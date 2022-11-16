Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hamburger Mary's

3333 Beach Boulevard

Suite 1

Jacksonville, FL 32207

Starters

Mini-Mary Sliders

$9.75

Four (4) cute little versions of the Mary Burger with Mary’s sauce, lettuce, pickle, and a cherry tomato.

Mac-n-Cheese Balls

$8.50

A Mary’s original! Breaded balls of creamy mac-n-cheese with BBQ sauce for dipping.

Say Cheese...Sticks

$8.50

Love Me Tenders

$9.50

Spotted Cow beer-battered chicken tenders, served with choice of sauce: Honey-Mustard, BBQ, Ranch, or tossed in Mojo-Buffalo sauce.

Nacho Mama’s Nachos

$10.50

Rainbow tortilla chips piled with cheddar and jack cheeses, onions, black olives, tomatoes, and jalapeños. Served with housemade salsa and sour cream.

Fried Pickles

$8.50

Loaded Fries

$8.50

Fries smothered with cheese, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and scallions.

Que Sera Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheddar and jalapeño jack cheeses, tomato, fresh salsa, and sour cream. Add diced chicken or pulled pork or extra charge.

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

Salads/Wraps/Entrees

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$13.00

Crispy or Grilled Chicken, shreeded cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch

Chicken ‘N Waffles

$13.50

Golden-fried chicken tenders, piled on our homemade orange-rosemary waffles, diced bacon, and a balsamic caramel reduction.

Mary Contrary Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, diced tomato, cucumbers, red onion, shredded carrots, and croutons. Add grilled chicken breast, house-smoked salmon, or a scoop of cran-chicken salad for extra charge.

Mary's Kickin Chicken

$14.50

Hail Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, and croutons.

Philly Cheese

$12.50

Loaded Mac

$12.00

10 Wings

$14.00

6 Wings

$10.00

Shrimp Basket

$10.50

Waffle

$6.50

Burgers

Mary Burger

Our humble beginner… Choice of patty above, with lettuce, housemade pickles, and original Mary’s Sauce. Tomato and red onion available upon request.

Queen Mary Burger

$3.50

All hail the queens! Cheddar and jack cheeses, caramelized onions, applewood bacon, lettuce, and Mary’s sauce.

Proud Mary

$7.00

Two big patties layered with caramelized onions, applewood bacon, mushroom medley, cheddar and jack cheeses, lettuce, and Mary’s sauce.

Guacamole “B.J.”

$4.00

That’s Bacon and Jack cheese, y’all! With a dollop of guacamole, lettuce, and pickles.

Meaty Mushroom

$3.00

Sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and Mary’s sauce.

Mac Daddy

$3.50

It’s the cheesiest… topped with our mac-n-cheese, American cheese, lettuce, and Mary’s sauce.

Barbra-Q Bacon Cheeseburger

$4.00

The Spicy Mary

$2.50

Burger of the Month

Every month a new burger!

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Fresh Veggies

$5.00

Salad

$5.00

Mac -N-Cheese

$4.50

Onion Rings

$4.50

Cole Slaw

$4.50

Bacon Potato Salad

$4.50

Cup of Chili

$3.50

Bowl of Chili

$5.00

Desserts

Deep-Fried Twinkies

$5.00

Two fried Twinkies with raspberry sauce and whipped cream (490 cal) or a scoop of ice cream (130 cal) for extra charge

Brownie Sundae

$7.50

Warm flourless chocolate brownie (gluten-free!), ice cream, chocolate sauce, whip cream, and a cherry.

Smores

$12.50

Kid's Meals

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Kids Sliders

$6.50

Breakfast a La Carte

Toast

$2.00

Biscuit

$2.00

Grits

$2.00

Two Eggs

$3.00

Home Fries

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Brunch Drinks

Bottomless Mimosas (Brunch)

$10.00

Bottomless Mimosas Refill (Brunch)

Seasonal Drink

$10.00

Seasonal Drink Refill

Bttm W/ cup

$17.00

Food

Mary's Hangover Burger

$2.00

Shrimp n' Grits

$17.00

Churro French Toast

$10.00

Breakfast Quesadilla

$10.00

A Tucked Mary

$14.00

Chicken n' Waffles

$12.00

Mary's White Stuff

$10.00

Biscuits n' Gravy

$14.00

GENERIC COCKTAILS

Long Island

$9.50

Tequila Sunrise

$6.99

White Russian

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana

$9.00

Mimosa

$8.50

Bloody Mary

$6.50

16onz Absolut Watermelonade

$9.50

32onz Absolut Watermelonade

$15.00

32onz Bossy Bottom Rita Bucket

$15.00

32onz Malibu Bay Breeze Bucket

$15.00

16onz Malibu Strawberry-Rita

$9.50

32onz Malibu Strawberry-Rita Bucket

$15.00

GIN

Well Gin

$5.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

DBL Well Gin

$9.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

DBL Tanqueray

$11.00

LIQUEURS | CORDIALS

Amaretto

$6.00

Hennessey

$9.00

Pumpkin Pie

Midori

Rummplmintz

$7.00

Pucker

Tripple Sec

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Baileys

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Peach Schnaps

$6.00

Licor 43

Blue Curacao

DBL Amaretto

$10.00

DBL Hennessey

$13.00

DBL Pumpkin Pie

DBL Midori

DBL Rummplmintz

DBL Pucker

DBL Tripple Sec

DBL Godiva Chocolate

DBL Grand Marnier

DBL Baileys

DBL Jagermeister

DBL Kahlua

DBL Peach Schnaps

DBL Licor 43

DBL Blue Curacao

RUM

Well Rum

$6.00

Malibu

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$7.50

DBL Well Rum

$10.00

DBL Malibu

$11.00

DBL Bacardi

$11.50

DBL Captain Morgan

$11.50

TEQUILA

Well Tequila-Silver

$5.00

Well Tequila-Gold

$5.00

Casamigos-Silver

$10.50

Casamigos-Gold

$10.50

Altos-Silver

$9.50

Altos-Gold

$9.50

Patron

$9.50

21 Seeds

$6.00

DBL Well Tequila-Silver

$9.00

DBL Well Tequila-Gold

$9.00

DBL Casamigos-Silver

$14.50

DBL Casamigos-Gold

$14.50

DBL Altos-Silver

$13.50

DBL Altos-Gold

$13.50

DBL Patron

$13.50

DBL 21 Seeds

$10.00

VODKA

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$5.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Pinacle

$6.00

Tito's

$8.00

Flavored Vodka

$6.00

DBL Well Vodka

$9.00

DBL Absolut

$9.00

DBL Smirnoff

$11.00

DBL Grey Goose

$13.00

DBL Pinacle

$10.00

DBL Tito's

$12.00

WHISKEY

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Dewars

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$12.50

Jameson

$8.00

J&B

$8.00

E&J

$8.00

Jim Beam

$6.50

Knob Creek

$9.00

Old Smokey

$6.50

Makers Mark

$8.00

Crown

$8.50

Hennessy

$9.00

Giovanni

$12.50

Citrus Distillery

$7.00

Jeffersons

$10.00

Rabbit Hole

$13.00

Seagram

$7.00

Johnnie Walker

$11.00

FireBall

$8.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$9.00

DBL Dewars

$12.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$16.50

DBL Jameson

$12.00

DBL J&B

$12.00

DBL E&J

$12.00

DBL Jim Beam

$10.00

DBL Knob Creek

$12.00

DBL Old Smokey

$10.50

DBL Makers Mark

$12.00

DBL Crown

$12.50

DBL Hennessy

$13.00

DBL Giovanni

$16.50

DBL Citrus Distiliery

$11.00

DBL Jefferfsons

$14.00

DBL Rabbit Hole

$17.00

DBL Seagram

$11.00

DBL Johnnie Walker

$15.00

Happy hour

$4 wells

$4.00

$2 domestics

$2.00

$4 pinnacles

$4.00

MARY'TINIS

House Cosmo

$9.75

Lemon Drop Tini

$9.75

Karen Walker

$9.75

Carmen Miranda

$9.75

Carrie Bradshaw

$9.75

Ella Jazzberry

$9.75

Watermelon 'Tini

$9.75

Karen Walker (Copy)

$9.75

MULES

Moscow Mule

$9.50

Mary's Mule

$9.50

Kentucky Mule

$9.50

Mother of Dragons

$9.50

Duval Mule

$9.00

Juicy Apple Mule

$9.50

Mexican Mule

$9.50

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

Mary's Fruit Punch

$9.50

Orange Gatorade

$9.50

Hurricane Mary

$9.50

Purple Rain

$9.50

Pretty In Pink

$9.50

Malibu Bay Breeze

$9.50

Mary's Lemonade

$9.50

Mary's Margarita

$9.50

Flavored Rita

$9.50

Total Top Rita

$12.00

Bossy Bottom Rita

$12.00

SHOTS

43 Mini Beer Shot

$7.00

Blow Job

$7.00

Flavored Bombs

$7.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Half Time Shot

$3.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Jolly Ranch'r

$7.00

Jolly Ranch'r Special

$4.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Lemon Drop Special

$4.00

Vegas Bomb

$11.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Water Moccasin

$7.00

Purple Rain Shot

$4.50

DRAFT

16oz Bud Light

$4.00

16oz Michelob Ultra

$4.00

16oz Yuengling

$6.00

16oz Warlock

$5.00

16oz Summer Shandy

$3.00

16oz October Fest

$6.00

16oz Truly

$4.00

16oz Strawberry Orange Mimosa Ale

$6.00

16oz Orange Vanilla

$3.00

16oz I-10

$6.00

32oz Bud Light

$9.50

32oz Michelob Ultra

$9.50

32oz Yuengling

$11.50

32oz Warlock

$10.50Out of stock

32oz Summer Shandy

$6.00

32oz October Fest

$11.50

32oz Truly

$9.50

32oz Strawberry Mimosa Ale

$11.50

32oz Orange

$6.00

32oz I-10

$11.50

BOTTLED

BTL Budweiser

$6.00

BTL Bud Light

$6.00

BTL Coors Light

$6.00

BTL Miller Lite

$6.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$6.00

BTL Yuengling

$8.00

BTL Bud Light Lime

$6.00

BTL Blue Moon

$8.00

BTL Heineken

$8.00

BTL Corona

$6.00

BTL Corona Light

$6.00

BTL Angry Orchard Cider

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

BTL Truly

$4.00

BTL Twisted Tea

$5.00

BTL Modelo

$6.00

BTL Neutral

$5.00

BUCKETS

Bud Light Bucket

$18.50

BudWeiser Bucket

$18.50

Coors Light Bucket

$18.50

Corona Lt Bucket

$20.00

Corona XT Bucket

$20.00

Heineken Bucket

$20.00

Michelob Bucket

$18.50

Blue Moon Bucket

$20.00

White Claw Bucket

$18.50

Yuengling Bucket

$20.00

Truly Bucket

$18.50

Modelo Bucket

$20.00

Neutral Bucket

$18.00

BY THE GLASS

Red Sangria

$6.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.50

Merlot

$5.50

Pinot Noir

$5.50

White Sangria

$6.00

White Zinfandel

$5.50

Moscato

$5.50

Chardonnay

$5.50

Pinot Grigio

$5.50

Bar NA Beverages

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Liquid Death

$3.50

O'doul's

$5.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull Blueberry

$5.00

Red Bull Coconut

$5.00

Red Bull Peach

$5.00

Red Bull Regular

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Red Bull Tropical

$5.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$5.00

NA BEVERAGES

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.50

Coffee

$3.00

H-C Pink Lemonade

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.50

Water

SODA

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Orange Fanta

$4.00

Pibb Extra

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Seat Charge

SHOW TICKET

$7.00

Daya Betty

$15.00

VIP

$25.00

Bingo

Naughty Bingo

$5.00

White Claw

White Claw Lime

$4.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.50

White Claw Black Berry

$4.50

White Claw Grape Fruit

$4.50

White Claw Mango

$4.50

White Claw Pineapple

$4.50

White Claw Watermelon

$4.50

White Claw Strawberry

$4.50

White Claw Raspberry

$4.50

Twisted Tea

Original

$5.00

Half n Half

$5.00

Raspberry

$5.00

Nutrl

Nutrl Raspberry

$5.00

Nutrl Pineapple

$5.00

Nutrl Mango

$5.00

Nutrl Watermellon

$5.00

Merch

Mary Souvenir Cup

$20.00

Mary T-Shirt

$35.00

Mary Shot Glass

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Hamburger Mary’s is your place to Eat, Drink, and Be… MARY! Stop by for tasty apps, juicy burgers, and delicious desserts, all served up with a side of sass! Then stick around for one of our nightly events. Mary also cooks up some mean omelettes and other savory and sweet dishes during our Sunday brunch.

Location

3333 Beach Boulevard, Suite 1, Jacksonville, FL 32207

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

