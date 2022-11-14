Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ham's Sandwich Shop

14200 Wayzata Blvd,Ste P

Minnetonka, MN 55305

Order Again

Popular Items

El Diablo
The All-In Burrito
Design your own Sandwich

Warm Gourmet Sandwiches

El Diablo

$8.99

Smoked turkey, spiced jalapeno bacon, and melted pepper jack cheese served on a hoagie roll with chipotle mayo, lettuce, and tomato

The Train Wreck

$9.59

Deli ham, roasted turkey, salami, provolone cheese, shredded Mexican cheese, and beef taco meat. All of this served on a hoagie roll with garlic spread, lettuce, and tomato.

The Ham Stacker

$9.49

A double portion of warm deli sliced ham and melted American cheese, served on a sliced marble rye with mayo, yellow mustard, lettuce and tomato.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.19

BBQ pulled pork piled high on a hoagie roll covered with your choice of mild or spicy BBQ Sauce

Roasted Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.19

Slow roasted pulled pork piled high on a hoagie roll with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

Meatball Sub

$8.99

Italian meatballs smothered in marinara sauce and provolone cheese, oven toasted on a hoagie roll.

The Meat Loaf Sandwich

$9.49

Our delicious thick cut meatloaf served warm on a multigrain bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and ketchup.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$9.19

Seasoned diced chicken breast smothered in your choice of mild or spicy BBQ sauce oven toasted on a hoagie roll with melted shredded Mexican cheese.

Fire in the Belly

$9.49

House braised corned beef, pastrami, and melted pepper jack cheese served warm on a hoagie roll with spicy jalapeno mustard.

Meat Me at Ham's

$10.49

House braised corned beef, pastrami, Italian salami and melted pepper jack cheese, served warm on a hoagie roll with chipotle mayo.

Prime Time

$9.49

Thinly sliced Angus roast beef served warm on a hoagie roll with your choice of horseradish and/or garlic spread.

Grilled Gourmet Sandwiches

The Guillermo

$8.99

Roasted turkey, jalapeno bacon, pepper jack cheese and Spicy BBQ Sauce grilled on a ciabatta roll.

Grilled Italian Club

$8.99

Pepperoni, Italian salami, and ham. Topped with provolone cheese, onion, garlic spread and vinaigrette then grilled on a ciabatta roll.

Turkey Club Panini

$8.99

Smoked turkey, bacon, and provolone cheese, grilled on sliced sourdough bread with tomato and pesto.

Cubano

$8.99

Deli sliced ham, roasted pork loin, Swiss cheese, pickles, and yellow mustard then grilled on a ciabatta roll.

Classic Grilled Reuben

$8.99

House braised corned beef brisket, homemade Russian dressing, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese, served hot and grilled on marble rye.

From Russia with Love

$8.99

Roasted turkey breast, avocado, pickles, homemade Russian dressing, and pepper jack cheese. Served on grilled multigrain bread.

The Most Interesting Sandwich in the World

$9.99

Roasted pork loin, deli sliced ham, pulled pork shoulder, Swiss cheese, pickles, chipotle mayo, and jalapeno mustard. All served hot and grilled on a ciabatta roll.

The Hot Italian Grinder

$10.49

Ham, salami, pepperoni, meatballs, and melted provolone cheese served hot and grilled on a telera roll with lettuce, garlic spread and vinaigrette.

Cold Gourmet Sandwiches

CGH Classic

$8.99

Our honey glazed ham and Swiss Cheese served on a hoagie roll with honey mustard, sunflower cream cheese spread, lettuce, tomato, and pickles

Unforgettable

$8.99

Roasted turkey, bacon, avocado served on a multigrain bread with mayo, sunflower cream cheese spread, tomato, and spinach.

Club Sub

$9.69

Deli sliced ham and roasted turkey, bacon, American cheese, served on a hoagie roll with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

Ultimate Veggie Sandwich

$8.69

Avocado, cucumbers, spinach, lettuce, tomato, provolone and pepper jack cheese, sunflower cream cheese spread and mayo served on a sliced multigrain bread.

The Godfather

$9.49

Deli sliced ham, Italian salami and pepper jack cheese served on a hoagie roll with garlic spread, vinaigrette, lettuce and tomato.

Design your own Sandwich

Design your own Sandwich

$7.29

Make it a Meal

Make it a Meal

$3.00

Salads

Chef Salad

$9.69

Smoked Ham, Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg, Shredded Carrots and Diced Tomatoes served on a bed of Romaine Lettuce. Garlic Croutons on the side.

Classic Caesar Salad

$7.49

Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese and Garlic Croutons with Classic Caesar Dressing on the side. Add a seasoned diced chicken breast for $2.50.

Taco Salad

$9.69

Zesty Seasoned Beef Taco Meat, Shredded Cheese, Black Olives, Diced Tomatoes and Tortilla Chips served on a bed of Crisp Shredded Lettuce. Salsa and Sour Cream on the side.

Garden Salad

$7.99

Diced Tomato, Shredded Carrots, Cucumbers and a Hard-Boiled Egg served on a bed of Crisp Lettuce. Garlic Croutons on the side.

Spinach Salad

$8.49

Bacon, Hard-Boiled Egg and Red Onion served on a bed of Fresh Baby Spinach Leaves. Garlic Croutons on the side. Add a seasoned diced chicken breast for $2.50.

Classic Caesar Side Salad

$3.75

Garden Side Salad

$3.75

All Day Breakfast

The Crack of Dawn

$8.29

Two Fried Eggs, Pork Sausage, Hickory Smoked Bacon & American Cheese all Grilled on a Croissant or Multigrain Bread

The Great Day

$8.29

Scrambled Eggs with Peppers & Onions, American Cheese, Bacon & Ham all Grilled on a Croissant or Multigrain Bread

The All-In Burrito

$8.29

Scrambled Eggs with Peppers & Onions, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Shredded Cheese & Potatoes all wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

South of the Border Burrito

$8.29

Scrambled Eggs & Chorizo, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese & Pico de Gallo all wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Hearty Hash

$8.29

Scrambled Eggs with Peppers & Onions, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Cheddar Cheese & Potatoes

Deli Side

Potato Salad

$1.50+

Pasta Salad

$1.50+

Creamy Coleslaw

$1.50+

Chips

Plain Lays

$1.50

Plain Kettle

$1.50

BBQ Kettle

$1.50

Jalapeno Kettle

$1.50

Salt & Vinegar Kettle

$1.50

Nacho Cheese Doritos

$1.50Out of stock

Sour Cream & Cheddar Ruffles

$1.50

Cheetos

$1.50

Plain Baked Lays

$1.50

Harvest Cheddar Sun Chips

$1.50

Garden Salsa Sun Chips

$1.50

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Rice Krispie Bar

$2.25

Peanut Butter & Chocolate Rice Krispie Bar

$2.25

Chocolate Brownie

$2.25

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$1.95

Bottled Soda

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.25

Bottled Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.25

Red Bull

$3.00

Saturday Soup

Chili

$4.75+

Saturday Soup & Half Sandwich

$10.29
Restaurant info

Located in Minnetonka, Ham’s Sandwich Shop is the Twin Cities’ best-kept secret. Ham’s Sandwich Shop offers carry-out sandwiches, soups & salads in our deli as well as great catering options. We can provide corporate box lunches for business functions and sandwich trays for parties and events. Our meats and sauces are made in our deli with the finest seasoning and processes. We guarantee if you try us once, you will come back again and again. Come check out the best Sandwich Shop in town.

Location

14200 Wayzata Blvd,Ste P, Minnetonka, MN 55305

