Sushi & Japanese
Ramen

Hamachi 488 E 100 S

1,443 Reviews

$$

488 e 100 s

saltlake city, UT 84111

Order Again

Popular Items

Miso soup
Hamachi
Gyoza

Small Plates

Edamame

$5.50

broiled soybean, sea salt

Spicy Edamame

$6.95

Soybean sauteed sesame oil, garlic, togarashi, cherry preserve

Gyoza

$7.50

5 fried pork & veggie dumpling

Agedashi Tofu

$6.95

golden crispy deep fried tofu in tsuyu topped with green onion and bonito flake

Shrimp and Veggie tempura

$9.95

shrimp & assorted vegetable, dashi broth

Veggie tempura

$6.95

Chicken Karaage

$8.95

Chicken thigh bites fried in a light tempura batter with yuzu mayo

Crispy Tuna Tartare

$13.50

spicy tuna, crispy rice, micro green, tobiko, avocado, sweet soy sauce

Kanpachi Carpacio

$17.95

thin sliced amberjack, micro greens, serranos, jalapeño vinaigrette

Madai and Ikura

$18.95

Japanese red snapper, salmon egg , micro greens with yuzu vinaigrette

Washuguy beef tataki

$18.95

garlic ponzu, truffled sea salt, green onion,crispy shallots

Stuffed shishito

$8.50

tempura fried shishitos stuffed with goat cheese, spicy tuna, spicy chili dipping sauce

Dragon scales

$8.95

Hamachi Kama

$13.95

Fried Calamari

$11.50

Hirame Usuzukuri

$17.95

Soups & Salads

Miso soup

$3.50

white miso, wakame seaweed, scallions, tofu

Seaweed salad

$5.50

House salad

$5.95

assorted greens, tomato, cucumber, sesame dressing

Kimchee miso

$5.50

white miso, kimchee, rice and scallions

Sunomono

$5.50

cucumber with rice vinegar dressing

Grilled salmon salad

$15.95

Grilled salmon, mixed green, avocado and cucumber with roasted sesame dressing

Rice

$2.50

Kimchee

$2.50

Entrees

Black cod

$17.50

Broiled miso marinated sablefish, rice, spicy green bean, fried green onion, sweet soy sauce

Chicken Katsu

$14.95

Deep fried breaded chichken with tonkatsu sauce, steamed rice and cabbage

Yakisoba

Japanese style stir fried noodle with assorted vegetables

Ribeye steak (10oz)

$27.95

USDA choice steak, served with steamed rice, grilled asparagus

Teriyaki

Served with miso soup, steamed rice and assorted tempura veggies

TONKOTSU RAMEN

$14.50

Pork bone broth, thin noodles, pork belly, egg, green onion, kamaboko, roasted seaweed

SHOYU RAMEN

$13.50

Soy sauce based house-made chicken broth, medium wavy noodles, pork belly, egg, green onion, kamaboko, roasted seaweed

MISO RAMEN

$13.50

Miso based house-made chicken broth, medium wavy noodles, pork belly, egg, green onion, kamaboko, roasted seaweed

Poke Bowl

$15.95

base rice, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, mango, tobiko with citrus sesame dressing

Pork Katsu

$14.95

Deep fried breaded pork cutlet with tonkatsu sauce, steamed rice and cabbage

Maki

Tekka maki

$6.50

tuna roll

Sake maki

$5.95

salmon, green onion

Negi hama

$6.50

yellowtail, green onion

Spicy tako

$6.95

octopus, cucumber, gobo, sprouts

Spicy tuna

$7.50

avocado, cucumber sprouts

Salmon skin

$5.50

crispy salmon skin, cucumber, sprouts, gobo, tobiko

Veggie maki

$5.95

greens, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, sprouts

Spicy hama

$7.50

yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, sprouts

Unagi maki

$7.95

fresh water eel, avocado, cucumber, sweet soy

Spicy scallops

$7.50

cucumber, gobo, tobiko, sprouts

Kappa maki

$4.50

cucumber, sesame seeds

Spider

$8.95

soft shell crab, spicy mayo, avocado cucumber, sprouts

California

$6.50

crab salad, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds

Shrimp tempura

$6.95

shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, avocado, cucumber, sprouts

Spicy salmon

$6.95

Avocado, cucumber, sprouts

Avocado

$4.50

Negi toro

$9.95

Tempura veg maki

$6.95

Special Maki

Fuji tombo, mango gobo topped with honey sriracha glazed salmon

Playboy

$13.95

shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with tuna, tobiko, spicy mayo and sweet soy

Vegas

$12.50

salmon, crab, avocado, cream cheese fried with spicy mayo and sweet soy

Billy Billy

$14.95

albacore tuna, tempura asparagus topped with seared washugyu beef garlic ponzu smoked sea salt and green onion

Cobra Kai

$13.95

yellowtail, cucumber, cilantro topped with albacore tuna, jalapeño aioli and sweet soy

Avenue

$10.95

salmon, cucumber, mango, basil, sesame seed with miso red pepper sauce

Utes

$10.50

shrimp tempura, crab salad, mango, spring greens rolled in soy paper with sweet soy

Tiger

$13.95

shrimp tempura, cream cheese, topped salmon, serrano pepper, spicy mayo and sweet soy

Lollipop

$12.95

rolled in cucumber, crab, tuna, yellowtail, salmon, avocado with yuzu vinaigrette

Jazz

$15.95

shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with crab, eel, avocado, spicy mayo and sweet soy

Sunset

$12.95

california roll topped with salmon, lemon and yuzu vinaigrette

Green Hornet

$10.95

spicy tuna, avocado, tempura shishito pepper, sesame seed and jalapeno aioli

White dragon

$13.95

spicy tuna, fried yam, cilantro topped with  seared escolar, spicy mayo and sweet soy

Mr Miyagi

$15.95

yellowtail, crab salad rolled in avocado, topped poki tuna, sweet soy

Executive

$13.95

shrimp tempura, avocado, cilantro topped with tuna, lime, spicy pepper and sweet soy

Garden

$10.95

inari, mango,sun dried tomatoes, cucumber topped with avocado, yuzu vinaigrette and micro greens

Rainbow

$14.95

california roll topped with assorted fish

Volcano

$15.95

yellowtial, avocado, lemon topped with spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, spicy mayo and sweet soy

Kill Bill

$17.95

King salmon, tempura green onion, spicy mayo topped with negi toro and ponzu sauce

Chef's choice

$15.95

Canyons

$15.00

Nigiri 2pc

Maguro

$6.50

farm raised bluefin tuna

Sake

$5.95

king salmon

Hamachi

$5.95

yellowtail

Tombo

$5.95

fiji albacore tuna

Madai

$5.95

red snapper

Uni

$13.95

sea urchin

Kanpachi

$5.95

amberjack

Tako

$5.50

octopus

Shima Aji

$6.50

trevally jack

Ama Ebi

$6.95

sweet shrimp

Masaba

$7.50

mackerel

Unagi

$6.50

fresh water eel

Hotattegai

$5.95

scallop

Toro

$11.95

fatty tuna

Mutsu

$5.50

Tobiko

$4.95

Kurodai

$6.50

Loup de mer

$5.95

Hirame

$7.00

Hiramasa

$7.50Out of stock

Mirugai

$11.95

Aji

$7.00Out of stock

Live Scallops

$14.95

Kinmedai

$6.50

Sashimi 5pc

Maguro Sashimi

$15.50

Sake Sashimi

$14.50

Hamachi Sashimi

$14.50

Tombo Sashimi

$14.50

Madai Sashimi

$14.50

Arctic Char Sashimi

$14.50

Toro Sashimi

$28.95

Kanpachi Sashimi

$14.50

Tako Sashimi

$13.95

Shima Aji Sashimi

$15.50

Hotattegai Sashimi

$14.50

Masaba Sashimi

$16.95

Unagi Sashimi

$15.50

Mutsu sashimi

$13.95

Kurodai sashimi

$14.95

Hiramasa sashimi

$16.95

Mirugai sashimi

$28.95Out of stock

Hirame sashimi

$15.95

Aji sashimi

$15.95

Kinmedai sashimi

$14.50

Combo

Nigiri combo 7pcs

$17.95

Sashimi combo 9pcs

$21.95

Sashimi combo 15pcs

$31.95

Chirashi bowl 12 pcs

$26.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Traditional Sushi created with ingenuity and passion; inspired by the fantastic flavors of Japan. We take great pride in serving traditional and new-age Japanese cuisine in exciting and creative ways.

Website

Location

488 e 100 s, saltlake city, UT 84111

Directions

