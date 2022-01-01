Hamilton Brookline

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Hamilton Cocktails

Blue Hawaiian

$15.00

Bramble Tonic

$14.00

Comfort And Cola

$10.00

Cucumber Smash

$13.00

Elvis Shot

$10.00

Fire&ice

$10.00

Froze

$14.00

Frozen Cider

$14.00

Green Tea Shot

$10.00

Hamilton Long Island

$10.00

Headshots

$33.00

Rusty Nail

$14.00

Peanut Butter Old Fashion

$10.00

Peppermint Patty

$10.00

Pineapple Paradise Single

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Pumpkin Spice(y) Margarita

$14.00

Spicy Smokey Margarita

$12.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$15.00

Strawberry Mojito

$14.00

Strawberry Shot

$16.00

Summer Sangria

$12.00

Summer Sangria Carafe

$36.00

Sunset Daiquiri

$14.00

Wild Moon Mule

$14.00

Clear Haven

$15.00

Surf & Turf Bloody Mary

$16.00

Blue Froze

$14.00

Common Drinks

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Appletini

$13.00

Baybreeze

$10.00

Black Russian

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Cake Shot

$10.00

Carbomb

$14.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Fuzzy Navel

$12.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Grape Crush

$10.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$14.00

Jager Bomb

$15.00

Kamikaze

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$13.00

Long Island

$15.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita RX

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Pinkity Drinkity

$12.00

Planter's Punch

$14.00

Rusty Nail

$12.00

Sangria Red

$14.00

Sangria White

$14.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Sombrero

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Smash

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Woo Woo

$9.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Specialty Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Apple Cider Mule

$12.00

Baileys Iced Coffee

$12.00

Cider Donut Mimosa

$12.00

Cucumber Cooler

$12.00

Floral Lady

$12.00

Hot Buttered Rum

$10.00

Hot Irish Double Chocolaate

$12.00

Hottie Toddy

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Light Espresso Martini

$14.00

Lucky Charm

$12.00

Mint Julep

$14.50

Mojito

$12.00

Pinkity Drinkity

$12.00

Rusty Irishman

$12.00

Shamrock Shake

$12.00

Hamilton Hot Apple Cider

$12.00

Hot Cranberry Cider

$12.00

Bottle/Can Beer

The Alchemist "Heady Topper" DIPA 8% 16oz CAN

The Alchemist "Heady Topper" DIPA 8% 16oz CAN

$16.00

Imperial IPA. 8% ABV. Heady Topper is an American Double IPA. This beer is not intended to be the biggest or most bitter. It is meant to give you wave after wave of hoppy goodness on your palate. Tremendous amounts of American hops will creep up on you, and leave you with a dense hoppy finish in you mouth. Brewery is located in Stowe, Vermont.

Amstel Light Lager 3.5% 12oz BOTTLE

$6.00

Athletic Brewing Co. "Run Wild" IPA NON-ALCOHOLIC 12oz CAN

$7.00

Athletic Brewing Co. "Upside Dawn" Golden NON-ALCOHOLIC 12oz CAN

$7.00
Bent Water "Peach Plum" Kettle Sour 4.7% 16oz CAN

Bent Water "Peach Plum" Kettle Sour 4.7% 16oz CAN

$14.00

Fruited Sour. 4.7% ABV. Brewed with excessive amounts of Peach and Plum puree, this juicy kettle sour has a palate cleansing base that gives way to its fruit-forward profile. Tart with a stone fruit twist. Brewery located in Lynn, MA.

Bent Water "Premium Lager" 4.7% 16oz CAN

Bent Water "Premium Lager" 4.7% 16oz CAN

$10.00

American Lager. 4.7% ABV. Made with American Barley, Corn, and German hops, this lager is crisp and clean with a grainy Honey-like Malt character and a pleasant noble hop aroma. Brewery located in Lynn, MA.

Bent Water "Primordial Haze" NETIPA 8.3% 16oz CAN

Bent Water "Primordial Haze" NETIPA 8.3% 16oz CAN

$16.00

Triple Hazy New England IPA. 8.3% ABV. Brewed with adventurous spirits in mind, our hazy triple IPA was crafted using Phantasm. Journey into the heart of the haze and you’ll be rewarded with a burst of balanced Melon, Passionfruit, and Tropical Fruit flavors. Brewery located in Lynn, MA.

Bent Water "Sluice Juice" NEIPA 6.2% 16oz CAN

Bent Water "Sluice Juice" NEIPA 6.2% 16oz CAN

$14.00

New England IPA. 6.2% ABV. With Aromatics of Orange, Tangerine and Lime Peel, Sluice Juice is a Juicy, Hazy and Smooth New England IPA. Brewery located in Lynn, MA.

Bud Light Lager 4.2% ABV 12oz BOTTLE

$6.50Out of stock

Bud Light Lager BUCKET [5] 4.2% ABV 12oz BOTTLES

$26.00

Budweiser Adjunct Lager 5% ABV 12oz BOTTLE

$6.00
Citizen "Baker's Dozen Cider Donut" Cider 5% 16oz. CAN

Citizen "Baker's Dozen Cider Donut" Cider 5% 16oz. CAN

$9.00

Seasonal Cider. 5% ABV. Cider donut inspired, spiced with vanilla and cinnamon. Off-dry and fruit forward. Brewery located in Burlington, VT.

Collective Arts "Daily Forecast: Mimosa" Sour 4.5% ABV 12oz CAN

$5.00

Coors Light Lager 4.2% ABV 12oz BOTTLE

$6.00

Harpoon "Rec. League" American Pale Ale 3.8% ABV 12oz CAN

$4.00

High Noon Hard Seltzer 4.5% ABV 12oz CAN (GF)

$8.00

High Noon Hard Seltzer BUCKET [5] 4.5% ABV 12oz CANS (GF)

$32.00

Lone River "Ranch Water" 4% ABV 12oz CAN

$7.00

Loverboy Sparkling Hard Tea 4.2 ABV 11.5oz CAN

$8.00

Magners Original Irish Cider 4.5% ABV 19.2oz BOTTLE

$12.00

Michelob Ultra Light Lager 4.2% ABV 12oz BOTTLE

$6.00

Michelob Ultra Light Lager BUCKET [5] 4.2% ABV 12 oz BOTTLES

$24.00

Modelo Especial Adjunct Lager 4.4% ABV 12oz BOTTLE

$7.00
Night Shift "Whirlpool" Pale Ale 4.5% 16oz CAN

Night Shift "Whirlpool" Pale Ale 4.5% 16oz CAN

$13.00Out of stock

American Session Pale Ale. 4.5% ABV. Soft and Citrusy, Whirlpool is a hazy New England pale ale. Pours hazy Blonde with a nose of Ripe Peach and Grapefruit. Sips juicy, fruity, and crisp, with minimal bitterness and big Clementine notes. A bright, vibrant beer that’s wonderfully drinkable and remarkably refreshing. Brewery located in Everett, MA.

Par Tee "Mashpee Mule" 7% ABV 12oz CAN

$7.00

Par Tee "Sweet Liber-Tea" 5% ABV 12oz CAN

$7.00

Par Tee 5.9% ABV 12oz CANS

$7.00

Port Brewing "Shark Bite" Red Ale 6% ABV 12oz CAN

$7.00

Sam Adams "Wicked Hazy" NEIPA 6.8% ABV 12oz CAN

$4.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager 5% ABV 12oz BOTTLE

$7.00

Spoetzl Shiner Bock 4.5% ABV 12oz BOTTLE

$6.00

Truly Hard Seltzer 5% ABV 12oz CAN (GF)

$7.00

Truly Hard Seltzer BUCKET [5] 5% ABV 12oz CANS (GF)

$28.00

Truly Margarita 5% ABV 12oz CAN (GF)

$7.00

UFO Maine Blueberry Beer 4.8% 12oz CAN

$8.00

White Claw Hard Seltzer "Surf Series" 5% ABV 12oz CAN (GF)

$7.00Out of stock

White Claw Hard Seltzer "Surf Series" BUCKET [5] 5% ABV 12oz CANS (GF)

$28.00Out of stock

Liquor

Blanton's Single-Barrel Bourbon Whisky***

$16.00

Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky**

$15.00

Bulliet

$14.00

Bulliet Rye

$14.00

Chivas Regal Scotch Blend

$13.00

Clonakilty Blue

$13.00

Clonakilty Cask

$14.00

Crown Royal Apple Whisky

$13.00

Crown Royal Whiskey

$13.00

Dewar's White Label Blended Scotch Whisky**

$12.00

Drambuie Liqueur Scotch Whisky

$12.00

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky*

$10.00

Glenfiddich 12-Year Scotch Whisky***

$13.00

Glenfiddich 14-Year Scotch Whisky***

$14.00

Glenlivet 12-Year Single Malt Scotch Whisky***

$13.00

High West American Prairie Bourbon 3-Blend Whisky**

$13.00

High West Double-Rye Whisky**

$13.00

Jack Daniels Honey Tennessee Whisky**

$12.00

Jack Daniels Rye Tennessee Whisky**

$12.00

Jack Daniels Tennessee Fire

$12.00

Jack Daniels Tennessee Whisky**

$12.00

Jameson Irish Whisky**

$12.00

Jim Beam Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky**

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label Scotch Whisky**

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Scotch Whisky****

$42.00

Johnnie Walker Red Label Scotch Whisky**

$12.00

Kilbeggen Irish Whiskey

$9.50

Knob Creek Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky***

$14.00

Maker's Mark Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky**

$13.00

Oban 14-Year Scotch Whisky***

$16.00

Old Overholt Straight Rye Whisky*

$12.00

Paddys Irish Whiskey

$9.00

Rams PoinT

$9.00

Sazerac Rye

$9.00

Southern Comfort New Orleans Whisky Liqueur**

$12.00

Templeton Rye

$12.00

Town Branch Bourbon

$12.00

Courvoisier VS Cognac

$14.00

Hennessy Cognac

$14.00

Henny VSOP

$17.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$18.00

Courvoisier VSOP Cognac

$18.00

Amaro Montenegro

$12.00

Aperol Apéritif

$11.00

Bailey's Irish Cream Liqueur

$12.00

Campari Apéritif

$11.00

Chambord Raspberry Liqueur

$13.00

Chartreuse Green Liqueur

$12.50

Chartreuse Yellow Liqueur

$10.50

Disaronno Amaretto

$13.00

Dr. McGillicuddy's Menthlomint

$11.00

Fernet Branca Amaro

$12.00

Frangelico Hazelnut Liqueur

$12.00

Godiva Chocolate Liqueur

$12.00

Godiva Dark Chocolate Liqueur

$12.00

Gran Manier Orange Liqueur

$13.00

Jägermeister Digestif

$13.00

Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur

$9.00

Lillet Blanc Vermouth

$13.00

Meletti Amaro

$12.00

Midori Melon Liqueur

$12.00

Mollys Irish Cream

$10.00

PAMA Pomegranate Liqueur

$12.00

Rum Chata

$14.00

Sambuca Liqueur

$12.00

St. Elder Elderflower Liqueur

$13.00

Wild Moon Birch

$8.00

Wild Moon Rose

$8.00

Barton Gin

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin

$13.00

Hendricks Gin

$14.00

Tanqueray Gin

$12.00

Wire Works Gin

$12.00

Bombay Bramble

$13.00

Ha'penny Rhubarb

$12.00

Bombay Dry Gin

$12.00

Bacardi Superior Rum

$12.00

Barton Rum

$11.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$12.00

Don Q Coconut Rum

$13.00

Gosling's Black Seal Rum

$13.00

Mount Gay

$12.00

Hamilton 86 Rum

$10.00

flore de cana

$14.00

Allen's Amaretto

$11.00

Allen's Peach

$11.00

Allen's Sour Apple

$11.00

Casamigos Anejo

$19.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Ghost Tequila

$13.00

Patron Anejo

$16.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Patron XO

$14.00

House Tequila

$11.00

El Jimador

$11.00

Teremana

$11.00

Los Vecinos

$12.00

Casamigos Reposada

$16.00

Don Julio Reposada

$16.00

Martini & Rossi Extra Dry

$6.00

Martini & Rossi Sweet

$6.00

Cinzano Extra Dry

$6.00

Absolut

$12.00

Absolut Raspberri

$12.00

Barton Vodka

$10.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Grey Goose Citron

$14.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Pink Whitney

$12.00

Stoli Elite

$15.00

Stoli Vodka

$12.00

Titos

$12.00

Sweet Tea Vodka

$12.00

Wheatley

$12.00

Sobieski Orange

$12.00

Sobieski Vanilla

$12.00

3 olives triple shot

$12.00

Ketel One P&O Blossom

$13.00

Absolut Mandarin

$12.00

Sobieski Citron

$12.00

Grey Goose Citron

$14.00

Red Wine Glass

Apothic Red

$10.00

Dreaming Tree Crush Red Blend

$11.00

Prophecy Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Velvet Devil Merlot

$11.00

Casillero Malbec

$12.00

Prophecy Pinot Noir

$11.00

Gooseneck Heritage Blend

$12.00

Red Sangria

$15.00

Red Wine Bottle

Apothic Red Blend Bottle

$40.00

Dreaming Tree Crush Red Blend Bottle

$44.00

Velvet Devil Merlot Bottle

$44.00

Diseno Malbec Bottle

$48.00

Prophecy Pinot Noir Bottle

$44.00

R . Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$48.00

Gooseneck Heritage Blend

$44.00

Prophecy Cabernet

$44.00

White Wine Glass

Charles Smith Eve Chardonnay

$12.00

Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$11.00

Franciscan Chardonnay

$11.00

Propecy Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Gooseneck Sparkling Rose

$12.00

La Marca Prosecco

$11.00

Rosehaven Rose

$11.00

White Sangria

$15.00

McManis Chardonnay

$11.00

White Wine Bottle

Charles Smith Eve Chardonnay Bottle

$48.00

Starborough Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$48.00

Kung Fu Riesling Bottle

$44.00

Franciscan Chardonnay Bottle

$44.00

Gooseneck Rose Bottle

$48.00

La Marca Prosecco Bottle

$44.00

Rosehaven Rose

$39.00

13 Celsius Sav Blanc

$48.00

Non-Alcoholic

Hamilton Brand Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Iced Tea (Sweetened)

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Cider

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Espresso Double

$6.00

Mochaccino

$4.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

House Charge

Corking Fee

$30.00

Cover $10

$10.00

Cover $20

$20.00

Prix Fix

$45.00

Seasonal Drinks

Birch Smash

$14.00

Bramble Tonic

$14.00

French Gimlet

$14.00

French Negroni

$14.00

Godiva Hot Cocoa

$14.00

Hot Toddy

$14.00

Rusty Nail

$14.00

Pama Royale

$14.00

Peach Toddy

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Red Apple Martini

$14.00

Rusty Nail

$14.00

Pineapple Margarita

$14.00

Wild Moon Mule

$14.00

Hamilton Old Fashioned

$14.00

Early Retirement

$14.00

Cinnamon Toast Shot

$10.00

Pickleback

$10.00

Margarita Shot

$8.00

Hamilton Haven

$14.00

Watermelon

$54.00

Pineapple

$28.00

NEW Hamilton Cocktails

Alexander Hamilton

Out of stock

Benjamin Franklin

Out of stock

Thomas Jefferson

Out of stock

Cucumber Vodka, 1.5 oz. Elderflower Liqueur, 1 oz. Sauvignon Blanc, ~1 oz. (Fill to Finish) Lemon Juice, .5 oz. Wine glass, on Rocks. Lemon Wheel & Diced Cucumber Garnish 2nd Vice President, 3rd President of the United States of America. Author of the Declaration of Independence. “Had a huge wine problem” First official Wine Advisor in the United States. First President to “stock the White House with wine”

James Madison

Abigail Adams

Benjamin Rush

Phillis Wheatley

Nicholas Cage

Aaron Burr Bloody Mary

George Washington Mojito

John Adams Mule

Angelica Schuyler Church Gimlet

Starters

1/2 lb Shrimp

$18.00

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Tossed with bacon, drizzled with rum glaze, fresh parmesan.

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Melty cheese, peppers and onions, salsa and sour cream.

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Rice-Battered, side of Ranch, carrots and celery, choose Hamilton Sauce, Buffalo, Garlic Parm, or BBQ.

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Meaty, tender bone-in wings, with side of blue cheese, carrots and celery. Choose Hamilton Sauce, Buffalo, Garlic Parm, or BBQ.

Flatbread Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Blue cheese dressing, chicken breast, buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and scallions.

Flatbread Margherita

$13.00

Marinara, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, basil and pesto drizzle.

Flatbread Sunny Side

$15.00

Irish Poutine

$6.00Out of stock

Pretzels

$8.00

Tempura Cauliflower

$11.00

Rice-flour batter, lightly tossed with Korean BBQ sauce, topped with toasted sesame seeds and scallions.

Truffle Parm Fries

$12.00

Crispy fries with the essence of truffle oil, rosemary salt and garlic aioli.

Soups and Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine tossed with homemade Caesar dressing and croutons, topped with fresh parmesan.

Crunchy Kale Bowl

$13.00

Crisp apples, roasted winter squash, radicchio, baby kale, toasted pepitas, dried cranberries, and crumbled blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette.

Beef Stew CUP

$10.00

Beef Stew BOWL

$16.00

Chowder CUP

$10.00

New England style, creamy and loaded with clams.

Chowder BOWL

$16.00

House Salad

$11.00

Chopped romaine, tomato, red onion, shredded carrots.

Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Creamy homemade sauce tossed with cavatappi

Chix Soup Cup

$8.00

Chix Soup Bowl

$12.00

Dinner Menu

Asparagus ... Risotto

$17.00

Mushroom and asparagus ragout, shaved parmesan.

BBQ Dinner

$33.00

Beacon Street Burger

$17.00

All beef burger with bacon, pickles, crispy onions and cheddar cheese on brioche. served with fries

Chicken ... Alfredo

$21.00

Only in New England!

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, homemade dressing and parmesan in an 18" tortilla wrap. served with fries.

Cottage Pie

$20.00

Our Hamilton Guinness Beef Stew, topped with mashed potatoes, butter glazed and browned to perfection

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Crisp rice-flour battered cod, homemade coleslaw and loads of fries

Fried Cod Sandwich

$18.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Romaine, tomato, avocado and garlic aioli on brioche. served with fries.

Grilled Steak and Cheese

$18.00

Charcoal Grilled Shaved Steak with sauteed onions and American Cheese, on a roll, served with fries

Half Roast Chicken

$22.00

Secret herb marinade, mashed potatoes, and Chef's veggies.

Impossible Burger

$18.00

Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Creamy homemade sauce tossed with cavatappi

Pork Porterhouse

$25.00Out of stock

Scottish Salmon

$24.00

Steak Tips

$27.00

Secret marinade, mashed potatoes and Chef's veggies.

Sides

Side Asparagus $

$5.00

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing $

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese Crumbles $

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese Dressing $

$0.50

Side Broccoli $

$5.00

Side Buffalo Sauce $

$0.50

Side Caesar Dressing $

$0.50

Side Caesar Salad $

$5.00

Side Potato Crisps $

$5.00

Side Fries $

$5.00

Side Garlic Parmesan Sauce $

$0.50

Side Grilled Chicken $

$6.00

Side Homefries $

$5.00

Side Cole Slaw $

$5.00

Side Korean BBQ Sauce $

$0.50

Side Mac n' Cheese $

$5.00

Side Mashed Potato $

$5.00

SIDE Mushrooms $

$5.00

Side Ranch Dressing $

$0.50

Side Sliced Avocado $

$5.00

Side Tartar Sauce $

$0.50

Side Bacon (2) $

$5.00

Side Irish Sausage (2) $

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Steak Tips $

$8.00

$ADD COD

$8.00

$ADD FRIED COD

$8.00

$ADD SAUTEE COD

$8.00

Add Sunny Egg

$2.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Mozzarella and Marinara.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

With french fries.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Rice batter. Choice of buffalo or BBQ.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Comes with fries.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Creamy homemade sauce tossed with macaroni

Kids Pasta Butter

$9.00

Cavatappi pasta.

Kids Pasta Marinara

$9.00

Cavatappi pasta.

Kids Scrambled Eggs and Bacon

$9.00

Kids Short Stack

$9.00

Desserts

Boston Creme Pie

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Entrees

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Frosted flakes waffle topped with chicken fingers and Mike's Hot Honey.

Eggs Your Way

$14.00

French Toast

$14.00

Challah French toast with whipped cream, strawberries and maple syrup. Choice of Irish Bangers or Bacon.

Irish Breakfast

$16.00

Pancakes

$10.00Out of stock

Three fluffy pancakes with maple syrup and choice of Irish Bangers or Bacon

Steak & Eggs

$22.00

Eggs your way with 4 ounces of steak tips, home fries.

Shakshuka

$16.00

Spicy Shrimp & Cheesy home Fries

$20.00Out of stock

Poutine

$12.00

Blue Berry Pncake

$12.00Out of stock

Sides

Bacon (2)

$5.00

Chopped fruit

$5.00

Country Biscuit

$2.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Fruit & Yogurt Parfait

$7.00Out of stock

House made granola layered with vanilla Greek Yogurt and fruit.

Ham (slice)

$5.00

Home Fries

$5.00

Irish Bangers (2) Sausage

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad $

$5.00

Side Cole Slaw $

$5.00

Side scrambled egg (1)

$5.00

Sliced Avocado

$5.00

Wheat toast

$2.00

White Toast

$2.00

Bottle/Can Beer (Copy)

Bud Light Lager 4.2% ABV 12oz BOTTLE

$6.50Out of stock

Coors Light Lager 4.2% ABV 12oz BOTTLE

$6.00

White Claw

$7.00

Sluice Juice

$8.00

side liquor

Barton Vodka

$10.00

Barton Gin

$11.00

Barton Rum

$11.00

House Tequila

$11.00

Green Tea Shot

$10.00

Paddys Irish Whiskey

$9.00

Jello Shots

$5.00

Sexy Rose

$5.00

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

$5.00

Sausages

Sweet Italian Sausage

$6.00

Burgers

Burgers

$8.00

Beef Stew Cup

Beef Stew Cup

$8.00

Hamilton Soda

Black Cherry

$3.00

Cream Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Raspberry Lime

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Coke Can

Coke Can

$2.00

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.00

Pretzels w/ Beer Cheese (3)

Pretzels w/ Beer Cheese (3)

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Takeout, Outdoor Dining available 11am-9pm Tuesday through Sunday. (Until 10pm on Friday/Saturday).

Website

Location

1366 Beacon St,, Brookline, MA 02446

Directions

Gallery
Hamilton image
Hamilton image

