Seafood
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges
Hamilton Walker's
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Hamilton Walker's weaves premium ingredients, time honored recipes, traditional culinary crafts, classic 1940's Hollywood ambiance, and exceptional service into a vivid dining experience for every taste.
201 N Neil Street, Champaign, IL 61820
