Hamilton Brookline

The Alchemist "Heady Topper" DIPA 8% 16oz CAN

$16.00

Imperial IPA. 8% ABV. Heady Topper is an American Double IPA. This beer is not intended to be the biggest or most bitter. It is meant to give you wave after wave of hoppy goodness on your palate. Tremendous amounts of American hops will creep up on you, and leave you with a dense hoppy finish in you mouth. Brewery is located in Stowe, Vermont.