter

$11.99

Organic Peanut Butter

$8.99

Organic Pistachio Butter

$12.99

Bread

Bread 1

$4.99

Bread 2

$5.99

Bread 3

$6.99

Bread 4

$7.99

Olive Oil

Bulk, Olive Oil 1

$9.99

Bulk, Olive Oil 2

$10.99

Bulk, Olive Oil 3

$11.99

Bulk, Olive Oil 4

$12.99

Bulk, Olive Oil 5

$14.99

Olive Oil 1

$12.99

Olive Oil 2

$14.99

Olive Oil 3

$18.99

Olive Oil 4

$22.99

Olive Oil 5

$24.99

Pasta

Bulk, Pasta 1

$8.99

Bulk, Pasta 2

$9.99

Bulk, Pasta 3

$10.99

Bulk, Pasta 4

$12.99

Bulk, Pasta 5

$14.99

Marinara

Marinara, Bulk 1

$5.99

Marinara, Bulk 2

$6.99

Marinara, Bulk 3

$7.99

Marinara, Bulk 4

$8.99

Marinara, Bulk 5

$9.99

Bagel

Bagel, 12

Bagel, 6

Bagel, Single

$2.00

Coffee

Coffee 1

$18.99

Coffee 2

$19.99

Coffee 3

$20.99

Coffee Dec 1

$18.99

Coffee Dec 2

$19.99

Coffee Dec 3

$20.99

Tea 1

$18.99

Tea 2

$19.99

Tea 3

$20.99

shirt

shirt

$22.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Chef Dirk Rusthoven and his wife, Halina, have brought this concept to fruition with a great deal of energy! Offering full service breakfast & lunch, full catering menu, Sunday brunch, donners to-go, fresh hand made pasta, breads & pastries, organic coffee & tea, and full dinner service for special events including Valentines Day, Mother's Day & more!

Website

Location

7260 Highway 73, Denver, NC 28037

Directions

Gallery
Halina's Cafe image
Halina's Cafe image

