Sushi & Japanese
Ramen
Hamachi 488 E 100 S
1,443 Reviews
$$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Traditional Sushi created with ingenuity and passion; inspired by the fantastic flavors of Japan. We take great pride in serving traditional and new-age Japanese cuisine in exciting and creative ways.
Location
488 e 100 s, saltlake city, UT 84111
Gallery
