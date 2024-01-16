This restaurant does not have any images
Ha Long Bay - New Tampa
20685 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Drink
Beverages
Beer
Sake
Signatures Boba Drinks
- Coffee Milk Tea with Cheese Foam$6.99
- Strawberry Tornado$6.99
- Ube Taro$6.99
- Handcrafted Brown Sugar Boba$6.99
- Royal Milk Tea$6.99
- Matcha Latte$6.99
- Rose Milk Tea$6.99
- Wintermelon Lemon$6.99
- Rose Lychee Green Tea$6.99
- Dirty Matcha$6.99
- Mangonada
Salty, sweet, and spicy$6.99
- Oreo Bomb$6.99
- Strawberry Milk$6.99
- Frosted Matcha$6.99
Flavored Iced Tea
Thai Tea
Smoothies
Food
Appetizers
- Fresh Spring Rolls (2 pcs)
Pork, shrimp, vermicelli, lettuce, chives, and mint leaves wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce$5.99
- Fresh Spring Rolls (5 pcs)
Grilled pork, vermicelli, lettuce, chives, and mint leaves wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce$12.50
- Grilled Pork Spring Rolls (2 pcs)
Grilled pork, vermicelli, lettuce, chives, and mint leaves wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce$5.99
- Grilled Pork Spring Rolls (5 pcs)
Grilled chicken, vermicelli, lettuce, chives, and mint leaves wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce$12.50
- Grilled Chicken Spring Rolls (2 pcs)
Grilled chicken, vermicelli, lettuce, chives, and mint leaves wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce$5.99
- Grilled Chicken Spring Rolls (5 pcs)
Pork, clear noodles, taro, carrot, and onion in a crispy shell. Served with house sweet chili sauce$12.50
- Fried Egg Rolls (2 pcs)
Pork, clear noodles, taro, carrot, and onion in a crispy shell. Served with house sweet chili sauce$5.99
- Fried Egg Rolls (5 pcs)
Battered seasoned wings$12.50
- Fried Chicken Wings
6 pieces. Seasoned pork wrapped in wonton skin and served with sweet and sour sauce$10.99
- Crispy Wonton$6.99
- Edamame$4.99
- Seaweed Salad
4 pieces$6.50
- Shrimp Tempura
Seasoned pork and onion wrapped in gyoza skin$7.99
- Gyoza
Seasoned pork and onion wrapped in gyoza skin$7.50
- Krab Rangoon
Breaded seasoned squid and served with sweet chili sauce$7.50
- Calamari
Fried egg roll, krab rangoon, shrimp tempura, and gyoza$8.99
- Ha Long Bay Sampler
Soft steamed buns stuffed with grilled chicken, grilled pork or BBQ pork, pickled carrot and daikon, jalapeño, cucumber, and cilantro$13.99
- Steamed Bao (2 pcs)
Soft steamed buns stuffed with grilled chicken, grilled pork, and BBQ pork, pickled carrot and daikon, jalapeño, cucumber, and cilantro$8.99
- Steamed Bao (Sampler)
Japanese seasoned fried chicken served with sweet chili sauce$12.99
- Chicken Karaage
Topped with condensed milk and peanuts$8.99
Dim Sum
- Custard Bun
3 pieces$5.75
- BBQ Steam Bun
3 pieces$5.99
- Chicken Feet
4 pieces$5.99
- Tofu Taro Dumplings
With chinese sausage and shiitake mushrooms$5.99
- Sticky Rice Lotus Leaf
4 pieces$6.50
- Dried Scallops Pork Cilantro Dumplings
4 pieces$6.75
- Pork Dumplings (Shrimp Added)
4 pieces$6.75
- Shark Fin Dumplings (Shrimp Added)
3 pieces$6.75
- Fried Bean Curd
3 pieces$6.99
- Scallop Dumplings
4 pieces$6.99
- Shrimp Dumplings$6.99
- Fried Shrimp Dumplings
4 pieces$7.50
- Juicy Crab Pork Dumplings$7.75
Pho
- Pho Special
Eye round steak, beef meatball, tendon, tripe, beef flank, and brisket$15.99
- Kid's Pho
Choice of steak, chicken, or beef meatball$8.99
- Eye Round Steak Pho$13.99
- Beef Meatball Pho$13.99
- Chicken Pho$13.99
- Seafood Pho
Shrimp, scallops, squid, and krab$15.99
- Plain Pho$9.99
- Chen Soup (S)$5.00
- Chen Soup (L)$8.00
Noodle Soups
- Bún Bò Hue
Thick noodle, rich, and spicy beef soup with tender beef slices, beef tendon, and Vietnamese ham topped with mixed fresh herbs$15.99
- Bún Riêu (Crab Paste Noodle Soup)
Thin vermicelli, crab mixed seasoning, ground pork paste, Vietnamese ham, fried tofu, and tomatoes$14.99
- Hủ Tiếu Bò Kho
Beef stew (beef shank, tendon, and carrots) served with rice noodles$14.99
- Bánh Mì Bò Kho
Beef stew served with a baguette$14.99
- Wonton Soup with Egg Noodle
Wonton, egg noodle, BBQ pork, and scallion$13.99
- Combination Noodle Soup
Rice noodle, BBQ pork, shrimp, scallop, squid, and krab$14.99
- Seafood Noodle Soup
Rice noodle, shrimp, scallop, squid, and krab$15.99
- Hong Kong Wonton Soup (No Noodles)
Seasoned wonton, BBQ pork, cilantro, and scallion$11.99
Vermicelli Bowl (Bun)
Sandwiches (Banh Mi)
Rice Dishes
Lo Mein
Crispy Pan-Fried Noodle
Broccoli
Fried Rice
Stir-Fry Vegetable
Vegetarian
- Tofu Spring Rolls (2 pcs)
Tofu, vermicelli, lettuce, chives, and mint leaves wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce$5.99
- Tofu Spring Rolls (5 pcs)
4 pieces. Mixed vegetables in a crispy shell and served with sweet chili sauce$12.50
- Vegetable Egg Rolls$4.99
- Vegetables Gyoza (Fried Only)
6 pieces. Seasoned tofu, taro, carrot, and mushroom wrapped in wonton skin and served with sweet and sour sauce$7.50
- Tofu Fried Wonton
Carrot, mushroom, broccoli, napa, bell pepper, onion, and snow peas$7.50
- Vegetable Pho
Wonton (seasoned tofu, taro, carrot, and mushroom), egg noodle, fried tofu, cilantro, and scallion$12.99
- Tofu Wonton Noodle Soup$13.99
- Rice Noodle Stir-Fry w. Tofu & Vegetables
Contains eggs$14.99
- Fried Rice w. Mixed Vegetables
Pork, shrimp, vermicelli, lettuce, chives, and mint leaves wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce$13.99
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
We are located in Wesley Chapel, offering a diverse menu that includes traditional dishes like Pho and Banh Mi, as well as Asian favorites such as Pad Thai, Lo Mein, Dim Sum, and various boba drinks. Ideal for those in search of a flavorful journey and a relaxed dining experiences, we provide both classic comforts and new tastes in a stylish, welcoming setting.
