Halyards

review star

No reviews yet

55 Cinema Lane

Saint Simons Isl, GA 31522

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Fried Brussels
Cobb Salad
Kids Pasta

Food Menu

Appetizers

Ciabatta

$4.00

Papadam

$4.00

Chickpea Cracker brushed with Extra Virgin Olive Oil sprinkled with Sumac and Dried Parsley

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$10.00

Sweet Chili Butter, Pineapple Pico De Gallo

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$18.00

Shallot, Chives, Olive Oil, Lemon Zest, Avocado, Sweet Soy Sauce

Fried Brussels

Fried Brussels

$12.00

Harissa Aioli, Feta Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers

Shrimp & Shishito

Shrimp & Shishito

$18.00

Blackened Shrimp, Blistered Shishito Peppers, Coconut Lime Vinaigrette

Calamari

Calamari

$14.00

Shishito Peppers, Potato, Roasted Garlic, Arugula, Sweet Sriracha Aioli

Pork Potstickers

Pork Potstickers

$10.00

Spicy Mustard, Chili-Sesame Soy Sauce, Pickled Ginger, Local Micro Greens

Smoked Salmon Tarte

$18.00

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Confit Onion and Dill Mousse inside a 3.25 inch Tarte Shell garnished with Cucumber, Capers, Chives and Smoked Trout Roe

Soups + Salads

Crab Bisque

Crab Bisque

$11.00
5 Oaks Farms Salad

5 Oaks Farms Salad

$12.00

Red Onion, Feta, Pepperoncini, Olives, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Quinoa Spinach Salad

Quinoa Spinach Salad

$13.00

Butternut Squash, Pepitas, Oranges, Currants, Goat Cheese, Cider Vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Baby Iceberg Lettuce, Gorgonzola, Egg, Tomato, Red Onion, Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing

Entrees

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$25.00

Stone Ground Grits, Wild Georgia Shrimp, Tomato, Scallions, and Tasso Gravy

Salmon

Salmon

$29.00

Caraway Chow Chow Relish, Roasted Beets, Mustard Greens, Cracked Hazelnuts

Tuna

Tuna

$36.00

Napa Cabbage, Broccoli, Cilantro, Mint, Sunflower Seed, Peanuts, Sesame Vinaigrette

Filet

Filet

$48.00

Mashed Yukon Potato, Roasted Cremini Mushrooms, Garlic Parsley Butter

Short Ribs

Short Ribs

$35.00

Sweet Potato Pure, Sauteed Mushrooms, Baby Kale, Tomato, Soy-Lime Butter

Chicken

Chicken

$25.00

Pimento Cheese Grits, Spinach, Crystal Hot Sauce Butter

Burger

Burger

$16.00

Chuck Patties, White American, Apple Wood Bacon, Caramelized Onion, Pickles, Fries

Beef Stir Fry

Beef Stir Fry

$28.00

Broccoli, Snow Peas, Peppers, Mushrooms, Spicy Korean Glaze

Flounder

$32.00Out of stock

BYO Fish

$17.00

Mahi

$32.00

Sides

Side Mash

Side Mash

$6.00
Side Grits

Side Grits

$6.00
SIde Asparagus

SIde Asparagus

$6.00
Side Crispy Brussels

Side Crispy Brussels

$6.00

Side Sauteed Spinach

$6.00
Side Mushrooms

Side Mushrooms

$6.00
SIde Green Beans

SIde Green Beans

$6.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Pimento Chz Grits

$6.00

Side Broccoli

$6.00

Bordelaise Sauce

$3.00

Foie Gras Butter

$3.00

Soy Lime Butter

$2.50

Bok Choy

$6.00

Wasabi - Soy

$3.00

Guacamole

$3.00

Sherry

$3.00

1/2 Sherry

$1.50

Soy

$1.50

Wasabi

$1.50

1/2 Veggie Stir Fry

$9.00

Shrimp each

$2.50

Kids Menu

Kid Salad

$5.00

Kid Bisque

$5.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Kids Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

Shrimp with Grits and Green beans

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Fish

$16.00

Kids Filet

$18.00

Kid Choc Cake

$6.00

Kid Sorbet

$4.00

Dessert+Coffee Menu

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

Chocolate Mousse with Raspberry Coulis, Fresh Raspberries, Brownie Crumble, Powder Sugar.

Vanilla Crème Brûlée

Vanilla Crème Brûlée

$11.00

Caramelized Turbinado Sugar &amp; Sugar Cookie

Ricotta Doughnuts

Ricotta Doughnuts

$10.00

Cinnamon Sugar, Mixed Berry Compote, Mint

Cheesecake Trifle

Cheesecake Trifle

$12.00

Cheesecake Trifle, Gram Crumble, Mixed Berry Compote, Coconut-Cashew Granola, Honey, Powder Sugar

Apple Galette

$12.00
Sunday Closed
Monday 9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday 9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday 9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday 9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday 9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday 9:00 am - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

