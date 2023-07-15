MEAL & BEVERAGE

ALFREDO

Jerk Shrimp Alfredo *spicy*

$16.50+

Shrimp Alfredo

$16.50+

Chicken Alfredo

$13.50+

Jerk Chicken Alfredo *spicy*

$13.50+

BEEF & GOAT MEAL -MED

Curry Goat Meal - Medium

$26.75

*Served with your choice of 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main sides, Extra $2.27 *Try the add-ons fried plantains

Oxtail Meal - Medium

$26.75

*Served with your choice of 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main sides, Extra $2.27 *Try the add-ons fried plantains

BAMBOO FULL COMBO

Bamboo Full Goat Combo: Curry Goat+Oxtail+Jerk Chicken

$27.85

*Goat+Oxtail+Jerk Chicken *Belly Full meal is only served in one size No substitutions allowed

Bamboo Full Shrimp Combo: Butter Shrimp+Oxtail+Jerk Chicken

$27.85

*Butter Shrimp+Oxtail+Jerk Chicken *Belly Full meal is only served in one size No substitutions allowed

BAMBOO FAMILY MEAL

Curry Goat Bamboo Family Meal

$72.85

*Comes with your choice of 3 SIDES *Mac & Cheese, extra $4.99

Oxtail Bamboo Family Meal

$72.85

*Comes with your choice of 3 SIDES *Mac & Cheese, extra $4.99

Curry Chicken Bamboo Family Meal

$58.75

*Comes with your choice of 3 SIDES *Mac & Cheese, extra $4.99

Fried Chicken Bamboo Family Meal

$58.75

*Comes with your choice of 3 SIDES *Mac & Cheese, extra $4.99

Jerk Chicken *spicy* Bamboo Family Meal

$58.75

*Comes with your choice of 3 SIDES *Mac & Cheese, extra $4.99

SIDE ORDERS

Candied Yams Side Order

$5.50

Collard Greens Side Order

$5.50

French Fries Side Order

$5.50

Fried Plantains Side Order

$5.50

Mac & Cheese Side Order

$7.99

Mashed Potatoes Side Order

$5.50

Rice & Peas(Red Kidney Beans) Side Order

$5.50

Steamed Broccoli Side Order

$5.50

Steamed Cabbage Side Order

$5.50

White Rice Side Order

$5.50

CHICKEN MEAL

Fried Chicken Meal

*Small meal served with 1 SIDE *Medium & Large meal served with your choice of 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27

Jerk Chicken *spicy* Meal

*Small meal served with 1 SIDE *Medium & Large meal served with your choice of 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27

Curry Chicken Meal

*Small meal served with 1 SIDE *Medium & Large meal served with your choice of 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27

SIDES OF CHICKEN

Sides of Curried Chicken

$6.50

Sides of Jerk Chicken *spicy*

$6.50

Sides of Fried Chicken

$6.50

SEAFOOD MEAL - LARGE

Coconut Snapper - L

$26.85

Seafood platters are only served large, with 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27 *Add Cornbread for $1.50

Escovish Snapper - L

$26.85

Seafood platters are only served large, with 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27 *Add Cornbread for $1.50

Steamed Snapper - L

$26.85

Seafood platters are only served large, with 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27 *Add Cornbread for $1.50

Brown Stew Snapper - L

$26.85

Seafood platters are only served large, with 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27 *Add Cornbread for $1.50

Jerk Snapper *spicy* *- L

$26.85

Seafood platters are only served large, with 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27 *Add Cornbread for $1.50

Curry Salmon -L

$25.75

Seafood platters are only served large, with 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27 *Add Cornbread for $1.50

Jerk Salmon *spicy* -L

$25.75

Seafood platters are only served large, with 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27 *Add Cornbread for $1.50

Garlic Salmon -L

$25.75

Seafood platters are only served large, with 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27 *Add Cornbread for $1.50

Jerk Shrimp *spicy* -L

$25.75

Seafood platters are only served large, with 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27 *Add Cornbread for $1.50

Garlic Shrimp - L

$25.75

Seafood platters are only served large, with 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27 *Add Cornbread for $1.50

Butter Shrimp - L

$25.75

Seafood platters are only served large, with 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27 *Add Cornbread for $1.50

Curry Shrimp - L

$25.75

Seafood platters are only served large, with 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27 *Add Cornbread for $1.50

Coconut Shrimp - L

$25.75

Seafood platters are only served large, with 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27 *Add Cornbread for $1.50

SIDES OF SEAFOOD

Sides of Jerk Snapper Fish *spicy*

$18.00

Sides of Escovich Snapper Fish

$18.00

Sides of Brown Stewed Snapper Fish

$18.00

Sides of Steamed Snapper Fish

$18.00

Sides of Butter Shrimp

$18.00

Sides of Curried Shrimp

$18.00

Sides of Garlic Shrimp *spicy*

$18.00

Sides of Jerk Shrimp *spicy*

$18.00

Sides of Garlic Salmon

$18.00

Sides of Jerk Salmon *spicy*

$18.00

Sides of Grilled Salmon

$18.00

FRIED RICE

Vegetables Fried Rice

$10.50

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.50

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.50

HOAGIES

Shrimp Hoagies

$14.52

*served with fries

Chicken Hoagies

$10.46

*served with fries

PATTIES

Vegetable Patty

$2.75

Chicken Patty

$2.75

Beef Patty

$2.75Out of stock

SALADS

Jerk Shrimp *spicy* Salad

$15.85

Curry Shrimp Salad

$15.85

Curry Salmon Salad

$15.85

Grill Salmon Salad

$15.85

Jek Salmon *spicy* Salad

$15.85

Jerk Chicken *spicy* Salad

$13.85

Fried Chicken Salad

$13.85

Garden Salad

$10.50

WINGS

6 piece Wings

$8.50

10 piece Wings

$11.50

20 piece Wings

$20.50

30 piece Wings

$28.45

40 piece Wings

$37.50

50 piece Wings

$42.50

Platter -6 piece Wings

$16.50

QUESADILLA PLATTER

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.25

*Served with Rice OR Lettuce and Tomatoes OR Mac & Cheese OR Fries *Add cheese $0.89

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$12.50

*Served with Rice OR Lettuce and Tomatoes OR Mac & Cheese OR Fries *Add cheese $0.89

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.32

*Served with Rice OR Lettuce and Tomatoes OR Mac & Cheese OR Fries *Add cheese $0.89

Veggies Quesadilla

$12.50

*Served with Rice OR Lettuce and Tomatoes OR Mac & Cheese OR Fries *Add cheese $0.89

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.50

*Served with Rice OR Lettuce and Tomatoes OR Mac & Cheese OR Fries *Add cheese $0.89

MEATLESS PLATTER

Meatless Platter

$14.95+

Add your choice of 3 SIDES

DESSERTS

Rum cake

$7.50

Fruit tart

$5.00

Blueberry Lemon Cheesecake

$7.50

Dulce de Leche Cheesecake

$7.50

Oreo Cheesecake

$7.50

Caramel cake

$6.00

Classic vanilla cake

$6.00

Strawberry Cake

$6.00

Jamaican Rum Cake

$7.50

Lemon Pound Cake

$6.00

BEVERAGES

20 oz. Diet Coke Soda

$2.50

20 oz. Coke Soda

$2.50

Ginger Beer Soda

$3.50

Ting Soda

$3.50

Kola Champaign

$3.50

Cream Soda

$3.50

Pineapple Soda

$3.50

2 Liter Coke Soda

$3.50

Water

$1.00

Tropical Rhythms Fruit Punch

$3.50Out of stock

Tropical Rythms Pinapple Guava

$3.50

CATERING

CATERING MEAT

Sweet & Sour Chicken Catering

$50.00+

Curry Chicken Catering

$50.00+

Stew Chicken Catering

$50.00+

Fried Chicken Catering

$50.00+

Jerk Chicken *spicy* Catering

$50.00+

Curry Goat Catering

$86.00+

Stew Peas Catering

$86.00+

Pepper Steak Catering

$86.00+

Stew Beef Catering

$86.00+

Oxtail Catering

$86.00+

CATERING SEAFOOD

Curry Shrimp Catering

$90.00

Butter Shrimp Catering

$90.00

Garlic Shrimp Catering

$90.00

Jerk Shrimp *spicy* Catering

$90.00

Garlic Salmon Catering

$100.00

Jerk Salmon *spicy* Catering

$100.00

Curry Salmon Catering

$100.00

Grilled Salmon Catering

$100.00

Jerk Snapper *spicy* Catering

$100.00

Brown Stew Snapper Catering

$100.00

Steamed Snapper Catering

$100.00

Escovish Snapper Catering

$100.00

Coconut Snapper Catering

$100.00

Corn Bread 12 pcs

$16.00

CATERING SIDE ORDERS

Rice & Peas (Red Kidney Beans) Catering

$50.00+

White Rice Catering

$35.00+

Fried Plantains Catering

$45.00+

Steamed Cabbage Catering

$40.00+

Collard Greens Catering

$45.00+

Candied Yams Catering

$45.00+

Steamed Broccoli Catering

$45.00+

Mac & Cheese Catering

$50.00+

Mashed Potatoes Catering

$45.00+

Tossed Salad Catering

$45.00+