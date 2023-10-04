Hamachi- Lehi 3370 North Digital Drive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3370 North Digital Drive, Lehi, UT 84043
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Houston TX Hot Chicken - Lehi - 1712 West Traverse Parkway Building B Unit C
No Reviews
1712 West Traverse Parkway Building B Unit C Lehi, UT 84043
View restaurant
Slab Pizza - Lehi - 3430 North Ashton Boulevard
No Reviews
3430 North Ashton Boulevard Lehi, UT 84043
View restaurant
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar - Traverse Mountain
No Reviews
1616 W Traverse Parkway Lehi, UT 84043
View restaurant