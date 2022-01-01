Restaurant header imageView gallery

Halo Potato Donuts Main Street

234 Reviews

$

1323 South Main Street

Gainesville, FL 32601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Drinks

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.55+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.05+

Regulars

Brown Cinnamon Sugar

Brown Cinnamon Sugar

$3.50Out of stock
Chocolate w/ Sprinkles (Yeast)

Chocolate w/ Sprinkles (Yeast)

$3.40Out of stock
Cookies & Creme

Cookies & Creme

$3.55Out of stock
Lemon Blueberry

Lemon Blueberry

$3.85Out of stock
Original Glaze (OG)

Original Glaze (OG)

$3.50Out of stock
The Flamingo (Strawberry Crunch)

The Flamingo (Strawberry Crunch)

$3.55

Specials Of The Week

Apple Fritters (Yeast)

Apple Fritters (Yeast)

$3.85
Bavarian Creme (Filled)

Bavarian Creme (Filled)

$3.85Out of stock
Brown Butter Glazed (Yeast)

Brown Butter Glazed (Yeast)

$3.50
Coffee Crumb (Cake)

Coffee Crumb (Cake)

$3.55
Cranberry Orange (Cake)

Cranberry Orange (Cake)

$3.65
Pumpkin Spice Latte (Yeast)

Pumpkin Spice Latte (Yeast)

$3.65Out of stock
Maple Bacon - Friday's Only!

Maple Bacon - Friday's Only!

$4.25
Chocolate Chip - Sunday's Only!

Chocolate Chip - Sunday's Only!

$3.85Out of stock

Coffee Bags

Halo There! Coffee Bag

$13.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Restaurant info

Reinventing the Donut from the Ground Up!

Location

1323 South Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Terrace Market Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1515 SW Archer Rd Gainesville, FL 32610
View restaurantnext
Tinker Latin Food Restaurant - 502 South Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
502 South Main Street Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Flaco's - 200 W University Ave
orange star4.3 • 282
200 W University Ave Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Cry Baby's
orange star4.4 • 255
1 W University Ave Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Pit & Peel - 1220 West University Ave 32601
orange starNo Reviews
1220 West University Ave 32601 Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Crane Ramen - Gainesville
orange star4.4 • 1,709
16 SW 1st Ave. Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gainesville

Big Mill's Cheesesteaks
orange star4.6 • 2,112
2111 NW 13th St Gainesville, FL 32609
View restaurantnext
Crane Ramen - Gainesville
orange star4.4 • 1,709
16 SW 1st Ave. Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Archer Road
orange star4.4 • 1,454
3841 SW Archer Road Gainesville, FL 32608
View restaurantnext
Southern Charm Kitchen
orange star4.1 • 1,078
1714 SE Hawthorne Rd Gainesville, FL 32641
View restaurantnext
Original American Kitchen (OAK)
orange star4.3 • 991
15 SE 1st Avenue Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Mom
orange star4.0 • 552
1017 W. University Ave Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gainesville
High Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Ocala
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Saint Johns
review star
No reviews yet
The Villages
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Saint Augustine
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston