Halo Potato Donuts - Tower Road 209 NW 75th St Suite 30

review star

No reviews yet

209 NW 75th St Suite 300

Gainesville, FL 32607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Drinks

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.55+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.05+

Regulars

Brown Cinnamon Sugar

Brown Cinnamon Sugar

$3.50
Chocolate w/ Sprinkles (Yeast)

Chocolate w/ Sprinkles (Yeast)

$3.40
Cookies & Creme

Cookies & Creme

$3.55
Lemon Blueberry

Lemon Blueberry

$3.85
Original Glaze (OG)

Original Glaze (OG)

$3.50
The Flamingo (Strawberry Crunch)

The Flamingo (Strawberry Crunch)

$3.55

Specials Of The Week

Apple Fritters (Yeast)

Apple Fritters (Yeast)

$3.85
Bavarian Creme (Filled)

Bavarian Creme (Filled)

$3.85
Brown Butter Glazed (Yeast)

Brown Butter Glazed (Yeast)

$3.50
Coffee Crumb (Cake)

Coffee Crumb (Cake)

$3.55
Cranberry Orange (Cake)

Cranberry Orange (Cake)

$3.65
Pumpkin Spice Latte (Yeast)

Pumpkin Spice Latte (Yeast)

$3.65
Maple Bacon - Friday's Only!

Maple Bacon - Friday's Only!

$4.25Out of stock
Chocolate Chip - Sunday's Only!

Chocolate Chip - Sunday's Only!

$3.85Out of stock

Coffee Bags

Halo There! Coffee Bag

$13.95
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Reinventing the Donut from the Ground Up!

209 NW 75th St Suite 300, Gainesville, FL 32607

