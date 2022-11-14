Hamburg Pub imageView gallery
Appetizers

Chips & Homemade Salsa

$4.99

Mini Tacos

$6.99

Served with salsa or sour cream

Mozzarella Stix

$8.49

Served with choice of dipping sauce

Fried 'Shrooms

$6.99

Served with choice of dipping sauce

Potato Skins

$8.99

4 halves topped with bacon & melted cheddar jack cheese, served with sour cream

PUB Wings (6)

$8.49

PUB Wings (12)

$13.49

PUB Buffalo Wings (6)

$9.49

PUB Buffalo Wings (12)

$14.49

Fried Pickle Spears

$8.49

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.49

Cheddar jack cheese, grilled onion & peppers w/lettuce, tomato, black olives, salsa & sour cream.

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Chicken, cheddar jack cheese, grilled onion & peppers w/lettuce, tomato, black olives, salsa & sour cream.

Steak Quesadilla

$12.99

Steak, cheddar jack cheese, grilled onion & peppers w/lettuce, tomato, black olives, salsa & sour cream.

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Served with choice of dipping sauce

Buffalo Tenders

$8.99

Served with celery and choice of dipping sauce

Knockout Nachos

$11.99

Piled high ground beef, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & black olives served with salsa & sour cream.

Nachos (Beef & Cheese only)

$8.99

Onion Rings

$4.69

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.99

Coney chili and melted cheese over fries

French Fries

$3.69

Waffle Fries

$4.29

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.29

PUB Popcorn

$2.99

Soup of the Day (cup)

$3.49

Soup of the Day (bowl)

$4.49

Chili (cup)

$3.99

Chili (bowl)

$4.99

Nuts

$1.99

Chips

$0.99

Bag Of Chips

$0.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.59

Chili ONLY Fries

$6.99

Salads

PUB Chef Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens, ham, turkey, cheese, tomato, cucumber & hard boiled egg

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, mixed greens, bacon, tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg & Blue Cheese

Chicken Salad

$11.99

Grilled or Crispy Chicken, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, green pepper & red onion

Dinner Salad

$4.49

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, cheese & croutons

Cup of Soup

$3.49

Bowl of Soup

$4.49

Cup of Chili

$3.99

Bowl of Chili

$4.99

Entrees

21 Shrimp Dinner

$11.49

Golden fried & served w/fries, coleslaw & roll

Flat Iron Sirloin

$15.99

Served on Texas toast, topped w/grilled mushrooms & gravy, served w/fries & coleslaw

Shrimp Only

$8.49

Burgers

Declare your Independence

$9.99

You choose lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayonnaise

All American

$10.49

American cheese & choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayonnaise

The Firework

$10.99

Pepper jack cheese, jalpenos, & choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayonnaise

Back the Blue

$11.49

Blue cheese crumbles, bacon, grilled onions, w/choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle

Uncle Sam's Favorite

$11.99

Choice of cheese, bacon, onion rings & Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce. Choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Commando

$10.99

No bun here! Pick your cheese, burger patty over bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Slider

$2.69

Eighth pound burger w/grilled onion & pickle

Wraps & Sandwiches

Served with chips and pickle spear.

PUB Club Wrap

$10.99

Classic wrap w/ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise served with chips and pickle spear.

BLT Wrap

$9.99

Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise wrapped up served with chips and pickle spear.

Wrap it Your Way

$9.99

Choice of Ham or Turkey w/ lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise. Try the Corned Beef w/side of horseradish. Served with chips and pickle spear.

GRILLED Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Served w/lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise, chips and pickle spear.

CRISPY Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Served with lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise, chips and pickle spear.

Buffalo CRISPY Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

Buffalo style fried chicken sandwich served w/lettuce, tomato, mayo, chips and pickle spear.

Buffalo GRILLED Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Buffalo style grilled chicken sandwich served w/lettuce, tomato, mayo, chips and pickle spear.

Hot Diggity Dog

$4.49

Dearborn hot dog grilled, served w/onion & relish

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.49

Three chicken tenders w/chips or apple sauce

Kids Single Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Served w/choice of chips or apple sauce

Kids Hot Dog

$3.99

Served w/choice of chips or apple sauce

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.49

Kids Lil' Burger

$3.49

Slider burger w/ choice of chips or apple sauce

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Good Food, Good Friends, Good Times!

Location

10668 Hamburg Road, Hamburg, MI 48139

Directions

