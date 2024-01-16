- Home
- /
- Springfield
- /
- Halo Roasters - 228 Mountain Avenue
Halo Roasters 228 Mountain Avenue
228 Mountain Avenue
Springfield, NJ 07081
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
COFFEE & TEA
Drip Coffee
Tea
- Big Hibiscus$3.60
caffeine-free - the cabernet of hibiscus teas
- British Brunch$3.60
Full Leaf Black Tea
- Jasmine Silver Tip$3.95
Full Leaf Green Tea
- Lord Bergamot$3.60
Full Leaf Black Tea A flavor somewhat superior to traditional Earl Grey
- Meadow$3.60
Caffeine Free - herbal infusion
- Peppermint Leaves$3.60
Caffeine free - Herbal Infusion
- Red Nectar$3.60
Caffeine Free herbal infusion
Pour Over Coffee
- Ethiopian Yirgacheffe - Organic & Fair Trade$5.10
Ferm Certified Organic Fair Trade Origin: Guji Zone Elevation: 2000 meters Cupping Notes: citrus notes upfront, blueberry, chocolate Light/Medium Roast
- Aponte Honey Processed$5.10
Origin: Nariño region of Colombia Elevation: 2000 meters Cupping Notes: chocolate, butter, hazelnut, apple Medium Roast
- Honduras Natural$5.65
Origin: Copan Region Elevation: 1800 meters Cupping Notes: cherry, complex, sweet aftertaste Medium Roast
- Pink Bourbon (Colombia)$5.65
Origin: Buesaco, Nariño (Colombia) Elevation: 1900 MASL Tasting Notes: fermented red fruits, hibiscus, clean finish Single Origin
- Bali Kintamani Natural$5.65
Farm-Certified Organic & Rainforest Alliance Origin: Kintamani Elevation: 1600 meters Cupping Notes: watermelon, grape, syrupy sweet, complex finish Medium Roast
- Kenya Gititu Estate Microlot$5.25
Origin: Kiambu County Elevation: 2000 meters Cupping notes: apricot, grapefruit, black currant Medium Roast
- Costa Rica$5.65
Single Origin Origin: Naranjo, La Rosa Elevation: 2000 masl Cupping Notes: Caramel, hazelnut, green apple, smooth finish
Cold Brew
ESPRESSO DRINKS
ESPRESSO
- Espresso$3.60
- Americano$4.10
- Cortado$4.40
equal parts of espresso & steamed milk
- Flat White$4.40
- Cappucino 8oz$4.65
espresso & steamed milk
- Cappucino 12oz$4.90
- Cappucino 16oz$5.15
- Latte - 12 oz$4.90
espresso & steamed milk
- Latte - 16 oz$5.40
espresso & steamed milk
- Cafe Mocha - 12oz$5.10
espresso, mocha & steamed milk
- Cafe Mocha - 16oz$5.65
espresso, mocha & steamed milk
SIGNATURE DRINKS
- Honey Bee Latte - 12 oz$5.15
espresso, honey, cinnamon & steamed milk
- Honey Bee Latte - 16 oz$5.65
espresso, honey, cinnamon & steamed milk
- White Chocolate Latte - 12 oz$5.15
espresso, white mocha & steamed milk
- White Chocolate Latte - 16 oz$5.65
espresso, white mocha & steamed milk
- Turmeric (Goldenmilk) - 12 oz$5.15
turmeric, honey & steamed milk
- Turmeric (GoldenMilk) - 16 oz$5.65
turmeric, honey & steamed milk
- Matcha Latte - 12 oz$5.15
matcha, vanilla & steamed milk
- Matcha Latte - 16 oz$5.65
matcha, vanilla & steamed milk
- White Chocolate Matcha - 12 oz$5.15
- White Chocolate Matcha - 16 oz$5.65
- Lavender White Mocha - 12 oz$5.15
espresso, lavender, white chocolate & steamed milk
- Lavender White Mocha - 16 oz$5.65
espresso, lavender, white chocolate & steamed milk
- Lavender Spiced Latte - 12 oz$5.15
espresso, lavender, vanilla, spices & steamed milk
- Lavender Spiced Latte - 16 oz$5.65
espresso, lavender, vanilla, spices & steamed milk
- Hot Chocolate - 12 oz$4.65
cocoa powder, vanilla & steamed milk
- Hot Chocolate - 16 oz$4.90
cocoa powder, vanilla & steamed milk
- Steamer (add flavor) - 8 oz$3.50
steamed milk with flavor
- LIT Latte - 12 oz$5.15
- LIT Latte - 16 oz$5.65
SEASONAL DRINKS
- Valentine Latte - 12 oz$5.15
- Valentine Latte - 16 oz$5.65
- Chocolate Covered Strawberry - 12 oz$5.15
- Chocolate Covered Strawberry - 16 oz$5.65
- Cupid's Kiss - 12 oz$5.15
- Cupid's Kiss - 16 oz$5.65
- Rebound Mocha - 12 oz$5.15
- Rebound Mocha - 16 oz$5.65
- Heart Beet Latte - 12 oz$5.15
- Heart Beet Latte - 16 oz$5.65
- Blue Lavender Latte - 12 oz$5.15
- Blue Lavender Latte - 16 oz$5.65
- Vanilla Spiced Latte - 12 oz$5.15
- Vanilla Spiced Latte - 16 oz$5.65
- Lavender Honey Latte - 12 oz$5.15
- Lavender Honey Latte - 16 oz$5.65
- Blarney Kissed Latte - 12 oz$5.15
- Blarney Kissed Latte - 16 oz$5.65
- Butterscotched Latte - 12 oz$5.15
- Butterscotched Latte - 16 oz$5.65
- Cinnamon Bun Latte - 12 oz$5.15
- Cinnamon Bun Latte - 16 oz$5.65
- Golden Mocha Latte (Turmeric Mocha) - 12 oz$5.15
- Golden Mocha Latte (Turmeric Mocha) - 16 oz$5.65
- Summer Rose - 12 oz$5.15
- Summer Rose - 16 oz$5.65
- Endless Summer - 12 oz$5.15
- Endless Summer - 16 oz$5.65
- Vanilla Honey Latte - 12 oz$5.15
- Vanilla Honey Latte - 16 oz$5.65
- BARBIE LATTE 🎀 12oz$5.15
- BARBIE LATTE 🎀 16oz$5.65
- OPPENHEIMER LATTE 🌎 12oz$5.15
- OPPENHEIMER LATTE 16oz$5.65
- Pumpkin Spice Latte - 12 oz$5.15
- Pumpkin Spice Latte - 16 oz$5.65
- Maple Latte 🍁 - 12 oz$5.15
Pure maple syrup, espresso & steamed milk
- Maple Latte 🍁 - 16oz$5.65
Pure maple syrup, espresso & steamed milk
- Macadamia White Chocolate - 12oz$5.15
White chocolate, macadamia, espresso & steamed milk
- Macadmamia White Chocolate - 16oz$5.65
White chocolate, macadamia, espresso & steamed milk
- Pumpkin Pie Latte - 12oz$5.15
Pumpkin purée*, espresso & steamed milk *Clean Label (nothing artificial), Vegan, Gluten Free
- Pumpkin Pie Latte - 16oz$5.65
Pumpkin purée*, espresso & steamed milk *Clean Label (nothing artificial), Vegan, Gluten Free
- Brynne Brûlée - 12oz$5.15
Caramel, brown butter, espresso & steamed milk
- Brynne Brûlée - 16oz$5.65
Caramel, brown butter, espresso & steamed milk
WINTER DRINKS
- Raspberry White Mocha - 12 oz$5.15
- Raspberry White Mocha - 16 oz$5.65
- Winter Frost - 12 oz$5.15
- Winter Frost - 16 oz$5.65
- Peppermint Mocha - 12 oz$5.15
- Peppermint Mocha - 16 oz$5.65
- Peppermint Hot Chocolate - 12 oz$4.65
- Peppermint Hot Chocolate - 16 oz$4.90
- Gingerbread Latte - 12 oz$5.15
- Gingerbread Latte - 16 oz$5.65
- Butter Nut Latte - 12 oz$5.15
- Butter Nut Latte - 16 oz$5.65
- Toasted Toffee Coffee - 12 oz$5.15
- Toasted Toffee Coffee - 16 oz$5.65
- Eggnog Latte - 12 oz$5.15
eggnog, espresso & steamed milk - dusted with hazelnut
- Eggnog Latte - 16 oz$5.65
eggnog, espresso & steamed milk - dusted with hazelnut
ICED TEA & LEMONADE
Iced Tea & Lemonade
Lemonade Chiller
Lemonade
Lotus Energy Drink 16oz
BAKERY
- Croissant$3.60
- Chocolate Croissant$3.60
- Muffin$3.60
- Cookie$3.60
- Brownies$3.60
- Crumb Cake$3.60
- Biscotti$3.00
- Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread$3.60
- Scones$3.75
- Chocolate Chip Cookie (small)$2.00
- Trail Mix Cookie (vegan)$3.60
The ultimate scrumptious snack. Packed with sunflower seeds, currants and mini chocolate chips. (Contains wheat, chocolate)
- Pastel de Nata - traditional$2.00
Traditional Portuguese custard tart made with puff pastry and filled with egg custard.
- Pastel de Nata - chocolate nutella$2.25
Traditional Portuguese custard tart made with puff pastry and filled with egg custard, chocolate and nutella.
- Doughnut$2.25
- Macarons (2 pc.)$4.50
- Macarons (4 pc.)$8.50
BAGELS
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
- Egg on Bread (PLAIN)$4.50
- Egg & Cheese (NO MEAT ***)$5.00
- Egg & Meat (NO CHEESE***)$6.00
- Meat & Cheese (NO EGG******)$5.50
- Meat, Egg & Cheese$6.50
- Not A Wrap$6.50
- Halo Breakfast Wrap$9.99
eggs, honey ham, cheese, hash brown and sriracha aioli (can not be served on a croissant)
- The 228$9.99
2 eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, hash brown and sriracha aioli served on sourdough. (optional flour wrap or GF bread ONLY)
- Mountain Ave$8.99
- Breakfast Tacos$10.25
- Veggie Wrap$9.99
potatoes, roasted red peppers, tomato, avocado, caramelized onions, corn, cheddar cheese, eggs (optional) served in a flour wrap
- Fresh Wrap$9.99
Egg whites, spinach, feta, tomatoes with an avocado mayo drizzle served in a grilled flour wrap
- Eggs Royale$12.00
- The Cure$12.50
Egg over medium, egg scrambled, bacon, 2 fresh made sausage patties, cheddar cheese, hash brown and sriracha aioli on sourdough (not available on a croissant or bagel)
YOGURT & OATMEAL
PANINIS
- The Bell$10.80
- Tosta Mista$10.80
honey ham, brie and fig spread - a twist on the portuguese classic....tāo bom!
- Roast Beef & Gruyere$11.00
- #Getpressed$11.00
- Bombay Sandwich$9.99
- Chicken Pesto Panini$11.00
grilled chicken, house-made pesto, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella with balsamic drizzle. *contains nuts
- Caprese Panini$9.00
fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, spinach, house-made pesto with balsamic drizzle. *contains nuts
SANDWICHES & PLATTERS
Sandwiches
- Tuna Fish Sandwich$9.00
Fresh-made tuna fish salad with spices & mayo topped with with lettuce and tomato served on toasty sourdough
- BLT$8.00
Classic BLT! - Crisp bacon, lettuce and sliced tomato with mayo on toasty multigrain.
- Turkey Avocado BLT$9.99
- Ultimate Grilled Cheese$8.75
- Waldorf Chicken Salad$10.75
- Roast Beef Philly Cheesesteak w/ chips$11.25