Ham's Sandwich Shop
Located in Minnetonka, Ham’s Sandwich Shop is the Twin Cities’ best-kept secret. Ham’s Sandwich Shop offers carry-out sandwiches, soups & salads in our deli as well as great catering options. We can provide corporate box lunches for business functions and sandwich trays for parties and events. Our meats and sauces are made in our deli with the finest seasoning and processes. We guarantee if you try us once, you will come back again and again. Come check out the best Sandwich Shop in town.
14200 Wayzata Blvd,Ste P, Minnetonka, MN 55305
