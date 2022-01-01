  • Home
Bagel Cove Bakery and Deli Hallandale Kosher Deli

review star

No reviews yet

668 West Hallandale Beach Boulevard

Hallandale Beach, FL 33023

Bagels

Plain bagel

$1.00

Everything bagel

$1.00

Whole wheat bagel

$1.00

Whole wheat everything bagel

$1.00

Onion bagel

$1.00

Garlic bagel

$1.00

Cinnamon raisin bagel

$1.00

Salt bagel

$1.00

Poppy bagel

$1.00

Pumpernickel bagel

$1.00

7 grain bagel

$1.00

Oat bran bagel

$1.00

Sesame Bagel

$1.00

Rainbow bagel

$1.00

Bialy bagel

$1.00

Bagel buter /jelly

$2.75

Bagel with plain Cream cheese

$4.50

Half dozen bagels

$6.00

Dozen bagels

$11.00

Bagel with buter

$2.75

Specialty Eggs

Served with Bagel or Toast, Home fries or Slice of Tomato Egg Whites $ 1.50 additional, add 1 egg $1.50 additional

2 Eggs Any Style

$9.95

BYO Omelette

$9.95

3 Eggs Omelette plain

Vegetable Omelette

$14.50

Onion, Green Peppers, Spinach, Mushrooms and Tomatoes

Greek Omelette

$13.95

Spinach and Feta Cheese

Cheese Omelette

$11.50

Your Choice of Cheese Melted

Mexican Omelette

$13.95

Onions, Jalapeños, Salsa & Cheddar Cheese

Shaksuka

$12.95

Nova or Lox, Eggs, and Onion

$14.95

Eggs Benedict

$12.95

Poached Eggs Served on English Muffins with Hollandaise Sauce

Eggs Benedict Florentine

$14.95

Poached Eggs Served with Spinach, Feta Cheese, and Hollandaise Sauce

Israeli Eggs Benedict

$16.95

Sliced Nova on top on English Muffins, poached eggs and Topped with Hollandaise Sauce

Spanish Omlette

$14.50

French Toast and Pancakes

Served with Maple Syrup, Powdered Sugar, or Whipped Cream Available on Request.

3 Pancakes

$9.95

French Toast

$11.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

No sides included served on a bagel or bread

Egg Sandwich

$7.99

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Egg and Avocado Sandwich

$9.95

Hot from the Grill

Served with your choice of coleslaw, potato salad or French Fries. Sweet Potato Fries $1.50 additional

Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Tuna Melt

$15.50

Classic Hamburger

$13.95

Cheeseburger

$14.95

Swiss Burger

$15.25

KBC Burger

$15.95

BBQ Burger

$14.95

Salads

Served with Bagel or Bagel chips - Choice of Dressings: Italian Vinaigrette, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Caesar, Honey Mustard, O+V

Tossed Garden Salad

$13.95

Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Green Pepper and Carrots

Israeli Salad

$14.25

Finely Chopped Parsley, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion,Olive Oil & Lemon Juice

Greek Salad

$15.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Carrot, Cucumber, Feta Cheese & Greek Olives

Caesar Salad

$14.50

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Croutons.

Sabra Salad

$14.95

Chopped Lettuce, Tomato and Cucumber, Parsley, Olive Oil & Lemon Juice

Garbanzo Salad

$15.95

Israeli Salad with Garbanzo Beans, a Hard Boiled Egg and tahini sauce

Cold Drinks

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.25

Israeli drink

$3.95

Iced coffee

$3.25

Soda

$2.50

Dr Brown

$2.75

Water

$2.25

Iced late

$4.50

Iced capuchino

$4.50

Perrier

$3.50

Snapple

$2.95

Hot Drinks

American Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Herbal Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Espresso

$2.99

Double Espresso

$3.99

Macchiato

$2.95

Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Flagel

Plain Flagel

$4.50

Poppy Flagel

$4.50

Sesame Flagel

$4.50

Everything Flagel

$4.50

Onion Boards Flagel

$4.50

Onion Pockets Flagel

$4.50

Challagel (Friday Only)

Avocado Toasts

Our special Pico de gallo topping available on request

Avocado Toast

$9.49

Choice of bagel or toast

Avocado Toast W/ Hard Boiled Egg

$10.95

With Hard-Boiled Egg, Choice of Bagel or Toast

Avocado Toast W/ Tuna and Hard Boiled Egg

$14.95

With tuna & Hard-Boiled Egg, Choice of Bagel or Toast

Avocado Toast W/ Sliced Nova

$16.95

Choice of Bagel or Toast

Platter or Sandwich

Your choice of Bagel or Bagel chips - Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, carrot, cucumber and coleslaw or potato salad

Egg salad

$11.50

Tuna salad

$13.50

Nova or Lox Sandwich

$14.95

3 slices of nova or lox (salty) with your choice of cream cheese (Lettuce, tomato, and onion available on request)

Low-fat veggie tuna salad

$14.95

White fish salad

$14.95

Baked salmon salad

$15.50

Nova or Lox Platter

$16.95

Nova or lox served with your choice of cream cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber and a bagel

Piece of Whitefish Platter

$16.50

Piece of whitefish platter served with your choice of cream cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber and a bagel

Piece of Baked Salmon Platter

$18.95

Piece of baked salmon platter served with your choice of cream cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber and a bagel

Pizza Bagels

Served with your choice of bagel (no sides included)

Plain Pizza Bagel

$7.95

Our special marinara sauce and melted mozzarella

Spicy Pizza Bagel

$7.95

Our special marinara sauce jalapenos and melted cheddar cheese

Spinach and Feta Pizza Bagel

$8.95

Our special marinara sauce spinach and feta cheese

Loaded Pizza Bagel

$9.95

Our special marinara sauce mushrooms, onions, olives and melted mozzarella

Lunch Specials

MONDAY TO FRIDAY: 11 AM TO 3PM

Bowl of soup w/small House,Greek or Caesar salad

$12.75

Kids Meals

Peanut butter & jelly Sandwich

$5.95

Kids 2 Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$6.99

1 Egg + 1 Pancake or 1 French Toast

$6.99

1 Egg Scrambled with Home Fries, bagel or toast

$6.99

Fresh fruit cup

$5.95

Kids 2 Plain Pancakes

$6.99

Soup of the Day

Cup of Soup

$6.85

Bowl of Soup

$7.85

Sweets

Belgium Waffel

$5.95

Sides

Tomato

$1.25

Onion

$1.25

Cucumber

$1.25

Lettuce

$1.25

Homefries

$4.95

French fries

$4.95

Avocado

$3.99

Pickle

$0.99

Salads

Coleslaw salad /Per Pound

$4.99

Potato salad /Per Pound

$4.99

Cucumber salad /Per Pound

$7.50

Egg salad /Per Pound

$11.95

Tuna salad /Per Pound

$15.50

Low fat veggie tuna salad /Per Pound

$16.50

White fish salad /Per Pound

$19.95

Baked salmon salad /Per Pound

$20.50

Smoked Fish

White fish /Per Pound

$21.00

Nova /Per Pound

$54.00

Belly lox (salty) /Per Pound

$54.00

Baked salmon /Per Pound

$55.80

Cheese

Plain cream cheese /Per Pound

$7.95

Chive cream cheese /Per Pound

$9.45

Vegetable cream cheese /Per Pound

$9.45

Nova spread /Per Pound

$11.99

Tofu cream cheese /Per Pound

$9.45

American cheese /Per Pound

$12.95

Cheddar cheese /Per Pound

$12.95

Swiss cheese /Per Pound

$12.95

Mozzarella cheese /Per Pound

$12.95

Munster cheese /Per Pound

$12.95

Olive cream cheese/per pound

$9.45

Jalapeño cream cheese/per pound

$9.45

Cookies

Chocolate chip cookies

$19.99

Mufin

$2.75

Rugalach

Rugalach

$17.99

Cheese danish

Cheese danish

$4.00

Muffins

Pecan Muffin

$2.75

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.75

Blueberry Muffin

$2.75

Cheese cake

Cheese cake

$5.00

Bagel chips

Bagel chips

$5.00

1lb container

Tuna salad

$15.50

Whitefish salad

$19.99

Egg salad

$11.95

Baked salmon salad

$20.50

Veggie tuna

$16.50

Plain cream cheese

$7.95

Chive cream cheese

$9.45

Olive cream cheese

$9.45

Nova cream cheese

$11.99

Veggie cream cheese

$9.45

Jalapeño cream cheese

$9.45

Coleslaw salad

$4.99

Potato salad

$4.99

Sliced nova

$54.00

1/2 lb container

Tuna salad

$7.75

Whitefish salad

$9.90

Egg salad

$5.99

Baked salmon salad

$10.25

Veggie tuna

$8.50

Plain cream cheese

$3.99

Chive cream cheese

$4.69

Olive cream cheese

Nova cream cheese

$5.99

Jalapeño cream cheese

Veggie cream cheese

Coleslaw salad

Potato salad

Nova sliced

$27.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

668 West Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL 33023

