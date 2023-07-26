Any Large Specialty Pizza only 12.99
NC1299
Any Large Specialty Pizza only 12.99
NC1299
NC1299
Specialty Pizzas

Please select one of our delicious Specialty Pizzas

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza. Choose from our delicious meat and veggie toppings PLUS cheese is included for the same low price. Every Hand Tossed Crust comes with 1 Garlic Sauce.

Garlic Breadsticks

Six garlic breadsticks served with a side of spicy cheddar cheese sauce.

Food Halls Kitchen

Pizza (Gluten Free Option Available)

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza. Choose from our delicious meat and veggie toppings PLUS cheese is included for the same low price. Every Hand Tossed Crust comes with 1 Garlic Sauce.

Specialty Pizzas

Please select one of our delicious Specialty Pizzas

Vegan Pizza (Thin Crust)

$8.99+

Thin Crust Pizza topped with Vegan Cheese and your choice of toppings.

Oven-Baked Subs

Choose one of our hot oven baked subs loaded with meat and provolone cheese toasted to perfection. Comes with a side of Chips.
8” Classic Italian

$9.99

All New 8" Classic Italian. Hot oven baked Sandwich with pepperoni, salami, ham, provolone cheese, onion, tomato, banana peppers and Italian dressing.

8” Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.99

All new 8" Chicken Bacon Ranch. Hot oven baked sandwich with chicken, bacon, provolone cheese and ranch dressing.

8” Ham and Cheese

$9.99

All new 8" Ham and Cheese! Hot oven baked sandwich with ham and provolone cheese.

8” Italian Beef -

$10.99

All new 8” Italian Beef. Oven-Baked sandwich with thin slices of seasoned roast beef piled high with provolone cheese, served with a side of Au Jus.

8” Philly Cheesesteak

$9.99

8" Philly Cheesesteak. Hot oven baked sandwich with Philly Cheesesteak meat, onions, green peppers, provolone cheese and A1 Sauce

8" Meatball Sub -

$9.99

Hot oven baked sandwich with Italian meatballs, marinara sauce and provolone cheese.

8” Chicken Bacon BBQ

$9.99

8" Chicken Bacon BBQ. Hot oven baked sandwich with chicken, bacon, provolone cheese and BBQ Sauce.

8” Veggie

$9.99

All new 8” Veggie Sandwich. Oven-Baked sandwich with Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes and provolone cheese

8” Build Your Own

$9.99

Hot oven baked Sandwich with 3 toppings of your choice, add your selection of sauce and cheese. then you're set to go for your own creation.

8” BBQ Pulled Pork

$10.99

8” BBQ Pulled Pork. Hot oven baked sandwich with shredded pulled pork, bacon, onions, provolone cheese and BBQ Sauce.

8" Turkey Club
$9.99

$9.99

Kids Menu

4" Ham and Cheese Sub
$4.99

$4.99

4" Turkey and Cheese Sub
$4.99

$4.99

4" Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
$4.99

$4.99

Pasta Mac and Cheese

$6.99

Penne Noodles with a mix of Alfredo Sauce and Nacho Cheese sauce, topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.

Wings Boneless

$7.99

Eight delicious breaded wings that are sure to please. Choose either spicy buffalo or barbecue. Comes with Ranch or Blue Cheese dipping sauce.

Pasta

Pasta Supreme -

$8.49

Penne Pasta, Marinara Sauce, Mild Italian Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, Red Onions Green Peppers, Chopped Pepperoni, & Mozzarella Cheese. Comes with a side of Garlic Bread.

Pasta Chicken Alfredo

$8.49

Penne Noodles with Chicken and Alfedo sauce, served with a side of garlic bread.

Pasta Spicy Alfredo

$8.49

Penne Pasta, Alfredo Sauce, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Onions, and Chopped Pepperoni. Comes with a side of Garlic Bread.

Pasta Italian Meats

$8.49

Penne Pasta, Marinara Sauce, Mild Italian Sausage, Beef, Bacon and Chopped Pepperoni with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Garlic Bread.

Pasta Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$8.49

Penne Pasta, Buffalo and Ranch Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onion and Mozzarella. Comes with a side of Garlic Bread.

Pasta Meatballs & Marinara

$8.49

Penne Pasta, Marinara Sauce, Italian Meatballs & Mozzarella Cheese. Comes with a side of Garlic Bread.

Pasta Build Your Own -

$6.99

Penne Pasta, your choice of Marinara Sauce or Alfredo Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Garlic Bread.

Pasta Mac and Cheese

$6.99

Penne Noodles with a mix of Alfredo Sauce and Nacho Cheese sauce, topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.

Salads

Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad

$8.99

Looking for a Big Salad? We've got you covered. Fresh iceberg lettuce, croutons and up to 7 toppings of your choice all for only $7.99. Served with your choice of: french, ranch, caesar, blue cheese, or golden Italian dressing. Served with 2 dressing cups.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.75

Fresh iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, shaved parmesan and croutons. Served with your choice of: french, ranch, blue cheese, or golden italian dressing.

Caesar Salad

$4.75

Fresh lettuce, shaved parmesan and croutons. Served with Caesar Dressing.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$8.99

Our new delicious Taco Salad, featuring Taco Meat, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Black Olives, Jalapenos, Onions, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, and Crushed Nacho Cheese Doritos. You have to try it to experience it.

Large Group Salad

$24.99

Large Group Salad feeds 8-10. Fresh iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, shaved parmesan and croutons. Served with your choice of: french, ranch, blue cheese, or golden italian dressing.

Appetizers

Garlic Breadsticks

$5.50

Six garlic breadsticks served with a side of spicy cheddar cheese sauce.

Cheezy Bread

$7.99+

Our pizza dough brushed with garlic butter and topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Cheese Sauce.

Garlic Knots

$5.50

12 Delicious Garlic Knots. Comes with a Nacho Cheese Sauce.

Wings Classic Traditional

$9.99

Eight classic traditional wings covered in buffalo or barbecue sauce. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese dipping sauce.

Wings Boneless

$7.99

Eight delicious breaded wings that are sure to please. Choose either spicy buffalo or barbecue. Comes with Ranch or Blue Cheese dipping sauce.

French Bread with Cheese (4)

$5.99

Four Slices of French bread topped off with mozzarella cheese and toasted. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

French Bread (No Cheese)(4)

$4.99

Four Slices of French bread toasted. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Waffle Fries

$5.99

Spicy Waffle Fries baked to perfection, served with a side of spicy cheddar cheese sauce.

10" Gluten Free Cheezy Bread

$9.99

Gluten Free Cheezy Bread (9"x7"). This is a Gluten Free Crust topped with garlic butter and cheese.

Sweets

Double Chocolate Chip Brownie

$6.49

A warm, 9-inch chocolate brownie cookie baked right from the oven and cut into six wedges. Topped off with powdered sugar. Yum!

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.49

A warm, 9-inch chocolate chip cookie baked right from the oven and cut into six wedges.

Dessert Sticks

$5.25

6 delicious dessert sticks topped with a cinnamon sugar sauce. Comes with a side of Icing.

Group Pastas/Salads (Feeds 8-10)

Large Group Salad

$24.99

Large Group Salad feeds 8-10. Fresh iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, shaved parmesan and croutons. Served with your choice of: french, ranch, blue cheese, or golden italian dressing.

Large Group Pasta Supreme

$49.99

Feeds 8 -10, perfect for a group. Penne Pasta, Marinara Sauce, Mild Italian Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, Red Onions Green Peppers, Chopped Pepperoni, & Mozzarella Cheese. Comes with a side of Garlic Bread.

Large Group Pasta Chicken Alfredo

$49.99

Feeds 8 -10, perfect for a group. Penne Noodles with Chicken and Alfedo sauce, served with a side of garlic bread.

Large Group Pasta Spicy Alfredo

$49.99

Feeds 8 -10, perfect for a group. Penne Pasta, Alfredo Sauce, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Onions, and Chopped Pepperoni. Comes with a side of Garlic Bread.

Large Group Pasta Italian Meats

$49.99

Feeds 8 -10, perfect for a group. Penne Pasta, Marinara Sauce, Mild Italian Sausage, Beef, Bacon and Chopped Pepperoni with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Garlic Bread.

Large Group Pasta Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$49.99

Feeds 8 -10, perfect for a group. Penne Pasta, Buffalo and Ranch Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onion and Mozzarella. Comes with a side of Garlic Bread.

Large Group Pasta Meatballs & Marinara

$49.99

Feeds 8 -10, perfect for a group. Penne Pasta, Marinara Sauce, Italian Meatballs & Mozzarella Cheese. Comes with a side of Garlic Bread.

Sides

Side of Alfredo

Side of Bannana Peppers

Side of BBQ Sauce

Side of Black Olives

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side of Boom Boom Sauce

Side of Buffalo Sauce

Side of Cheese Sauce

Cool Ranch Doritos

$1.49

Nacho Cheese Doritos

$1.49

Side of Garlic Butter

Side of Giardiniera Hot

Side of Green Olives

Side of Icing

$0.79

Side of Italian Dressing

$0.79

Side of Jalepenos Slices

Side Of Ketchup

Side of Marinara

Side of Mayo

Side of Parmesan

$0.30

Side of Pizza Sauce

Side of Ranch

$0.79

Side of Red Pepper Flakes

$0.30

Side of Sour Cream

Side of Taco Sauce Mild

Side of Au Jus

Side of Mustard Packets

$0.30

Extras

Napkins

Utensils

Plates

Cups

Doritos For Taco Pizza

$1.00

Drinks

*** Pepsi 2L ***

$2.99

*** Diet Pepsi 2L ***

$2.99

*** Mountain Dew 2L ***

$2.99

*** Starry 2L ***

$2.99

*** Cherry Pepsi 2L ***

$2.99Out of stock