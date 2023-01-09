Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Hamilton Inn

review star

No reviews yet

708 Jersey Ave

Jersey City, NJ 07302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Candied Pecan Salad
10th Street Cheesesteak
Inn Burger

Raw Bar

Blue Point Oysters

$3.00

Long Island, NY | Crisp + Cucumber

Kumamoto Oysters

$4.00

Washington State | Small & Sweet

Spicy Tuna Tartare

$18.00

Avocado, Jalapeno, Sesame-Soy, Crispy Wontons

HOLD FIRE

COURSE LINE

FIRE

Appetizers

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$11.00

Avocado, Cilantro, Tortilla Strips

Crab Cake Appetizer

$18.00

Pommery Mustard, Slaw

French Onion Soup Dumplings

$15.00

escargot dish; Melted Provolone + Swiss

Truffled Egg Pizza

$17.00

Sunny Side Up Eggs, Pancetta, Spinach, Mozzarella

Crispy Chicken Wings

$16.00

Asian BBQ or Buffalo; Bleu Cheese, Carrots + Celery

Crispy Cauliflower

$16.00

Asian BBQ or Buffalo; Bleu Cheese, Carrots + Celery

Potato & Goat Cheese Pierogies

$15.00

Truffled Sour Cream, Caramelized Onions

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Crispy Lemon + Jalapeno, Marinara

Tino's Baked Clams

$17.00

Lemon, White Wine, Breadcrumbs, Jumbo Lump Crab Meat

Nachos De Oaxaca

$18.00

Black Beans, Pice De Gallo, Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole

COURSE LINE

HOLD FIRE

FIRE

Salads

Sweet Potato Salad

$15.00

Field Greens, Walnut, Honey Crisp Apple, Gorgonzola, Dried Cranberries, Maple Vinaigrette

Quinoa Greek Salad

$14.00

Kale, Cucumber, Tomato, Feta, Red Onion, Olive, Lemon Vinaigrette

Candied Pecan Salad

$14.00

Field Greens, Pear, Warm Goat Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette

COURSE LINE

HOLD FIRE

FIRE

Sandwiches

East LA Fish Tacos

$18.00

3 Tacos | Flour Tortillas, Avocado, Pico De Gallo, Spicy Aioli

Lamb Burger

$19.00

Tzatziki, Feta, Pickled Onion, Seeded Brioche

Crispy Cod Cemita

$18.00

Avocado, Cilantro, Onion, Queso, Lettuce, Pickled Jalapeno, Spicy Crema, Seeded Brioche

French Dip

$25.00

Filet Mignon, Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Ciabatta

10th Street Cheesesteak

$19.00

Hanger Steak or Chicken; Sauteed Onion + Jalapeno, Ciabatta

Chicken & Mozzarella

$16.00

Field Greens, Tomato, Balsamic, Ciabatta

Pastrami Sandwich

$20.00

Smoked Next Door; Melted Swiss, Dijon, Ciabatta

Montauk Lobster Roll

$30.00

Avocado, Crispy Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Honey Mustard

Mexican Torta

$17.00

Grilled or Crispy Chicken; Black Beans, Spicy Crema, Queso Fresco, Avocado, Jalapeno, Ciabatta

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$20.00

Braised, Sharp Cheddar, Au Jus, Texas Toast

Inn Burger

$18.00

8oz Brisket & Chuck Blend: Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Seeded Brioche

Turkey Burger

$18.00

Organic Free Range: Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Seeded Brioche

Housemade Veggie Burger

$18.00

Black Bean + Quinoa; Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Seeded Brioche

COURSE LINE

HOLD FIRE

FIRE

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Steamed Broccoli

$10.00

French Fries

$8.00

Truffled Fries

$11.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

French Onion Mac & Cheese

$14.00

COURSE LINE

HOLD FIRE

FIRE

Kids

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$15.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$15.00

Mac & Cheese & Fries

$15.00

Desserts

Banana Cream Pie

$10.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Entrees

Nice Piece of Salmon

$32.00

Roasted, White Wine-Butter, Capers, Parmesan, Broccoli

Steak Frites

$32.00

8oz Grassfed Hanger Steak, Truffled Fries & Maitre D'Butter

Crab Crakes Entree

$35.00

Cole Slaw, French Fries, Pommery Mustard

Chickie's Spicy Rigatoni

$22.00

Tomato, Vodka Sauce, Spicy Chile

COURSE LINE

HOLD FIRE

FIRE

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

American Bar & Restaurant located in Historic Hamilton Park neighborhood of Downtown Jersey City.

Website

Location

708 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chickie's
orange starNo Reviews
Chickies 236 Pavonia Ave, Jersey City, NJ Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Kings of Kobe - Jersey City
orange starNo Reviews
30 Mall Drive West Jersey City, NJ 07310
View restaurantnext
Hamilton Pork
orange starNo Reviews
247 10th Street Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Jersey Social
orange starNo Reviews
837 Jersey Ave Jersey City, NJ 07310
View restaurantnext
Dartcor - Verisk
orange starNo Reviews
545 Washington Blvd Jersey City, NJ 07310
View restaurantnext
Delenio
orange star4.4 • 941
357 Seventh Street Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jersey City

Battello, Jersey City
orange star4.4 • 5,417
502 Washington Blvd Jersey City, NJ 07310
View restaurantnext
Two Boots - Jersey City
orange star4.4 • 4,255
133 Newark Ave Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery
orange star4.5 • 2,482
467 Communipaw Ave Jersey City, NJ 07304
View restaurantnext
DOMODOMO Jersey City
orange star4.6 • 2,215
200 Greene St Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Wurstbar
orange star4.6 • 1,854
516 Jersey Ave Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
The Kitchen Step
orange star4.5 • 1,744
500 Jersey Ave Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jersey City
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (1889 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Secaucus
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Harrison
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)
North Bergen
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston