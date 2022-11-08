Halsa at Serenbe

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Build Your Own Bowl
Hand Cut Salmon Burger
Crispy Kale & Brussel Sprout Tacos

Sandwiches

Herb Roasted Turkey Breast

$13.00Out of stock

lettuce, whole grain mustard, cranberry aioli on brioche bun

Hand Cut Salmon Burger

$15.00

brioche bun, lettuce, remoulade, shallots, tomato

Chicken Curry

$13.00

all-natural chicken breast, grapes, onions, celery, yogurt curry sauce on sourdough

Veggie Burger

$13.00

4oz vegetable patty, white cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, grilled onion, grain mustard on english muffin

SPECIAL Thai Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$15.00

Salad Bowls

Tuna Poke (gf)

$18.00

raw saku tuna, spicy lemon sesame, white sushi rice, pickled cucumber, avocado, edamame, scallion relish, seaweed, roasted sesame seeds & nori

Serenbe Farms Veggie Salad (gf/v)

$10.00

chef’s selection of locally sourced Serenbe Farms vegetables. Changes weekly based on farm availability

The Bleu Greek (gf)

$11.00

mixed greens with avocado, seedless cucumbers, feta, kalamata olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini, roquefort dressing

Nordic Salmon (gf)

$15.00

seared salmon, mixed greens, haricot vert, fingerling potatoes, heirloom cherry tomatoes, mixed olives, boiled egg, citrus vinaigrette

Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

$7.00

Tacos/Meatballs

Crispy Kale & Brussel Sprout Tacos

$12.00

avocado, cilantro & baby heirloom tomato, pico de gallo, chipotle marinated tofu, cilantro lime aioli, avocado sauce

Halsa's Scandinavian Meatballs

$15.00

grass fed beef, cranberry, cucumber dill, red onion & sour cream salad with gravy on a bed of egg noodles

Soup

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Vegan Chili

$7.00

Soup + 1/2 Sandwich

$11.00

Soup and 1/2 grilled cheese or grilled Turkey and cheese

Soup + Salad

$11.00

Sides

Boiled Egg

$2.00

Toast

$2.00

Pita Chips

$3.00

Noodles

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Serenbe Side Salad

$4.00

Hummus & Pita Chips

$4.00

House Potatoes

$4.00

Fruit

$4.00

Kids

Grilled Cheese with Fruit

$7.00

PB&J With Fruit

$7.00

Vegetarian Bolognese w/ Rigatoni

$7.00Out of stock

Turkey & Cheese with Fruit

$8.00Out of stock

Kids Meatballs with Noodles

$8.00

Specials

Weekly Soup Special

$7.00

Shrimp N Grtis

$16.00

Turkey Eggs Benedict

$14.00

Hot Coffee

16oz Americano

$4.00

8oz Cappuccino

$4.00

8oz Cortado

$4.00

16oz Drip Coffee

$4.50

Doppio (Espresso Double Shot)

$3.00

16oz Latte

$4.50

Cold Coffee

20oz Cold Brew

$4.50

20oz Iced Latte

$4.50

20oz Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.00

Tea

Hibiscus Tea

$4.00

Sencha Green Tea

$8.00

Matcha Tea

$4.00

Earl Grey Tea

$4.00

Butterfly Pea Tea

$4.00

Seasonal Tea

$4.00

Chamomile Vanilla (Caffeine Free)

$4.00

Hibiscus (Caffeine Free)

$4.00

Mystic Mint (Caffeine Free)

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Juices

Green Cleanse

$9.00

green apple, spinach, celery, cucumber, ginger, coconut water

Orange Juice

$7.00

Grapefruit Juice

$7.00

House Lemonade

$7.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$8.00

Ginger Lemonade

$8.00

Peach Lemonade

$8.00

Avocado Lemonade

$8.00Out of stock

Pomegranate Limeade

$8.00

Strawberry Matcha Lemonade

$10.00

Smoothies (15 oz.)

PB&B Smoothie

$10.00

peanut butter, banana, plant based protein powder, dates, oat milk

Cherry Berry Acai Smoothie

$10.00

cherry, blueberry, pineapple, acai

Honey Banana Almon Smoothie

$10.00

bananas, almonds and almond milk, dates, and local honey

Mocha Peppermint Cold Brew Smoothie

$10.00

fresh mint leaves, cold brew coffee, banana, cocoa, agave

Tropical Smoothie

$10.00

peach, mango, strawberry, pineapple, oranges

Almond Kale Smoothie

$10.00

oranges, dates, almonds, bananas, kale, almond milk

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$10.00

strawberry, banana, oat milk

Grab & Go Beverages

Aqua Panna

$6.00

Fit Aid

$5.00

Focus Aid

$5.00

Immunity Aid

$5.00

Karma

$6.00

Celcius

$5.00

Victorian Lem Fentimens

$4.00

Cherry Cola Fentimens

$4.00

Elderflower Fentimens

$4.00

Rose Lemonade Fentimens

$4.00

Ginger Beer Fentimens

$4.00

Montane

$3.50

Pelligrino

$4.00

Vita Coco

$5.00

Gold Thread

$6.00

Kombucha

$6.00

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

Original Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Caramel Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Cocktails

Whiskey Lemonade

$11.00

house lemonade and Bulleit Whiskey

Keeping Up With the Jones'

$11.00

mule: orange juice, muddled lime, ginger beer, Cathead Vodka, topped with jalapeños

Gin & Juice

$10.00

Farmer’s Gin, choice of juice or lemonade

Basil Grapefruit Refresher

$10.00

Cathead Vodka, grapefruit juice, basil muddled honey

Spicy Paloma

$10.00

Altos Silver Tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice, spice, agave

Dirty White Russian

$10.00

Denison Rum, house ginger turmeric chai, agave, oat milk

Mocktail

$6.00

Organic Sativo Sunset

$12.00

Jalisco Mule

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Open Drink - Mixed Drink

$10.00

Open Drink - Extra Shot

$8.00

Not So Old Fashion

$12.00

Serenbe Waterfall

$10.00

Margarita

$12.00

Beer

Seasonal Selection

$6.00

Anchor Porter

$6.00

Tropicalia - Creature Comforts

$6.00

Emergency Drinking Beer

$6.00

Bitburger

$6.00

Brooklyn Pumpkin Ale

$6.00

Sunburst IPA

$6.00

Rekorderlig Pear Cider

$6.00

Wine By The Glass

GL Lamberti, Prosecco

$10.00

GL Chehalem Pinot Gris

$11.00

Mimosa

$10.00

GL- H&B Provence Rose

$15.00

Pommery - Brut Rose

$18.00

GL - Screen Door Cellars Chardonay

$14.00

GL - Artesa Pinot Noir

$14.00

GL - Ricossa Barbera

$14.00

GL - Twenty Rows Cabernet Sav

$17.00

Pascal Jolivet Fume Blanc

$18.00

Wine By The Bottle

BTL Chehalem Pinot Gris

$30.00

BTL - Screen Door Cellars Chardonnay

$45.00

BTL - Pascal Jolivet Fume Blanc

$60.00

BTL - H&B Rose

$50.00

BTL - Flowers Rose

$60.00

BTL - Artessa Pinot Noir

$45.00

BTL - Ricossa Barbera

$45.00

BTL - Twenty Rows Cabernet Sav

$55.00

BTL - Faust Cabernet Sav

$85.00

BTL - Lamberti Prosecco

$30.00

BTL - Pommery Champagne Brut Rose - Mini Split

$18.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Shots

Tequila Shot

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Baked Goods

MORNING GLORY

$5.00

BLACK BEAN BROWNIE (V/GF)

$5.00

CHOC CHIP COOKIE (GF)

$4.00

CINNAMON ROLL

$5.00

CROISSANT (NOT V/GF)

$4.00

MUFFIN (VEGAN)

$3.00

OATMEAL RAISIN COOKIE

$4.00

SCONE

$3.75

SALTED CARAMEL VAN CRUNCH CAKE

$5.00

SMORES COOKIE

$4.00Out of stock
Halsa is a polished casual restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

11090 Serenbe Lane, Chattahoochee Hills, GA 30268

