A map showing the location of Ham N Goody's - Clinton Highway 5541 Clinton Highway

Ham N Goody's - Clinton Highway 5541 Clinton Highway

No reviews yet

5541 Clinton Highway

Knoxville, TN 37912

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Breakfast

Breakfast

Plain Biscuit

$1.75
Biscuits

Biscuits

$2.50
Scram-Bowls

Scram-Bowls

$8.50

Choose any ingredients and we scramble them up with 3 eggs and serve on top of breakfast potatoes with toast

Omelettes

Omelettes

$8.50

Choose any ingredients for your 3 egg omelette and served with potatoes n' toast on the side

Kids Eggs

Kids Eggs

$5.00

2 scrambled eggs, potatoes, and toast

Side Bacon

Side Bacon

$3.00
Side Eggs

Side Eggs

$2.95
Side Potatoes

Side Potatoes

$2.95

Breakfast Sandwiches

Ham Egg 'N Cheese

Ham Egg 'N Cheese

$8.50

Prepared with lettuce 'n tomato, mayo, and fresh fruit

Bacon Egg 'N Cheese

Bacon Egg 'N Cheese

$8.50

Prepared with lettuce 'n tomato, mayo, and fresh fruit

Turkey Sausauge Egg 'N Cheese

Turkey Sausauge Egg 'N Cheese

$8.50

Prepared with lettuce 'n tomato, mayo, and fresh fruit

Lunch

Classic Cold Sandwiches

BLT

BLT

$9.95

Prepared with lettuce 'n tomato, and mayo. Served with chips and a dill pickle.

Corned Beef

Corned Beef

$9.95

Prepared with lettuce 'n tomato, mayo, and spicy brown mustard. Served with chips and a dill pickle.

Ham

Ham

$9.95

Prepared with lettuce 'n tomato, mayo, and spicy brown mustard. Served with chips and a dill pickle.

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$9.95

Prepared with lettuce 'n tomato, mayo, and spicy brown mustard. Served with chips and a dill pickle.

Roasted Turkey

Roasted Turkey

$9.95

Prepared with lettuce 'n tomato, mayo, and spicy brown mustard. Served with chips and a dill pickle.

Bag of Chips

Bag of Chips

$1.50

Cold Salad Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$9.95

Prepared with lettuce 'n tomato. With chips and a sweet pickle.

Ham Salad

Ham Salad

$9.95

Prepared with lettuce 'n tomato. With chips and a sweet pickle.

Pimento Cheese

Pimento Cheese

$9.95

Prepared with lettuce 'n tomato. With chips and a sweet pickle.

Lunch Combo

Lunch Combo

Lunch Combo

$9.95

Half a cold sandwich, bag of chips, and a cup of soup.

Homemade Soups 'N Cold Salads

Cup of Soup (8oz)

Cup of Soup (8oz)

$3.95

8 oz of your favorite soup served with a corn muffin.

Bowl of Soup (16oz)

Bowl of Soup (16oz)

$4.95

16 oz of your favorite soup served with 2 corn muffins.

Quart of Soup

Quart of Soup

$10.95

32 oz of your favorite soup served with 4 corn muffins. Please specify if you would like this hot or cold.

Classic Salad

Classic Salad

$9.95

Crisp lettuce, tomato, croutons, and shredded cheddar cheese served with your choice of one meat option.

Garden Salad

$6.95

Side Salad

$3.49
Soup & Salad Combo

Soup & Salad Combo

$8.95

A bowl of your favorite soup and a side salad. Served with a corn muffin and your choice of dressing.

Chicken & Pasta Salad

Chicken & Pasta Salad

$10.95

Chopped leaf lettuce, spinach, diced tomato, and pasta salad with grilled chicken breast

Specialty Sandwiches

Sandwich of the Day

$10.95
Reuben

Reuben

$10.95

Shaved corned beef, krout, swiss and 1000 island grilled to hot perfection on toasted rye.

Kil-Roy

Kil-Roy

$10.95

Chicken breast, ham, melted swiss and smoked cheddar, mayo, mustard, lettuce, and tomato.

The TBC

The TBC

$10.95

Turkey, bacon, and sharp cheddar grilled and served hot with honey dijon...'cause it's delicious!

TOM Turkey 'N Cheese

TOM Turkey 'N Cheese

$10.95

Grilled onions, mushrooms, turkey with swiss cheeses and garlic pepper mayo on french bread.

Ham 'N Jam

Ham 'N Jam

$10.95

Ham, provalone, and mango chutney grilled and served hot!

Triple Grilled Cheese 'N Bacon

Triple Grilled Cheese 'N Bacon

$10.95

Thick applewood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, sharp and smoked cheddars.

Chicken Riz

Chicken Riz

$10.95

Grilled chicken provolone cheese, bacon, grileld tomator and pesto spread on french bread.

BLT 'N Pimento Cheese

BLT 'N Pimento Cheese

$10.95

House crafted pimento cheese, thick bacon, lettuce 'n tomato served on grilled sourdough bread.

Chicken Black Jack

Chicken Black Jack

$10.95

Blackened chicken breast with melty pepper jack cheese on french bread, spread with garlic pepper mayo served with lettuce 'n tomato.

Veggie Black Jack

Veggie Black Jack

$10.95

Black bean burger with melty pepper jack cheese on french bread spread with garlic pepper mayo served with lettuce 'n tomato.

Cisco

Cisco

$10.95

Ham, turkey, melted swiss and smoked cheddar, mayo, mustard, lettuce 'n tomato.

Steak ‘N Cheese

Steak ‘N Cheese

$10.95

Tender roast beef grilled with onions, green peppers, and provolone cheese served on french bread with garlic pepper mayo.

For the Kiddos

Turkey 'N Cheese

Turkey 'N Cheese

$5.95

With chips and a pickle

Ham 'N Cheese

Ham 'N Cheese

$5.95

With chips and a pickle

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

With chips and a pickle

Sides/By the #/Grab ‘N Go!

Pasta Salad per Lb.

Pasta Salad per Lb.

$5.50

Priced per pound

Potato Salad Lb.

Potato Salad Lb.

$5.50

Priced per pound

Chicken Salad per Lb.

Chicken Salad per Lb.

$9.95
Ham Salad per Lb.

Ham Salad per Lb.

$9.95
Pimento Cheese Per Lb.

Pimento Cheese Per Lb.

$9.95

Ham Per Lb.

$10.95

Turkey per Lb.

$10.95
Side of Fruit

Side of Fruit

$2.95
Side Pasta Salad

Side Pasta Salad

$2.95
Side Potato Salad

Side Potato Salad

$2.95
Corn Muffins

Corn Muffins

$0.75

Wheat Loaf

$6.00

Sourdough Loaf

$6.00

Rye Loaf

$6.00

Croissant-each

$1.50

Bakery

Cookies

Single Cookies

Single Cookies

$1.25
Dozen Cookies

Dozen Cookies

$12.50
Assorted Cookie Dozen

Assorted Cookie Dozen

$12.50
Cookie Tray - 48 pieces

Cookie Tray - 48 pieces

$50.00

Includes Famous Lemon, Chocolate Chip, Sugar, and Snickerdoodle

Cookie Tray - 96 pieces

Cookie Tray - 96 pieces

$90.00

Includes Famous Lemon, Chocolate Chip, Sugar, and Snickerdoodle

Home Baked

Old-Fashioned Tea Cake

Old-Fashioned Tea Cake

$3.50
Almond Tea Cake

Almond Tea Cake

$4.50
Salted Caramel Iced Tea Cake

Salted Caramel Iced Tea Cake

$4.50
Chocolate Iced Tea Cake

Chocolate Iced Tea Cake

$4.50
Fudge Walnut Brownie

Fudge Walnut Brownie

$4.50

Pound Cakes

Five Flavor Pound Cake Slice

Five Flavor Pound Cake Slice

$4.50
Five Flavor Pound Cake Loaf

Five Flavor Pound Cake Loaf

$27.95
Lemon Pound Cake Slice

Lemon Pound Cake Slice

$4.50
Lemon Pound Cake Loaf

Lemon Pound Cake Loaf

$27.95
Caramel Pound Cake Slice

Caramel Pound Cake Slice

$4.50
Caramel Pound Cake Loaf

Caramel Pound Cake Loaf

$27.95
Chocolate Pound Cake Slice

Chocolate Pound Cake Slice

$4.95
Chocolate Pound Cake Loaf

Chocolate Pound Cake Loaf

$30.00

Fresh Cakes

Cake Slice

Cake Slice

$5.99

1 layer

$29.90

Ask about seasonal and special order cake options

Whole

Whole

$54.90

Ask about seasonal and special order cake options

Cupcakes

Single Cupcakes

Single Cupcakes

$2.99
Half Dozen Cupcakes

Half Dozen Cupcakes

$15.00
Dozen Cupcakes

Dozen Cupcakes

$27.00

Gluten Free

Single Gluten Free Cookie

Single Gluten Free Cookie

$1.50
Dozen Gluten Free Cookies

Dozen Gluten Free Cookies

$15.00
1/2 Dozen Gluten Free Red Velvet Cupcakes

1/2 Dozen Gluten Free Red Velvet Cupcakes

$15.00
Single Gluten Free Red Velvet Cupcake

Single Gluten Free Red Velvet Cupcake

$2.99
Dozen Gluten Free Red Velvet Cupcakes

Dozen Gluten Free Red Velvet Cupcakes

$27.00

Drinks

Bottle Drinks

$2.50

Cup of Coffee

$1.00

Sweet Tea - Cup

$1.00

Sweet Tea - Gallon

$7.95

Unsweet Tea - Cup

$1.00

Unsweet Tea - Gallon

$7.95

Lemonade - Cup

$1.00

Lemonade - Gallon

$7.95

Pepsi

$1.00

Diet Pepsi

$1.00

Sierra Mist

$1.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Mountain Dew

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.75

Milk

$1.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5541 Clinton Highway, Knoxville, TN 37912

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

