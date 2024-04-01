Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hamilton Pork

review star

No reviews yet

247 10th Street

Jersey City, NJ 07302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese
Meat Sampler
Taco Salad

MEATS

Meat Sampler

$28.00

Pick 3 Meats - Served with BBQ sauce and pickled veggies

Brisket

$18.00

3/4lb - Served with BBQ sauce and pickled veggies

Pulled Pork

$15.00

3/4lb - Served with BBQ sauce and pickled veggies

Pork Belly

$16.00

3/4lb - Served with BBQ sauce and pickled veggies

Lamb Belly

$17.00

3/4lb - Served with BBQ sauce and pickled veggies

Pulled Chicken

$14.00

3/4lb - Served with BBQ sauce and pickled veggies

Pork Ribs

$16.00

3/4lb - Served with BBQ sauce and pickled veggies

Half Rack Baby Back Ribs

$19.00

Blackstrap Molasses BBQ - Served with BBQ sauce and pickled veggies

Whole Rack Baby Back Ribs

$38.00

Blackstrap Molasses BBQ - Served with BBQ sauce and pickled veggies

Habenero Cheddar Sausage

$7.00

Served by the link - bbq sauce and pickled veggies

Giant Beef Rib

$35.00

Potato Bun

$1.00

Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Corn Tortillas

$1.00

Texas Toast

$1.00

Salads + Shares

Taco Salad

$12.00

Fiel Greens, Tortilla Strips, Avocado, Pickled Onion, Cherry Tomato, Corn, Cilantro-Jalapeno Vinaigrette

Fajita Bowl

$14.00

Iceberg, Guacamole, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Peppers + Onions, Pico De Gallo, Cilantro Lime Dressing

Nachos

$15.00

Burnt End Beans, Jalapeno, Crema, Guacamole, Queso. Brisket, Chicken, Pork or Shrimp +4

Sticky Ribs

$17.00

Crispy, Kung POW, Sesame Seeds

Smoked Wings

$15.00

Kung POW or El Hot; Ranch

Kung POW Cauliflower

$15.00

Scallion, Sesame Seeds, Ranch

Frito Pie

$11.00

Queso, Pickled Jalapeno + Onion, Beans, Crema, Pico De Gallo

Chicken Taquitos

$16.00

Chipotle, Lime, Crema, Cotija

Chips + Queso

$10.00

ADD: Brisket or Pulled Pork

Chips + Guacamole

$11.00

Chips + Salsa

$6.00

Tacos

BBQ Taco

$6.00

Brisket, Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken; Avocado, Pickled Onion, BBQ Sauce, Cotija, Crema

Pescado Taco

$6.00

Crispy Cod, Pico De Gallo, Salsa Verde, Spicy Mayo

Smoked Beef Rib Taco

$8.00

Off The Bone, Avocado, Cilantro, White Onion, Crema

Fajita Taco

$6.00

Chicken, Brisket or Shrimp; Queso, Peppers Salsa

Breakfast Taco

$6.00

Avocado, Pico, Eggs, Queso. (Add Brisket or Pulled Pork)

Al Pastor Taco

$5.00

Pork, Pineapple, Salsa

Quesataco

$7.00

Queso, Crema, Onion, Cilantro; Brisket, Chicken, Chorizo, Pulled Pork

Philly Taco

$6.00

Brisket, Chicken, or Shrimp; Queso, Onion, Jalapeno

Shrimp Taco

$7.00

Onion, Cilantro, Crema

Avocado Taco

$6.00

Crispy, Pico, Salsa Verde, Spicy Mayo

Pork Belly Taco

$6.00

Cabbage, Cilantro, Onion, Spicy Salsa

Entrees

Burrito

$15.00

Brisket, Chicken, Fried Chicken, Pulled Pork, Chorizo or Shrimp +2; Rice, Beans, Queso, Lettuce, Salsa Verde, Crema

Quesadilla

$15.00

Brisket, Pulled Chicken, Crispy Chicken, Pulled Pork, Chorizo or Shrimp +2; Crema, Pico De Gallo

Fajitas

$26.00

Brisket, Chicken or Shrimp; Peppers & Onions, Guacamole, Rice & Beans, Crema, Pico De Gallo, 3 Tortillas

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Cucumber Salad

$8.00

Mexican Street Corn

$9.00

Classic Slaw

$6.00

French Fries

$7.00

Cheese Fries

$10.00

Rice & Beans

$7.00

Sweet Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Contains Candied Pecans

Burnt End Beans

$8.00

Contains Meat

Jalapeno Cheddar Cornbread

$6.00

Sauteed Baby Kale

$9.00

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Contains Bacon + Apple

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side Queso

$3.00

Potato Bun

$1.00

Texas Toast

$1.00

Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Corn Tortillas

$1.00

Sandwiches

El Pollo Loco

$12.00

Pulled Chicken, Avocado, Lettuce, BBQ Sauce, Crema, Jalapeno, Potato Bun

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked & Fried; Lettuce, Pickles, Secret Sauce, Potato Bun

Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Cheddar, Pickles, Onion, Ketchup, Mustard, Texas Toast

Pulled Pork Cuban

$15.00

Taylor Ham, Bacon, Pulled Pork, Caramelized Onion, Queso, Pickles, Mustard, Mayo, Potato Bun

Smoked Beef Rib Sandwich

$18.00

Off The Bone, Pickles, Pickled Onion, BBQ Sauce, Potato Bun

Parish Pig

$14.00

Pulled Pork, Slaw, Pickles, BBQ Sauce, Potato Bun

Queso Burger

$15.00

Half Pound Dry Rubbed Brisket and Chuck Blend, BBQ Sauce, Queso, Pickles, Potato Bun

Desserts

Churro Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich

$11.00

Dulce De Leche Ice Cream

Maple Pecan Bread Pudding

$11.00

Dulce De Leche Ice Cream

Condiments & Extras

Small Side Guacamole

$3.00

Large Side Guacamole

$8.00

Small Side Salsa Verde

$1.00

Large Side Salsa Verde

$5.00

Small Side Queso

$1.00

Large Side Queso

$7.00

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side Kung POW Sauce

$0.75

Side El Hot Sauce

$0.75

Side Pinche Vinegar

$0.75

Side Avocado

$3.50

Side Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Side Cilantro-Jalapeno Dressing

$1.00

Small Side Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Large Side Pico De Gallo

$6.00

Small Side Crema

$1.00

Small Side of Pickled Jalapeno

$1.50

Small Side of Fresh Jalapeno

$1.50

Small Side of Pickled Onion

$1.50

Small Side of Chopped White Onion

$1.00

Small Side of Pickles

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Hamilton Pork is a Texas BBQ restaurant with a little Mexican flare. All of our meats are smoked daily.

Website

Location

247 10th Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chickie's
orange starNo Reviews
Chickies 236 Pavonia Ave, Jersey City, NJ Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Kings of Kobe - Jersey City
orange starNo Reviews
30 Mall Drive West Jersey City, NJ 07310
View restaurantnext
Jersey Social
orange starNo Reviews
837 Jersey Ave Jersey City, NJ 07310
View restaurantnext
Automat Kitchen
orange star4.1 • 24
525 Washington Blvd Jersey City, NJ 07310
View restaurantnext
Dartcor - Verisk
orange starNo Reviews
545 Washington Blvd Jersey City, NJ 07310
View restaurantnext
Delenio
orange star4.4 • 941
357 Seventh Street Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jersey City

Battello, Jersey City
orange star4.4 • 5,417
502 Washington Blvd Jersey City, NJ 07310
View restaurantnext
Two Boots - Jersey City
orange star4.4 • 4,255
133 Newark Ave Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery
orange star4.5 • 2,482
467 Communipaw Ave Jersey City, NJ 07304
View restaurantnext
DOMODOMO Jersey City
orange star4.6 • 2,215
200 Greene St Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Wurstbar
orange star4.6 • 1,854
516 Jersey Ave Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
The Kitchen Step
orange star4.5 • 1,744
500 Jersey Ave Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jersey City
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (1894 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Secaucus
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Harrison
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)
North Bergen
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston