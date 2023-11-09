Hama Hippo 2219 N Harbor Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2219 N Harbor Blvd, Fullerton, CA 92835
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Eggspresso - 1981 Sunny Crest Drive ste 100
No Reviews
1981 Sunny Crest Drive ste 100 Fullerton, CA 92835
View restaurant
The Boba Place - 1981 Sunny Crest Drive ste. 200
No Reviews
1981 Sunny Crest Drive ste. 200 Fullerton, CA 92835
View restaurant