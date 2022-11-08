Halsa at Serenbe
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Halsa is a polished casual restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Location
11090 Serenbe Lane, Chattahoochee Hills, GA 30268
