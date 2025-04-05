Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Salad
Sandwiches

Halo

review star

No reviews yet

170 Ashley Ave.

Charleston, SC 29403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Bakery

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.49

Rice Krispy Treat

$2.49Out of stock

Brownie

$2.50

Sourdough Blondie

$3.99Out of stock

Butter Croissant

$2.99Out of stock
Banana Nut Muffin

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.25

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Cranberry Orange Muffin (contains walnuts)

$3.25Out of stock

Pistachio Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Caramel Apple Cupcake

$3.99Out of stock

Strawberry Croissant

$3.99Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$3.99

Chocolate Peanutbutter Cupcake

$4.99Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$4.99

Boylan Fountain Soda **NEW** (fill your own at fountain when you arrive)

Creme Soda

Creme Soda

$2.50

Hints of vanilla extract, coffee, and chocolate result in a uniquely refreshing take on a classic creme soda.

Black Cherry

Black Cherry

$2.50

A unique blend of cherries, wild cherry bark, and extracts of bourbon vanilla. Flavorful, sweet, tart.

Lemon Lime

Lemon Lime

$2.50

a Lemon-Lime soda with Natural Cane Sugar that is very pleasing. Lemon-Lime pop has a crisp and refreshing taste

Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.50

A rich sassafras flavor derived from cinnamon, sweet birch, vanilla, and wintergreen oil.

Diet Cola

Diet Cola

$2.50

A guilt-free cola made from a complex blend of citrus oils and hints of spices.

Real Sugar Cane Cola

Real Sugar Cane Cola

$2.50

A complex cola derived from oils of orange, lemon and lime, with hints of nutmeg, coriander and lavender.

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50

Lemonade is made with real cane sugar and has a crisp, refreshing taste of lemons

Bottled Drinks (don't forget to grab your drink)

Bottle Water

$1.50
Diet Coke (20oz.)

Diet Coke (20oz.)

$2.49
Coke (16 oz.)

Coke (16 oz.)

$2.25

Apple Cider

$3.99Out of stock

One Love Grapefruit Sage Kombucha

$4.99Out of stock

One Love Butterfly Lavender Kombucha

$4.99Out of stock

One Love Blueberry Basil Kombucha

$4.99Out of stock

One Love Hisbiscus Ginger Kombucha

$4.99Out of stock

Sides

Lowcountry Kettle Chips

$2.75

Fries

$2.49Out of stock

Kettle Chips

$0.99

Broccoli Salad

$0.99

Three Bean Salad

$0.99Out of stock

Greek Pasta Salad

$0.99

Coffee Beans

Second State Whole Bean Coffee (Heavyweight)

$16.99
Second State Whole Bean Coffee (Prizefighter)

Second State Whole Bean Coffee (Prizefighter)

$16.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Great casual spot near MUSC. Full coffee bar, lunch, breakfast, happyhour

Website

Location

170 Ashley Ave., Charleston, SC 29403

Directions

Gallery
Halo image
Halo image
Halo image
Halo image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bon Banh Mi - Downtown Charleston - 162 Spring St
orange starNo Reviews
162 Spring St Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Chasing Sage Pop-Ups
orange star4.5 • 25
267 Rutledge Ave Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
John King Grill & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
428 King Street Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Berkeley's
orange star5.0 • 165
624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
60 Bull Cafe
orange star4.7 • 437
60 Bull St Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Rappahannock Oyster Bar - CHS
orange starNo Reviews
701 East Bay Street Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charleston

El Jefe Food Truck - 468 King St
orange star4.1 • 1,445
468 King St Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - King Street
orange star4.5 • 1,403
501-A King Street Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Calhoun
orange star4.7 • 650
168 Calhoun Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charleston
French Quarter
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Daniel Island
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Cannonborough
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Ansonborough
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
West Ashley
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston