Hamilton Tap and Grill
897 Reviews
$$
557 US-130
Hamilton Township, NJ 08961
Popular Items
Appetizers
French Onion Soup
Classic recipe
Soup Du Jour
Chef's seasonal creation
Wings
Fresh Jumbo chicken wings. Served with blue cheese & celery and your choice of buffalo, BBQ, old Bay, garlic parmesan, sweet chili, teriyaki, mango habanero
Bavarian Pretzel
Beer cheese, spicy mustard
Mozzarella Sticks
Homemade marinara sauce
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Buffalo chicken and bacon in a creamy cheese sauce, tortilla chips
Nachos Grande
Fried Tortilla chips, homemade beef chili, salsa de queso, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli
Bourbon Glazed Bacon
Thick-sliced Applewood smoked bacon, whiskey glaze, savoy vegetable blend
Tuna Poke Stack
Ahi Tuna, fresh guacamole, mango jalapeno slaw, rice, mandarin plum drizzle, corn tortilla chips
Fried Coconut Shrimp
Hand-breaded coconut shrimp, sweet chili drizzle
Zucchini Fries
Truffle and Parmesan seasoned boardwalk fries, truffle aioli
Bay Fries
Old Bay seasoned boardwalk fries, stout beer cheese
Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, chicken, blended cheddar, bell pepper, caramelized onion, pico de gallo, sour cream
Veggie Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla, onion, pepper, spinach, mushroom, chipotle cashew cream, pico de gallo, guacamole
Classic Cheese Flat Bread
Homemade red sauce, mozzarella cheese
Chicken Pesto Flat Bread
Tender chicken, basil pesto, bell pepper, tomato, mozzarella provolone blend
Steak & Goat Cheese Flat Bread
Seasoned steak, mushroom, onion, sun dried tomato, goat cheese, roasted garlic, balsamic glaze
Chicken Tenders
Buttermilk marinated flash-fried chicken fingers
From the Garden
HTG House Salad
Arcadian green mix, tomato, cucumber, red onion, croutons
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, fresh parmesan cheese, croutons
Chopped Salad
Chopped lettuce mix, cherry tomato, cucumber, crumbled bacon, Jack cheddar cheese, boiled egg, buttermilk ranch dressing
Harvest Salad
Sun dried cherries, creamy goat cheese, candied pecans, cucumber, kale vegetable blend salad, balsamic vinaigrette
Land & Sea
Local sliced tomato, fresh burrata & parmesan, basil pesto, baby arugula & cucumber salad, Aged balsamic drizzle
Caprese Salad
Entrees
Baby Back Ribs
BBQ half rack, baked mac & cheese, boardwalk fries
Sesame Salmon
Yukon whipped potato, sautéed spinach, Mandarin plum glaze
Chilean Sea Bass
Served with roasted fingerling potatoes, haricot verts, and a Japanese miso glaze
Steak & Frites
Fresh-Cut Grilled Ribeye sliced & served with our parmesan-truffle fries and baby arugula with a truffle aioli drizzle
Fish & Chips
Tavern battered Cod, cole slaw, bay fries & cheese sauce, tartar sauce & lemon
Honey Balsamic Chicken
Tender breaded chicken topped with a mushroom ragout & goat cheese whipped mashed potatoes, fresh arugula and a honey balsamic glaze
Sausage Trio
Three assorted gourmet game sausages Wild mushroom ragout, Yukon whipped potatoes, and chef sauces
Shrimp & Lobster Ravioli
Sautéed shrimp, green zucchini, yellow squash, wild mushroom, spinach, butternut Kahlua sauce & fresh Lobster Ravioli
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf
Whipped potato, asparagus, sweet chili BBQ sauceYukon mashed potato, sautéed haricot verts, smoked pepper demi glaze
Cajun Mahi-mahi
Seasoned Mahi-mahi, citrus salsa, rice & sautéed vegetable
Chicken Pesto Sacchetti
Sautéed chicken & prosciutto, mushroom, tomato, basil pesto parmesan sauce & cheese stuffed pasta purses
Sides
Burgers
HTG Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese
Jersey Burger
Pork roll, American cheese, fried egg
Beer Burger
Bacon, mushroom, stout cheese, caramelized onion
California Turkey Burger
Homemade turkey burger, fresh guacamole, pepper-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion
Pub Burger
Jameson aioli, bacon, onion, aged cheddar
Prime Burger
Custom blended beef, smokehouse bacon, mushroom, provolone cheese, Truffle aioli
Beyond Burger
Plant-based burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle cashew cream, Vegan Roll
With Your Hands & Taco Box
Cheese Steak
Thinly sliced steak, sautéed onion, bell pepper, mushroom, provolone cheese, hoagie roll
Reuben
Grilled corn beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, grilled rye
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow cooked smoked pork, BBQ sauce, southwest coleslaw, brioche bun
Southwest Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, arugula & ranch dressing, toasted brioche roll
Chicken Parm Burger
Thin sliced hot roast beef, sharp provolone, onion rings, side of horseradish sauce & beef jus, toasted brioche
Smoked Brisket Sandwich
Bacon, onion, stout cheese, brioche bun
Chicken Tenders
Buttermilk marinated flash-fried chicken fingers
Pork Tacos
Tender pulled pork, southwestern slaw, chipotle mayo, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, flour tortillas
Shrimp Tacos
Sautéed shrimp, southwestern slaw, chipotle mayo, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, flour tortillas
Mahi Tacos
Seared Mahi-mahi, southwestern slaw, chipotle mayo, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, flour tortillas
Steak Tacos
Seared steak, southwestern slaw and chipotle mayo
Roast Beef
Burrito Bowls
Desserts
Cocktails To Go
The Hamiltonian (TOGO 16 oz)
Stoli raspberry, triple sec, splash pineapple, splash cranberry shaken and strained over muddled raspberries with a splash of champagne (Serves 4)
Pumpkin Spiced Martini (TOGO 16 oz)
Stoli vanilla, Licor 43, lime juice and a dollop of whipped cream with a graham cracker rim (Serves 4)
Poisoned Apple Martini (TOGO 16 oz)
Stoli vanilla, lemonade and lavender syrup with a sugar rim (Serves 4)
Blackberry Smash(TOGO 16 oz)
Western Sun Prickly Pear vodka, sour mix and fresh muddled jalapenos (Serves 4)
Pumpkin White Russian (TOGO 16 oz)
Dogfish Gin, St. Germain, lemon juice and dash of bitters (Serves 2)
Build Your Own Margarita (TOGO 16 oz)
Traditional, mango, watermelon, cherry, blue raspberry, strawberry or passion-fruit, made with Bacardi (Serves 2)
Blackberry Sangria (TOGO 16 oz)
Traditional, mango, watermelon, cherry, blue raspberry, strawberry or passion-fruit, made with Casamigos Blanco on the rocks (Serves 2)
White Sangria (TOGO 16 oz)
Pinot Grigio, brandy, peach schnapps and pineapple topped with sprite (Serves 2)
Red Sangria (TOGO 16 oz)
Merlot, brandy, triple sec and orange juice topped with sprite (Serves 2)
Bottle/CANS
BTL Amstel Light
BTL Bud Light
BTL Budweiser
BTL Coors Light
BTL Corona
BTL CORONA LIGHT
BTL Heineken
BTL Heineken Light
BTL High Life
BTL Mich Ultra
BTL Miller Lite
BTL N/A Heineken 00
BUCKET DOMESTIC
BUCKET IMPORT
CAN ALLAGASH
CAN APOGEE
CAN B.S. HOP ON TORO
CAN B.S. O.V.B.
CAN BONESAW PUM-QUEEN
CAN BONESAW TIKI HEARTS
CAN BREWDOG ELVIS JUICE
CAN BRIX CITY/ PRO PIG WATERBURY JAMS
CAN C&M LEMON TEA
CAN C&M PEACH TEA
CAN C&M RASPBERRY TEA
CAN C&M SWEET TEA
CAN CIGAR CITY JAI ALAI
CAN CYPRESS EAST COAST HIP HOPS
CAN CYPRESS GALACTIC FRACTAL GRAPEFRUIT
CAN CYPRESS RUNWAY MODELS IN SPACE
CAN CZIG MEISTER DRAGGED TO THE DEPTHS
CAN F.B. AVIATORS CLUB
CAN F.B. MISS NOMER
CAN FIDDLEHEAD 2ND FIDDLE
CAN FLYING DOG DOUBLE DOG
CAN FROTH MANGO
CAN FROTH STRAWBERRY
CAN GREAT NOTION JUICE INVADER
CAN GREAT NOTION RIPE
CAN GREAT NOTION STAR SOWER
CAN HEAVY REEL THYKK HATERADE
CAN HEAVY REEL THYKK MANGONADA
CAN HIGH NOON - GUAVA
CAN HIGH NOON - KIWI
CAN HIGH NOON - LIME
CAN HIGH NOON - MANGO
CAN HIGH NOON - PEACH
CAN ICARUS HOPPY LITTLE ACCIDENTS
CAN ICARUS HOPS OF THESEUS
CAN ICARUS WAIKIKAMUKAU
CAN ICARUS YACHT SHAKE
CAN J.C. EYE OF THE STORM
CAN LEFT HAND MILK STOUT
CAN LUDLAM PLAY DOH
CAN MIKKELLER HOUSE OF THE DRAGON
CAN MOTHER EARTH BIG MOTHER
CAN MOTHER EARTH NITRO MILK TRUCK
CAN MUDHEN 1883
CAN N.C. RAPSKULLION
CAN NJBC PEANUT BUTTER AND CHOCOLATE
CAN NJBC STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE
CAN OLD HIGHTS DRESS UP GET DOWN
CAN OSKAR BLUES DEATH BY COCONUT
CAN PBR
CAN R.R HEARTS ARE STARSHIPS
CAN ROGUE DEAD GUY
CAN SCREAMIN' HILL LOCAL SHARE
CAN SCREAMIN' HILL OATS 'N HOES
CAN SHIP BOTTOM BEACH PATROL HEF
CAN SHIP BOTTOM COCONUT PORTER
CAN SIXPOINT RESIN
CAN SIXPOINT THE CRISP
CAN SLOOP JUICE BOMB
CAN STATESIDE ORANGE
CAN STATESIDE TEA
CAN STONE F.M.L.
CAN STONE IPA
CAN THREE 3S BACK TO REALITY
CAN TONEWOOD HALCYON
CAN VAULT OUTSIDE DAYS
CAN WHITE CLAW - LIME
CAN WHITE CLAW - MANGO
CAN WHITE CLAW - RASPBERRY
CAN WHITE CLAW BLACK CHERRY
CAN WHITE CLAW GRAPEFRUIT
CAN YARDS
CAN YARDS CAPE OF GOOD HOPE
CAN YARDS TECHTONIC
CAN ZERO GRAVITY STOUT
Draft
AA GROWLER
Growler Fill prices assume customer brings in a growler for fill. It does not include price of an empty growler which is available for purchase.
A1 MILLER LITE
A2 YEUNGLING
A3 SCREAMIN' HILL THRILL HILL IPA
A4 OLD HIGHTS FENCE SITTER
A5 DOWNEAST WINTER BLEND
A6 IRON HILL PHILLY PHAVORITE
A7 VICTORY BROTHERLY LOVE
A8 LAWSONS SIP OF SUNSHINE
A9 RUSTY RAIL WAFFLE SAUCE
A11 LAKEFRONT IMPERIAL PUMPKIN
A12 BLAKES CIDER
B1 BONESAW SQUEEZINS
B2 COASTAL BREW AWKWARD TAN LINES
B3 SOUTHERN TIER WARLOCK
B4 B.S. COWBIN IN THE WOODS
B5 EQUILIBRIUM DATA POINTS
B6 RIVERHORSE HIPP-O-LANTERN
B7 TONEWOOD FUEGO
B8 TIRED HANDS EVISCERATED PATHWAY OF BEAUTY
B9 LAST WAVE HODAD
B10 STELLA
B11 SAUGATUCK NEOPOLITAN MILK STOUT
B12 GUINNESS
Wine By The Bottle
BTL Pepperwood Cabernet
BTL Pepperwood Merlot
BTL McMannis Zin
BTL Lost Angel Pinot Noir
BTL Prophecy Pinot Noir
BTL Pepperwood Pinot Grigio
BTL Oyster Bay Sav Blanc
BTL Schlink Haus Riesling
BTL La Vieille Ferme Rose
BTL Pepperwood Chardonnay
BTL McMannis Chardonnay
BTL La Marca Prosecco Split
BTL Wycliff Champagne
BTL Kung Fu Reisling
BTL Folinari Moscato
BTL C.K. Mondavi White Zin
BTL Louis Martini Cabernet
BTL Don Miguel Malbec
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
557 US-130, Hamilton Township, NJ 08961