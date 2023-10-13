Restaurant info

We are a family-owned, authentic, soul food restaurant that started from sharing recipes, passed down through many generations from our ancestors in the rural South, with family and friends. With pride we prepare those same nostalgic meals Big Mamma used to spend all day "fixin'" on Sunday. Our mouthwatering menu includes Soul Food staples like fried chicken, candied yams, collard greens, oven baked macaroni & cheese, fried pork chops, and homemade cornbread. We unapologetically boast that our soul food is "yam good.”