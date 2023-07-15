- Home
Hallow Bamboo Jamaican Cuisine Inc. 913 Lincoln Avenue
913 Lincoln Avenue
Prospect Park, PA 19076
MEAL & BEVERAGE
ALFREDO
BEEF & GOAT MEAL -MED
BAMBOO FULL COMBO
Bamboo Full Goat Combo: Curry Goat+Oxtail+Jerk Chicken
*Goat+Oxtail+Jerk Chicken *Belly Full meal is only served in one size No substitutions allowed
Bamboo Full Shrimp Combo: Butter Shrimp+Oxtail+Jerk Chicken
*Butter Shrimp+Oxtail+Jerk Chicken *Belly Full meal is only served in one size No substitutions allowed
BAMBOO FAMILY MEAL
Curry Goat Bamboo Family Meal
*Comes with your choice of 3 SIDES *Mac & Cheese, extra $4.99
Oxtail Bamboo Family Meal
*Comes with your choice of 3 SIDES *Mac & Cheese, extra $4.99
Curry Chicken Bamboo Family Meal
*Comes with your choice of 3 SIDES *Mac & Cheese, extra $4.99
Fried Chicken Bamboo Family Meal
*Comes with your choice of 3 SIDES *Mac & Cheese, extra $4.99
Jerk Chicken *spicy* Bamboo Family Meal
*Comes with your choice of 3 SIDES *Mac & Cheese, extra $4.99
SIDE ORDERS
Candied Yams Side Order
Collard Greens Side Order
French Fries Side Order
Fried Plantains Side Order
Mac & Cheese Side Order
Mashed Potatoes Side Order
Rice & Peas(Red Kidney Beans) Side Order
Steamed Broccoli Side Order
Steamed Cabbage Side Order
White Rice Side Order
CHICKEN MEAL
Fried Chicken Meal
*Small meal served with 1 SIDE *Medium & Large meal served with your choice of 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27
Jerk Chicken *spicy* Meal
*Small meal served with 1 SIDE *Medium & Large meal served with your choice of 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27
Curry Chicken Meal
*Small meal served with 1 SIDE *Medium & Large meal served with your choice of 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27
SIDES OF CHICKEN
SEAFOOD MEAL - LARGE
Coconut Snapper - L
Seafood platters are only served large, with 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27 *Add Cornbread for $1.50
Escovish Snapper - L
Seafood platters are only served large, with 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27 *Add Cornbread for $1.50
Steamed Snapper - L
Seafood platters are only served large, with 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27 *Add Cornbread for $1.50
Brown Stew Snapper - L
Seafood platters are only served large, with 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27 *Add Cornbread for $1.50
Jerk Snapper *spicy* *- L
Seafood platters are only served large, with 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27 *Add Cornbread for $1.50
Curry Salmon -L
Seafood platters are only served large, with 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27 *Add Cornbread for $1.50
Jerk Salmon *spicy* -L
Seafood platters are only served large, with 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27 *Add Cornbread for $1.50
Garlic Salmon -L
Seafood platters are only served large, with 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27 *Add Cornbread for $1.50
Jerk Shrimp *spicy* -L
Seafood platters are only served large, with 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27 *Add Cornbread for $1.50
Garlic Shrimp - L
Seafood platters are only served large, with 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27 *Add Cornbread for $1.50
Butter Shrimp - L
Seafood platters are only served large, with 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27 *Add Cornbread for $1.50
Curry Shrimp - L
Seafood platters are only served large, with 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27 *Add Cornbread for $1.50
Coconut Shrimp - L
Seafood platters are only served large, with 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27 *Add Cornbread for $1.50
SIDES OF SEAFOOD
Sides of Jerk Snapper Fish *spicy*
Sides of Escovich Snapper Fish
Sides of Brown Stewed Snapper Fish
Sides of Steamed Snapper Fish
Sides of Butter Shrimp
Sides of Curried Shrimp
Sides of Garlic Shrimp *spicy*
Sides of Jerk Shrimp *spicy*
Sides of Garlic Salmon
Sides of Jerk Salmon *spicy*
Sides of Grilled Salmon
SALADS
WINGS
QUESADILLA PLATTER
Cheese Quesadilla
*Served with Rice OR Lettuce and Tomatoes OR Mac & Cheese OR Fries *Add cheese $0.89
Ground Beef Quesadilla
*Served with Rice OR Lettuce and Tomatoes OR Mac & Cheese OR Fries *Add cheese $0.89
Shrimp Quesadilla
*Served with Rice OR Lettuce and Tomatoes OR Mac & Cheese OR Fries *Add cheese $0.89
Veggies Quesadilla
*Served with Rice OR Lettuce and Tomatoes OR Mac & Cheese OR Fries *Add cheese $0.89
Chicken Quesadilla
*Served with Rice OR Lettuce and Tomatoes OR Mac & Cheese OR Fries *Add cheese $0.89
MEATLESS PLATTER
DESSERTS
BEVERAGES
CATERING
CATERING MEAT
CATERING SEAFOOD
Curry Shrimp Catering
Butter Shrimp Catering
Garlic Shrimp Catering
Jerk Shrimp *spicy* Catering
Garlic Salmon Catering
Jerk Salmon *spicy* Catering
Curry Salmon Catering
Grilled Salmon Catering
Jerk Snapper *spicy* Catering
Brown Stew Snapper Catering
Steamed Snapper Catering
Escovish Snapper Catering
Coconut Snapper Catering
Corn Bread 12 pcs
CATERING SIDE ORDERS
Rice & Peas (Red Kidney Beans) Catering
White Rice Catering
Fried Plantains Catering
Steamed Cabbage Catering
Collard Greens Catering
Candied Yams Catering
Steamed Broccoli Catering
Mac & Cheese Catering
Mashed Potatoes Catering
Tossed Salad Catering
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
913 Lincoln Avenue, Prospect Park, PA 19076