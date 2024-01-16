Restaurant info

HA LONG BAY is located in Dunedin, Florida. We specialize in serving typical dishes of Vietnam such as Rice Noodle Soup, Egg Noodle, Noodle Soup (Pho), Poke, Boba, Vietnamese Sandwich (Banh Mi), Vermicelli, Crushed Rice Plate, Hot Pot & many other assorted soups... We want to bring the yummiest and freshest ingredients into our menu, yet stay authentic to Vietnamese food to the community.