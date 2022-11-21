Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Steakhouses
American

Hamilton Tap and Grill

897 Reviews

$$

557 US-130

Hamilton Township, NJ 08961

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Bavarian Pretzel
HTG Burger

Appetizers

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Classic recipe

Soup Du Jour

$8.00

Chef's seasonal creation

Wings

$15.00

Fresh Jumbo chicken wings. Served with blue cheese & celery and your choice of buffalo, BBQ, old Bay, garlic parmesan, sweet chili, teriyaki, mango habanero

Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00

Beer cheese, spicy mustard

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Homemade marinara sauce

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Buffalo chicken and bacon in a creamy cheese sauce, tortilla chips

Nachos Grande

$14.00

Fried Tortilla chips, homemade beef chili, salsa de queso, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli

Bourbon Glazed Bacon

$13.00

Thick-sliced Applewood smoked bacon, whiskey glaze, savoy vegetable blend

Tuna Poke Stack

$16.00

Ahi Tuna, fresh guacamole, mango jalapeno slaw, rice, mandarin plum drizzle, corn tortilla chips

Fried Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

Hand-breaded coconut shrimp, sweet chili drizzle

Zucchini Fries

$12.00

Truffle and Parmesan seasoned boardwalk fries, truffle aioli

Bay Fries

$10.00

Old Bay seasoned boardwalk fries, stout beer cheese

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Flour tortilla, chicken, blended cheddar, bell pepper, caramelized onion, pico de gallo, sour cream

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.00

Large flour tortilla, onion, pepper, spinach, mushroom, chipotle cashew cream, pico de gallo, guacamole

Classic Cheese Flat Bread

$11.00

Homemade red sauce, mozzarella cheese

Chicken Pesto Flat Bread

$13.00

Tender chicken, basil pesto, bell pepper, tomato, mozzarella provolone blend

Steak & Goat Cheese Flat Bread

$14.00

Seasoned steak, mushroom, onion, sun dried tomato, goat cheese, roasted garlic, balsamic glaze

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Buttermilk marinated flash-fried chicken fingers

From the Garden

HTG House Salad

$10.00

Arcadian green mix, tomato, cucumber, red onion, croutons

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, fresh parmesan cheese, croutons

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Chopped lettuce mix, cherry tomato, cucumber, crumbled bacon, Jack cheddar cheese, boiled egg, buttermilk ranch dressing

Harvest Salad

$14.00

Sun dried cherries, creamy goat cheese, candied pecans, cucumber, kale vegetable blend salad, balsamic vinaigrette

Land & Sea

$28.00

Local sliced tomato, fresh burrata & parmesan, basil pesto, baby arugula & cucumber salad, Aged balsamic drizzle

Caprese Salad

$16.00

Entrees

Baby Back Ribs

$26.00

BBQ half rack, baked mac & cheese, boardwalk fries

Sesame Salmon

$26.00

Yukon whipped potato, sautéed spinach, Mandarin plum glaze

Chilean Sea Bass

$36.00

Served with roasted fingerling potatoes, haricot verts, and a Japanese miso glaze

Steak & Frites

$34.00

Fresh-Cut Grilled Ribeye sliced & served with our parmesan-truffle fries and baby arugula with a truffle aioli drizzle

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Tavern battered Cod, cole slaw, bay fries & cheese sauce, tartar sauce & lemon

Honey Balsamic Chicken

$24.00

Tender breaded chicken topped with a mushroom ragout & goat cheese whipped mashed potatoes, fresh arugula and a honey balsamic glaze

Sausage Trio

$29.00

Three assorted gourmet game sausages Wild mushroom ragout, Yukon whipped potatoes, and chef sauces

Shrimp & Lobster Ravioli

$32.00

Sautéed shrimp, green zucchini, yellow squash, wild mushroom, spinach, butternut Kahlua sauce & fresh Lobster Ravioli

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$26.00

Whipped potato, asparagus, sweet chili BBQ sauceYukon mashed potato, sautéed haricot verts, smoked pepper demi glaze

Cajun Mahi-mahi

$24.00

Seasoned Mahi-mahi, citrus salsa, rice & sautéed vegetable

Chicken Pesto Sacchetti

$21.00

Sautéed chicken & prosciutto, mushroom, tomato, basil pesto parmesan sauce & cheese stuffed pasta purses

Sides

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Veg of Day

$5.00

Side Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Side Onion Rings with Horseradish sauce

$8.00

Burgers

HTG Burger

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese

Jersey Burger

$15.00

Pork roll, American cheese, fried egg

Beer Burger

$15.00

Bacon, mushroom, stout cheese, caramelized onion

California Turkey Burger

$15.00

Homemade turkey burger, fresh guacamole, pepper-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

Pub Burger

$15.00

Jameson aioli, bacon, onion, aged cheddar

Prime Burger

$17.00

Custom blended beef, smokehouse bacon, mushroom, provolone cheese, Truffle aioli

Beyond Burger

$16.00

Plant-based burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle cashew cream, Vegan Roll

With Your Hands & Taco Box

Cheese Steak

$14.00

Thinly sliced steak, sautéed onion, bell pepper, mushroom, provolone cheese, hoagie roll

Reuben

$14.00

Grilled corn beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, grilled rye

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Slow cooked smoked pork, BBQ sauce, southwest coleslaw, brioche bun

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, arugula & ranch dressing, toasted brioche roll

Chicken Parm Burger

$16.00

Thin sliced hot roast beef, sharp provolone, onion rings, side of horseradish sauce & beef jus, toasted brioche

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Bacon, onion, stout cheese, brioche bun

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Buttermilk marinated flash-fried chicken fingers

Pork Tacos

$15.00

Tender pulled pork, southwestern slaw, chipotle mayo, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, flour tortillas

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Sautéed shrimp, southwestern slaw, chipotle mayo, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, flour tortillas

Mahi Tacos

$16.00

Seared Mahi-mahi, southwestern slaw, chipotle mayo, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, flour tortillas

Steak Tacos

$16.00

Seared steak, southwestern slaw and chipotle mayo

Reuben

$14.00

Grilled corn beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, grilled rye

Roast Beef

$15.00

Burrito Bowls

Burrito Bowl

$14.00

Desserts

Cake Pops

$6.00

PB Explosion

$8.00

Rasp Cheesecake

$8.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00

Brownie Dome

$8.00

3

Kids

K-Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

K-Chicken Fingers

$7.00

K-Gr Cheese

$7.00

K-Pasta

$7.00

Cocktails To Go

The Hamiltonian (TOGO 16 oz)

$25.00

Stoli raspberry, triple sec, splash pineapple, splash cranberry shaken and strained over muddled raspberries with a splash of champagne (Serves 4)

Pumpkin Spiced Martini (TOGO 16 oz)

$25.00

Stoli vanilla, Licor 43, lime juice and a dollop of whipped cream with a graham cracker rim (Serves 4)

Poisoned Apple Martini (TOGO 16 oz)

$25.00

Stoli vanilla, lemonade and lavender syrup with a sugar rim (Serves 4)

Blackberry Smash(TOGO 16 oz)

$14.00

Western Sun Prickly Pear vodka, sour mix and fresh muddled jalapenos (Serves 4)

Pumpkin White Russian (TOGO 16 oz)

$14.00

Dogfish Gin, St. Germain, lemon juice and dash of bitters (Serves 2)

Build Your Own Margarita (TOGO 16 oz)

$14.00

Traditional, mango, watermelon, cherry, blue raspberry, strawberry or passion-fruit, made with Bacardi (Serves 2)

Blackberry Sangria (TOGO 16 oz)

$18.00

Traditional, mango, watermelon, cherry, blue raspberry, strawberry or passion-fruit, made with Casamigos Blanco on the rocks (Serves 2)

White Sangria (TOGO 16 oz)

$13.00

Pinot Grigio, brandy, peach schnapps and pineapple topped with sprite (Serves 2)

Red Sangria (TOGO 16 oz)

$13.00

Merlot, brandy, triple sec and orange juice topped with sprite (Serves 2)

Bottle/CANS

BTL Amstel Light

$5.00

BTL Bud Light

$3.00

BTL Budweiser

$3.00

BTL Coors Light

$3.00

BTL Corona

$5.00

BTL CORONA LIGHT

$5.00

BTL Heineken

$5.00

BTL Heineken Light

$5.00

BTL High Life

$3.00

BTL Mich Ultra

$3.00

BTL Miller Lite

$3.00

BTL N/A Heineken 00

$3.00

BUCKET DOMESTIC

$10.00

BUCKET IMPORT

$15.00

CAN ALLAGASH

$9.00

CAN APOGEE

$5.00

CAN B.S. HOP ON TORO

$8.00

CAN B.S. O.V.B.

$8.00

CAN BONESAW PUM-QUEEN

$6.00Out of stock

CAN BONESAW TIKI HEARTS

$8.00

CAN BREWDOG ELVIS JUICE

$8.00

CAN BRIX CITY/ PRO PIG WATERBURY JAMS

$8.00

CAN C&M LEMON TEA

$5.00

CAN C&M PEACH TEA

$5.00

CAN C&M RASPBERRY TEA

$5.00

CAN C&M SWEET TEA

$5.00

CAN CIGAR CITY JAI ALAI

$9.00

CAN CYPRESS EAST COAST HIP HOPS

$8.00

CAN CYPRESS GALACTIC FRACTAL GRAPEFRUIT

$8.00

CAN CYPRESS RUNWAY MODELS IN SPACE

$8.00

CAN CZIG MEISTER DRAGGED TO THE DEPTHS

$9.00

CAN F.B. AVIATORS CLUB

$8.00

CAN F.B. MISS NOMER

$8.00

CAN FIDDLEHEAD 2ND FIDDLE

$9.00

CAN FLYING DOG DOUBLE DOG

$12.00

CAN FROTH MANGO

$8.00

CAN FROTH STRAWBERRY

$8.00

CAN GREAT NOTION JUICE INVADER

$8.00

CAN GREAT NOTION RIPE

$9.00

CAN GREAT NOTION STAR SOWER

$8.00

CAN HEAVY REEL THYKK HATERADE

$8.00

CAN HEAVY REEL THYKK MANGONADA

$8.00

CAN HIGH NOON - GUAVA

$5.00

CAN HIGH NOON - KIWI

$5.00

CAN HIGH NOON - LIME

$5.00

CAN HIGH NOON - MANGO

$5.00

CAN HIGH NOON - PEACH

$5.00

CAN ICARUS HOPPY LITTLE ACCIDENTS

$8.00

CAN ICARUS HOPS OF THESEUS

$8.00

CAN ICARUS WAIKIKAMUKAU

$9.00

CAN ICARUS YACHT SHAKE

$8.00

CAN J.C. EYE OF THE STORM

$8.00

CAN LEFT HAND MILK STOUT

$8.00

CAN LUDLAM PLAY DOH

$8.00

CAN MIKKELLER HOUSE OF THE DRAGON

$8.00

CAN MOTHER EARTH BIG MOTHER

$10.00

CAN MOTHER EARTH NITRO MILK TRUCK

$8.00

CAN MUDHEN 1883

$8.00

CAN N.C. RAPSKULLION

$7.00

CAN NJBC PEANUT BUTTER AND CHOCOLATE

$8.00

CAN NJBC STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

$9.00

CAN OLD HIGHTS DRESS UP GET DOWN

$8.00

CAN OSKAR BLUES DEATH BY COCONUT

$7.00

CAN PBR

$4.00

CAN R.R HEARTS ARE STARSHIPS

$7.00

CAN ROGUE DEAD GUY

$8.00

CAN SCREAMIN' HILL LOCAL SHARE

$6.00

CAN SCREAMIN' HILL OATS 'N HOES

$8.00

CAN SHIP BOTTOM BEACH PATROL HEF

$8.00

CAN SHIP BOTTOM COCONUT PORTER

$8.00

CAN SIXPOINT RESIN

$10.00

CAN SIXPOINT THE CRISP

$7.00

CAN SLOOP JUICE BOMB

$8.00

CAN STATESIDE ORANGE

$6.00

CAN STATESIDE TEA

$6.00

CAN STONE F.M.L.

$9.00

CAN STONE IPA

$8.00

CAN THREE 3S BACK TO REALITY

$8.00

CAN TONEWOOD HALCYON

$8.00

CAN VAULT OUTSIDE DAYS

$8.00

CAN WHITE CLAW - LIME

$5.00

CAN WHITE CLAW - MANGO

$5.00

CAN WHITE CLAW - RASPBERRY

$5.00

CAN WHITE CLAW BLACK CHERRY

$5.00

CAN WHITE CLAW GRAPEFRUIT

$5.00

CAN YARDS

$8.00

CAN YARDS CAPE OF GOOD HOPE

$9.00

CAN YARDS TECHTONIC

$9.00

CAN ZERO GRAVITY STOUT

$8.00

Draft

AA GROWLER

$7.00

Growler Fill prices assume customer brings in a growler for fill. It does not include price of an empty growler which is available for purchase.

A1 MILLER LITE

$15.00

A2 YEUNGLING

$15.00

A3 SCREAMIN' HILL THRILL HILL IPA

$26.00

A4 OLD HIGHTS FENCE SITTER

$36.00

A5 DOWNEAST WINTER BLEND

$26.00

A6 IRON HILL PHILLY PHAVORITE

$26.00

A7 VICTORY BROTHERLY LOVE

$26.00

A8 LAWSONS SIP OF SUNSHINE

$26.00

A9 RUSTY RAIL WAFFLE SAUCE

$36.00+

A11 LAKEFRONT IMPERIAL PUMPKIN

$46.00

A12 BLAKES CIDER

$26.00

B1 BONESAW SQUEEZINS

$36.00

B2 COASTAL BREW AWKWARD TAN LINES

$26.00

B3 SOUTHERN TIER WARLOCK

$36.00

B4 B.S. COWBIN IN THE WOODS

$36.00

B5 EQUILIBRIUM DATA POINTS

$36.00

B6 RIVERHORSE HIPP-O-LANTERN

$26.00

B7 TONEWOOD FUEGO

$26.00

B8 TIRED HANDS EVISCERATED PATHWAY OF BEAUTY

$96.00

B9 LAST WAVE HODAD

$26.00

B10 STELLA

$26.00

B11 SAUGATUCK NEOPOLITAN MILK STOUT

$26.00

B12 GUINNESS

$33.00

Wine By The Bottle

BTL Pepperwood Cabernet

$30.00

BTL Pepperwood Merlot

$30.00

BTL McMannis Zin

$38.00

BTL Lost Angel Pinot Noir

$30.00

BTL Prophecy Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL Pepperwood Pinot Grigio

$30.00

BTL Oyster Bay Sav Blanc

$34.00

BTL Schlink Haus Riesling

$34.00

BTL La Vieille Ferme Rose

$42.00

BTL Pepperwood Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL McMannis Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL La Marca Prosecco Split

$9.00

BTL Wycliff Champagne

$24.00

BTL Kung Fu Reisling

$34.00

BTL Folinari Moscato

$30.00

BTL C.K. Mondavi White Zin

$30.00

BTL Louis Martini Cabernet

$46.00

BTL Don Miguel Malbec

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

557 US-130, Hamilton Township, NJ 08961

Directions

Gallery
Hamilton Tap and Grill image
Hamilton Tap and Grill image
Hamilton Tap and Grill image
Hamilton Tap and Grill image

