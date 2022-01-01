Ham 'n Scram imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
American

Ham 'n Scram

1,939 Reviews

$

5871-A Westminster Blvd.

Westminster, CA 92683

Order Again

Popular Items

The Original Breakfast Burrito
Double Meat Burrito
H 'n S Muffin

Breakfast

The Original Breakfast Burrito

$9.50

Ham, bacon, egg, cheese, onion, bell pepper, and hash browns inside grilled tortilla

Double Meat Burrito

$11.00

Ham, bacon, egg, cheese, onion, bell pepper, and hash browns inside grilled tortilla

Ham 'n Egg Wrap

$6.00

Ham, egg, and cheese inside grilled tortilla

Breakfast Plate

$11.50

Eggs cooked to your style, 2 bacon strips, ham slice, hash, and your choice of toast

Breakfast Bowl (GF)

$9.00

Ham, bacon, egg, cheese, onion, bell pepper, and hash browns

Double Meat Breakfast Bowl (GF)

$10.50

Ham, bacon, egg, cheese, onion, bell pepper, and hash browns

H 'n S Muffin

$6.00

Ham, bacon, fried egg, and cheese on toasted English muffin

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Ham, bacon, fried egg, and cheese on toasted bread

Hamcakes

$9.00

2 Panko breaded HamCakes served with fried egg on top and house-made chipotle ranch

Piglet Plate

$4.00

Scrambled eggs and ham or bacon slice

Extra Salsa

$0.25

Extra Chipotle

$0.25

Lunch

Smoked Ham Sandwich

$8.50

Thin sliced smoked Ham, fresh lettuce, ripe tomato, mustard and mayo

Chopped Ham 'n Cheese Sandwich

$9.50

Chopped deli Ham grilled with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, grilled Ciabatta with house-made garlic Dijon Aioli

Corned Beef Sandwich

$8.50

Thin sliced Corned Beef, fresh lettuce, ripe tomato, mustard and mayo

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$8.50

Thin sliced fresh Turkey Breast, fresh lettuce, ripe tomato, mustard and mayo

Grilled Ham 'n Cheese

$8.50

Hand Carved Ham grilled golden brown on choice of bread and cheese

BLT

$8.50

Crispy Bacon, fresh lettuce, ripe tomato, mayo

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled golden brown with choice of cheese and bread

Half Sandwich & Soup

$9.50

Choice of half sandwich & pint of soup

Pea Soup Pint

$5.00

Bean Soup Pint

$5.00

Soup of Day Pint

$5.50

Pea Soup (Qt)

$9.00

Bean Soup (Qt)

$9.00

Soup of Day (Qt)

$10.00

Extra Salsa

$0.25

Delivery

$5.00+

Sides

Side Egg

$1.50

Side Egg Whites

$1.50

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Hash Brown

$1.00

Side Toast

$1.00

Side Ham

$2.00

Extra Salsa

$0.25

16oz Salsa (Lrg)

$2.75

Chips ‘n Salsa

$5.50

Potato Chips

$1.50

Corn Chips

$2.75

Beverages

Bottle

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

Monster

$2.75

Soda

$2.00

Iced Matcha Green Tea

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5871-A Westminster Blvd., Westminster, CA 92683

Directions

Gallery
Ham 'n Scram image

