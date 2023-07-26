Hall's Kitchen Pizza and Subs Elkhart
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are owned and operated by Ryan and Mark Hall. We are a pizza delivery and carryout restaurant. We take great pride in making sure that we have something for everyone! From an assortment of pizzas and pasta to our freshly tossed salads, we have you covered!
Location
2930 South Nappanee Street, Elkhart, IN 46517
