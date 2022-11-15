Restaurant header imageView gallery
Hamilton Walker's

1,224 Reviews

$$$

201 N Neil Street

Champaign, IL 61820

PLASTICWARE

Please indicate if you would like utensils added to your order and how many.

Add Plasticware

Please indicate if you would like utensils added to your order and how many.

HW FAMILY MEALS - Feeds an average family of 4. Only available for takeout.

Feeds an average family of 4. Soft Drinks included. Only available for takeout.
Surf & Turf Dinner

Surf & Turf Dinner

$100.00

Four 3oz broiled filet medallions & four 4pc grilled shrimp skewers, choice of caesar salad, spinach salad, or mixed greens salad, & choice of 2 sides.

Broiled Cap-Strip Sirloin Dinner

Broiled Cap-Strip Sirloin Dinner

$85.00

Four 6oz broiled cap-strip sirloins, choice of caesar salad, spinach salad, or mixed greens salad, & choice of 2 sides.

Signature Meatloaf Dinner

Signature Meatloaf Dinner

$75.00

Four made to order meatloaf's, choice of caesar salad, spinach salad, or mixed greens salad, & choice of 2 sides.

Dijon Glazed Salmon Dinner

Dijon Glazed Salmon Dinner

$75.00

Six 3oz grilled dijon glazed atlantic salmon filets, choice of caesar salad, spinach salad, or mixed greens salad, & choice of 2 sides.

Blackened Salmon Dinner

Blackened Salmon Dinner

$75.00

Six 3oz grilled Atlantic blackened salmon filets, choice of caesar salad, spinach salad, or mixed greens salad, & choice of 2 sides.

Parmesan Crusted Chicken Breast Dinner

Parmesan Crusted Chicken Breast Dinner

$65.00

Four 6oz grilled parmesan crusted chicken breasts, choice of caesar salad, spinach salad, or mixed greens salad, & choice of 2 sides.

Fried Wild Cod Dinner

Fried Wild Cod Dinner

$70.00

Four fried wild cod filets with tartar sauce, choice of caesar salad, spinach salad, or mixed greens salad, & choice of 2 sides.

HW STEAK DINNERS FOR 2 - Wine Included! Only available for takeout.

Filet Mignon Dinner for 2

Filet Mignon Dinner for 2

$107.00

Two 7oz Center Cut Filet Mignons, Choice of Caesar Salad, Spinach Salad, or Mixed Greens Salad, Choice of 2 Sides, One Baked S'more Pie, Choice of bottle of Wine.

Ribeye Dinner for 2

Ribeye Dinner for 2

$150.00

Two 14oz Ribeye's, Choice of Caesar Salad, Spinach Salad, or Mixed Greens Salad, Choice of 2 Sides, One Baked S'more Pie, Choice of bottle of Wine.

APPETIZERS

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Cocktail Sauce

Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$16.00

Crab meat, red peppers, egg, breadcrumbs. Served with remoulade.

Bacon Dates

Bacon Dates

$13.00

Sweet balsamic

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$18.00

NZ lamb, red wine bbq

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Romaine, garlic crouton, parmesan. Tossed with caesar dressing.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$8.00+

Mushroom, radish, red onion, egg, garlic croutons. Tossed with warm bacon dressing.

Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$8.00+

Carrot, tomato, garlic croutons. Served with HW ranch on the side.

Chef's Soup of the Day

Chef's Soup of the Day

$8.00+

Cup or Bowl

STEAKS & SEAFOOD- Includes Choice of Salad

Includes choice of 1 side & complimentary bread & butter
7oz Filet Mignon

7oz Filet Mignon

$41.00

Iowa Premium Black Angus Beef, corn fed, hand-cut, wet-aged.

14oz Boneless Ribeye

14oz Boneless Ribeye

$42.00

Iowa Premium Black Angus Beef, corn fed, hand-cut, wet-aged.

12oz Cap-Strip Sirloin

12oz Cap-Strip Sirloin

$38.00Out of stock

Certified Angus Beef, wet-aged, hand-cut.

22oz Bone-In Ribeye

$58.00

Bone-In Ribeye. Iowa Premium Black Angus Beef, corn fed, hand-cut, wet-aged.

Twin Petites

Twin Petites

$35.00

Two 3oz filets. Iowa Premium Black Angus Beef, corn fed, hand-cut, wet-aged.

6oz Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$31.00

Sweet dijon glaze, creamy sweet corn o’brien, fresh basil, wilted spinach.

Crab Cakes (2PC)

Crab Cakes (2PC)

$33.00

Crab meat, red peppers, egg, breadcrumbs. Served with remoulade.

Penne Seafood

Penne Seafood

$32.00Out of stock

Crab, shrimp, salmon, spiced tomato butter sauce. Served with grilled baguette.

COMFORT PLATES

Seared Steak Tips

$33.00

Herb marinated filet-ribeye-sirloin, roasted garlic smashed potatoes, peppercorn pan sauce

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$26.00

Wild cod, house steak fries, tartar sauce, ketchup.

HW Aged Steak Burger

HW Aged Steak Burger

$19.00

Bacon, aged cheddar, grilled red onion, tomato, lettuce, pickles, house steak fries, ketchup

HW Meatloaf

HW Meatloaf

$27.00

Chef’s made to order meatloaf. Zesty sauce, garlic green beans, crispy potato cake.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$25.00

Grilled 6oz lemon garlic-herb rub breast, masala spiced grain blend, spinach, roasted tomato, grilled naan bread.

Breaded Cod Sandwich

Breaded Cod Sandwich

$14.00

Parker house bun, tartar sauce, pickle slices. Served with house steak fries.

SIDES

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Creamy Mac & Cheese, finished with breadcrumbs.

Sauteed Green Beans

Sauteed Green Beans

$8.00
Herb Roasted Red Potatoes

Herb Roasted Red Potatoes

$8.00

Ancient Grain Blend

$8.00

Wheat berries, wild rice, red quinio, white quinoi, barley, spinach, tomato, masala spices

House Steak Fries

House Steak Fries

$8.00

Ketchup

Mushrooms & Onions

Mushrooms & Onions

$8.00

Port wine glazed mushrooms & onions.

Sauteed Sweet Corn O'brien

$8.00

Corn, bell peppers, onion, fresh basil, pork belly, panko bread crumbs

Grilled Asparagus

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Butter grilled asparagus

DESSERT

Chocolate Torte

Chocolate Torte

$5.00

Flourless, rich, chocolate torte.

Family S'more Pie

Family S'more Pie

$12.00

Ready to bake (with instructions) layers of mini marshmallows, graham cracker crumb and semisweet chocolate. Serves 4-6.

Baked S'more Pie

Baked S'more Pie

$5.00

Individual already baked S'more Pie

Gooey Butter Cheesecake

$5.00

Berry glaze

HW BUTCHER SHOP - Proteins are sold raw

8oz Steak Burgers (5 Pack)

8oz Steak Burgers (5 Pack)

$25.00

Certified Black Angus Beef

6oz Atlantic Salmon

6oz Atlantic Salmon

$9.00

6oz Filet of Atlantic Salmon

7oz Filet Mignon

7oz Filet Mignon

$20.00

7oz Center Cut Filet Mignon

14oz Boneless Ribeye

14oz Boneless Ribeye

$25.00

14oz Boneless Ribeye

22oz Bone-In Ribeye

22oz Bone-In Ribeye

$32.00

22oz Bone-In Ribeye

Whole Beef Tenderloin

Whole Beef Tenderloin

$155.00

$29 per lb. 4-5lbs per whole tenderloin. Pre-order only.

Ribeye (by the pound)

Ribeye (by the pound)

$32.00

Boneless Ribeye. Will be butchered into 1 piece. Perfect for Prime Rib Roasts.

1lb Bacon

1lb Bacon

$12.00

Hand sliced hickory smoked Duroc Bacon.

COCKTAILS TOGO - Includes 2 drinks per order

Age Verification Required
HW Premium Vodka 1L Bottle

HW Premium Vodka 1L Bottle

$25.00

1 Liter Bottle. Gluten Free. Made from Illinois Corn.

House Old Fashioned

House Old Fashioned

$14.00

Bourbon, bitters, demerara simple syrup, amarena cherry, orange twist.

Bee's Knees

Bee's Knees

$14.00

Gin, lemon, honey, twist.

Aviation

Aviation

$15.00

Gin, maraschino liquor, creme de violette, lemon, amarena cherry.

Hemingway

Hemingway

$15.00

White rum, maraschino liqueur, grapefruit, lime, amarena cherry.

Margarita

$15.00

Silver tequila, triple sec, fresh lime juice, simple syrup.

Paloma

Paloma

$15.00

Silver tequila, fresh lime and grapefruit juices, agave syrup.

Mimosa Kit

Mimosa Kit

$20.00

Sparking wine (750ml), Orange Juice (12oz). Makes approximately 6 mimosas

BEER

Age Verification Required
64oz Riggs Growler

64oz Riggs Growler

$25.00+

Riggs’ Brewery Growler. Filled with your favorite draft.

Bells Two Hearted

$3.00

American Pale Ale

BP/CO Apple Cider

$4.00Out of stock

Blind Pig Curtis Orchard Apple Cider

Founder's Rubaeus

$4.00

Raspberry Ale

WHITE WINE

Age Verification Required
Angeline Rose

Angeline Rose

$20.00

2021 Rose of Pinot Noir

Mer Soleil Chard SLH

Mer Soleil Chard SLH

$24.00

Chardonnay, Santa Lucia Highlands, CA 2017

RED WINE

Age Verification Required
Martin Ray Napa Cab

Martin Ray Napa Cab

$48.00

Cab Sauv, Napa Valley, CA 2018

Big Smooth Zinfandel

Big Smooth Zinfandel

$32.00

Zinfandel, Lodi, CA 2017

SOFT BEVERAGES

Soft Drinks

Soft Drinks

$2.00

Coke, Diet, Sprite, Fanta, Ginger Ale, Lemonade, Tonic, Cranberry Juice

Waiakea Still Water

$5.00
Pellegrino

Pellegrino

$5.00

500ml

IBC Root Beer

IBC Root Beer

$4.00

12oz bottle

IBC Cream Soda

IBC Cream Soda

$4.00

12oz bottle

Excel Black Cherry Soda

$5.00
Q Light Tonic

Q Light Tonic

$3.00

6.7oz

HW Coffee Beans

HW Coffee Beans

$12.00

12oz HW Whole Coffee Beans

HW APPAREL

HW Baseball Hat - Orange/Navy

HW Baseball Hat - Orange/Navy

$12.00
HW Baseball Hat - Black

HW Baseball Hat - Black

$12.00
HW Crew Neck Tee - Red

HW Crew Neck Tee - Red

$15.00+
HW Crew Neck Tee - Gray

HW Crew Neck Tee - Gray

$15.00+
HW Crew Neck Tee - Orange

HW Crew Neck Tee - Orange

$15.00+
HW Crew Neck Tee - Black

HW Crew Neck Tee - Black

$15.00+
HW Crew Neck Tee - Maroon

HW Crew Neck Tee - Maroon

$15.00+
HW Crew Neck Tee - White

HW Crew Neck Tee - White

$15.00+
HW Crew Socks

HW Crew Socks

$10.00
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Hamilton Walker's weaves premium ingredients, time honored recipes, traditional culinary crafts, classic 1940's Hollywood ambiance, and exceptional service into a vivid dining experience for every taste.

201 N Neil Street, Champaign, IL 61820

