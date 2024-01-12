Halligans Pizza
912 4th Street Northwest
Red Bay, AL 35582
IN THE OVEN
Pizza
Large Specialty Pizzas
- Large 1/2 & 1/2$20.00
- Large Supreme$20.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, green pepper, onion, black olives, and mushroom
- Large Chicken Bacon Ranch$20.00
Ranch sauce base, grilled chicken, bacon, and red onion. Ranch drizzle
- Large Meat$20.00
Italian sausage, beef, pepperoni, diced ham, and bacon
- Large Buffalo Chicken$20.00
Jalapeño ranch sauce base, grilled chicken, and red onion. Buffalo sauce drizzle
- Large BBQ Chicken$20.00
BBQ sauce base, grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, and pineapple. Jalapeño optional
- Large Hawaiian$20.00
Yes, pineapple can go on pizza. Ham, pineapple, and bacon
- Large BBQ Pulled Pork$20.00
BBQ sauce base, pulled pork, bacon, and red onion. Jalapeño optional
- Large Taco$20.00
Our unique take on a classic. A blend of sauces, taco-seasoned beef, and Italian sausage. Then topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, and crushed Doritos. Served with taco sauce
- Large Veggie$20.00
Green pepper, onion, mushroom, tomato, black olive, and green olive
- Large BLT$20.00
A tribute to a classic sandwich. Ham, bacon, and mozzarella. Topped with mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato. Don't knock it 'till you try it!
Small Specialty Pizzas
- Small 1/2 & 1/2$15.00
- Small Supreme$15.00
- Small Chicken Bacon Ranch$15.00
- Small Meat$15.00
- Small Buffalo Chicken$15.00
- Small BBQ Chicken$15.00
- Small Hawaiian$15.00
- Small BBQ Pulled Pork$15.00
- Small Taco$15.00
- Small Veggie$15.00
- Small BLT$15.00
Cauliflower Specialty Pizzas
- Cauliflower 1/2 & 1/2$17.00
- Cauliflower Supreme$17.00
- Cauliflower Chicken Bacon Ranch$17.00
- Cauliflower Meat$17.00
- Cauliflower Buffalo Chicken$17.00
- Cauliflower BBQ Chicken$17.00
- Cauliflower Hawaiian$17.00
- Cauliflower BBQ Pulled Pork$17.00
- Cauliflower Taco$17.00
- Cauliflower Veggie$17.00
- Cauliflower BLT$17.00
Chicago
Chicago Specialty
Wings
Wing Count
- 6 Pieces Wings$8.00
Our traditional bone-in, breaded wings served with your choice of sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese
- 8 Pieces Wings$10.00
Our traditional bone-in, breaded wings served with your choice of sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese
- 12 Pieces Wings$14.00
Our traditional bone-in, breaded wings served with your choice of sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese
- 6 Boneless$8.00
- 8 Boneless$10.00
- 12 Boneless$14.00
Drinks
Fountain
Chicken Tenders & Fries
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Tender Combo
Merch
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thank you for visiting Halligan's Pizza.
912 4th Street Northwest, Red Bay, AL 35582