Hall's Kitchen - Pizza and Subs South Bend/IUSB/Riverpark
902 S Twyckenham Drive
South Bend, IN 46615
Pizza (Gluten Free Option Available)
Build Your Own Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza. Choose from our delicious meat and veggie toppings PLUS cheese is included for the same low price. Every Hand Tossed Crust comes with 1 Garlic Sauce.
Specialty Pizzas
Choose from one of our Specialty Pizzas
Vegan Pizza (Thin Crust)
Thin Crust Pizza topped with Vegan Cheese and your choice of toppings.
Oven-Baked Subs
8” Classic Italian
All New 8" Classic Italian. Hot oven baked Sandwich with pepperoni, salami, ham, provolone cheese, onion, tomato, banana peppers and Italian dressing.
8” Chicken Bacon Ranch
All new 8" Chicken Bacon Ranch. Hot oven baked sandwich with chicken, bacon, provolone cheese and ranch dressing.
8” Ham and Cheese
All new 8" Ham and Cheese! Hot oven baked sandwich with ham and provolone cheese.
8” Italian Beef -
All new 8” Italian Beef. Oven-Baked sandwich with thin slices of seasoned roast beef piled high with provolone cheese, served with a side of Au Jus.
8” Veggie
All new 8” Veggie Sandwich. Oven-Baked sandwich with Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes and provolone cheese
8" Meatball Sub -
Hot oven baked sandwich with Italian meatballs, marinara sauce and provolone cheese.
Pasta
Pasta Supreme -
Penne Pasta, Marinara Sauce, Mild Italian Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, Red Onions Green Peppers, Chopped Pepperoni, & Mozzarella Cheese. Comes with a side of Garlic Bread.
Pasta Chicken Alfredo
Penne Noodles with Chicken and Alfedo sauce, served with a side of garlic bread.
Pasta Spicy Alfredo
Penne Pasta, Alfredo Sauce, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Onions, and Chopped Pepperoni. Comes with a side of Garlic Bread.
Pasta Italian Meats
Penne Pasta, Marinara Sauce, Mild Italian Sausage, Beef, Bacon and Chopped Pepperoni with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Garlic Bread.
Pasta Buffalo Chicken Ranch
Penne Pasta, Buffalo and Ranch Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onion and Mozzarella. Comes with a side of Garlic Bread.
Pasta Meatballs & Marinara
Penne Pasta, Marinara Sauce, Italian Meatballs & Mozzarella Cheese. Comes with a side of Garlic Bread.
Pasta Build Your Own -
Penne Pasta, your choice of Marinara Sauce or Alfredo Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Garlic Bread.
Buttered Noodles -
Penne Pasta with garlic butter smothered with cheese. Comes with a side of Garlic Bread.
Salads
Build Your Own Salad
Looking for a Big Salad? We've got you covered. Fresh iceberg lettuce, croutons and up to 7 toppings of your choice all for only $7.99. Served with your choice of: french, ranch, caesar, blue cheese, or golden Italian dressing. Served with 2 dressing cups.
Side Salad
Fresh iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, shaved parmesan and croutons. Served with your choice of: french, ranch, blue cheese, or golden italian dressing.
Caesar Salad
Fresh lettuce, shaved parmesan and croutons. Served with Caesar Dressing.
Appetizers
Garlic Breadsticks
Six garlic breadsticks served with a side of spicy cheddar cheese sauce.
Cheezy Bread
Our pizza dough brushed with garlic butter and topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Cheese Sauce.
Garlic Knots
12 Delicious Garlic Knots. Comes with a Nacho Cheese Sauce.
Wings Classic Traditional
Eight classic traditional wings covered in buffalo or barbecue sauce. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese dipping sauce.
Wings Boneless
Eight delicious breaded wings that are sure to please. Choose either spicy buffalo or barbecue. Comes with Ranch or Blue Cheese dipping sauce.
French Bread with Cheese (4)
Four Slices of French bread topped off with mozzarella cheese and toasted. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
French Bread (No Cheese)(4)
Four Slices of French bread toasted. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Waffle Fries
Spicy Waffle Fries baked to perfection, served with a side of spicy cheddar cheese sauce.
Gluten Free Cheezy Bread
Gluten Free Cheezy Bread (9"x7"). This is a Gluten Free Crust topped with garlic butter and cheese.
Sweets
Double Chocolate Chip Brownie
A warm, 9-inch chocolate brownie cookie baked right from the oven and cut into six wedges. Topped off with powdered sugar. Yum!
Chocolate Chip Cookie
A warm, 9-inch chocolate chip cookie baked right from the oven and cut into six wedges.
Dessert Sticks
6 delicious dessert sticks topped with a cinnamon sugar sauce. Comes with a side of Icing.