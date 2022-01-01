- Home
Hamilton Brookline
No reviews yet
1366 Beacon St,
Brookline, MA 02446
Popular Items
Hamilton Cocktails
Blue Hawaiian
Bramble Tonic
Comfort And Cola
Cucumber Smash
Elvis Shot
Fire&ice
Froze
Frozen Cider
Green Tea Shot
Hamilton Long Island
Headshots
Rusty Nail
Peanut Butter Old Fashion
Peppermint Patty
Pineapple Paradise Single
Espresso Martini
Pumpkin Spice(y) Margarita
Spicy Smokey Margarita
Strawberry Daiquiri
Strawberry Mojito
Strawberry Shot
Summer Sangria
Summer Sangria Carafe
Sunset Daiquiri
Wild Moon Mule
Clear Haven
Surf & Turf Bloody Mary
Blue Froze
Common Drinks
Aperol Spritz
Appletini
Baybreeze
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Cake Shot
Carbomb
Dark 'N Stormy
Espresso Martini
Fuzzy Navel
Gimlet
Grape Crush
Green Tea
Hot Toddy
Jager Bomb
Kamikaze
Lemon Drop Martini
Long Island
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita RX
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Oatmeal Cookie
Old Fashioned
Pinkity Drinkity
Planter's Punch
Sangria Red
Sangria White
Sex on the Beach
Sombrero
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
White Russian
Woo Woo
Screwdriver
Specialty Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Apple Cider Mule
Baileys Iced Coffee
Cider Donut Mimosa
Cucumber Cooler
Floral Lady
Hot Buttered Rum
Hot Irish Double Chocolaate
Hottie Toddy
Irish Coffee
Light Espresso Martini
Lucky Charm
Mint Julep
Mojito
Pinkity Drinkity
Rusty Irishman
Shamrock Shake
Hamilton Hot Apple Cider
Hot Cranberry Cider
Bottle/Can Beer
The Alchemist "Heady Topper" DIPA 8% 16oz CAN
Imperial IPA. 8% ABV. Heady Topper is an American Double IPA. This beer is not intended to be the biggest or most bitter. It is meant to give you wave after wave of hoppy goodness on your palate. Tremendous amounts of American hops will creep up on you, and leave you with a dense hoppy finish in you mouth. Brewery is located in Stowe, Vermont.
Amstel Light Lager 3.5% 12oz BOTTLE
Athletic Brewing Co. "Run Wild" IPA NON-ALCOHOLIC 12oz CAN
Athletic Brewing Co. "Upside Dawn" Golden NON-ALCOHOLIC 12oz CAN
Bent Water "Peach Plum" Kettle Sour 4.7% 16oz CAN
Fruited Sour. 4.7% ABV. Brewed with excessive amounts of Peach and Plum puree, this juicy kettle sour has a palate cleansing base that gives way to its fruit-forward profile. Tart with a stone fruit twist. Brewery located in Lynn, MA.
Bent Water "Premium Lager" 4.7% 16oz CAN
American Lager. 4.7% ABV. Made with American Barley, Corn, and German hops, this lager is crisp and clean with a grainy Honey-like Malt character and a pleasant noble hop aroma. Brewery located in Lynn, MA.
Bent Water "Primordial Haze" NETIPA 8.3% 16oz CAN
Triple Hazy New England IPA. 8.3% ABV. Brewed with adventurous spirits in mind, our hazy triple IPA was crafted using Phantasm. Journey into the heart of the haze and you’ll be rewarded with a burst of balanced Melon, Passionfruit, and Tropical Fruit flavors. Brewery located in Lynn, MA.
Bent Water "Sluice Juice" NEIPA 6.2% 16oz CAN
New England IPA. 6.2% ABV. With Aromatics of Orange, Tangerine and Lime Peel, Sluice Juice is a Juicy, Hazy and Smooth New England IPA. Brewery located in Lynn, MA.
Bud Light Lager 4.2% ABV 12oz BOTTLE
Bud Light Lager BUCKET [5] 4.2% ABV 12oz BOTTLES
Budweiser Adjunct Lager 5% ABV 12oz BOTTLE
Citizen "Baker's Dozen Cider Donut" Cider 5% 16oz. CAN
Seasonal Cider. 5% ABV. Cider donut inspired, spiced with vanilla and cinnamon. Off-dry and fruit forward. Brewery located in Burlington, VT.
Collective Arts "Daily Forecast: Mimosa" Sour 4.5% ABV 12oz CAN
Coors Light Lager 4.2% ABV 12oz BOTTLE
Harpoon "Rec. League" American Pale Ale 3.8% ABV 12oz CAN
High Noon Hard Seltzer 4.5% ABV 12oz CAN (GF)
High Noon Hard Seltzer BUCKET [5] 4.5% ABV 12oz CANS (GF)
Lone River "Ranch Water" 4% ABV 12oz CAN
Loverboy Sparkling Hard Tea 4.2 ABV 11.5oz CAN
Magners Original Irish Cider 4.5% ABV 19.2oz BOTTLE
Michelob Ultra Light Lager 4.2% ABV 12oz BOTTLE
Michelob Ultra Light Lager BUCKET [5] 4.2% ABV 12 oz BOTTLES
Modelo Especial Adjunct Lager 4.4% ABV 12oz BOTTLE
Night Shift "Whirlpool" Pale Ale 4.5% 16oz CAN
American Session Pale Ale. 4.5% ABV. Soft and Citrusy, Whirlpool is a hazy New England pale ale. Pours hazy Blonde with a nose of Ripe Peach and Grapefruit. Sips juicy, fruity, and crisp, with minimal bitterness and big Clementine notes. A bright, vibrant beer that’s wonderfully drinkable and remarkably refreshing. Brewery located in Everett, MA.
Par Tee "Mashpee Mule" 7% ABV 12oz CAN
Par Tee "Sweet Liber-Tea" 5% ABV 12oz CAN
Par Tee 5.9% ABV 12oz CANS
Port Brewing "Shark Bite" Red Ale 6% ABV 12oz CAN
Sam Adams "Wicked Hazy" NEIPA 6.8% ABV 12oz CAN
Sam Adams Boston Lager 5% ABV 12oz BOTTLE
Spoetzl Shiner Bock 4.5% ABV 12oz BOTTLE
Truly Hard Seltzer 5% ABV 12oz CAN (GF)
Truly Hard Seltzer BUCKET [5] 5% ABV 12oz CANS (GF)
Truly Margarita 5% ABV 12oz CAN (GF)
UFO Maine Blueberry Beer 4.8% 12oz CAN
White Claw Hard Seltzer "Surf Series" 5% ABV 12oz CAN (GF)
White Claw Hard Seltzer "Surf Series" BUCKET [5] 5% ABV 12oz CANS (GF)
Liquor
Blanton's Single-Barrel Bourbon Whisky***
Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky**
Bulliet
Bulliet Rye
Chivas Regal Scotch Blend
Clonakilty Blue
Clonakilty Cask
Crown Royal Apple Whisky
Crown Royal Whiskey
Dewar's White Label Blended Scotch Whisky**
Drambuie Liqueur Scotch Whisky
Fireball Cinnamon Whisky*
Glenfiddich 12-Year Scotch Whisky***
Glenfiddich 14-Year Scotch Whisky***
Glenlivet 12-Year Single Malt Scotch Whisky***
High West American Prairie Bourbon 3-Blend Whisky**
High West Double-Rye Whisky**
Jack Daniels Honey Tennessee Whisky**
Jack Daniels Rye Tennessee Whisky**
Jack Daniels Tennessee Fire
Jack Daniels Tennessee Whisky**
Jameson Irish Whisky**
Jim Beam Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky**
Johnnie Walker Black Label Scotch Whisky**
Johnnie Walker Blue Label Scotch Whisky****
Johnnie Walker Red Label Scotch Whisky**
Kilbeggen Irish Whiskey
Knob Creek Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky***
Maker's Mark Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky**
Oban 14-Year Scotch Whisky***
Old Overholt Straight Rye Whisky*
Paddys Irish Whiskey
Rams PoinT
Sazerac Rye
Southern Comfort New Orleans Whisky Liqueur**
Templeton Rye
Town Branch Bourbon
Courvoisier VS Cognac
Hennessy Cognac
Henny VSOP
Remy Martin VSOP
Courvoisier VSOP Cognac
Amaro Montenegro
Aperol Apéritif
Bailey's Irish Cream Liqueur
Campari Apéritif
Chambord Raspberry Liqueur
Chartreuse Green Liqueur
Chartreuse Yellow Liqueur
Disaronno Amaretto
Dr. McGillicuddy's Menthlomint
Fernet Branca Amaro
Frangelico Hazelnut Liqueur
Godiva Chocolate Liqueur
Godiva Dark Chocolate Liqueur
Gran Manier Orange Liqueur
Jägermeister Digestif
Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur
Lillet Blanc Vermouth
Meletti Amaro
Midori Melon Liqueur
Mollys Irish Cream
PAMA Pomegranate Liqueur
Rum Chata
Sambuca Liqueur
St. Elder Elderflower Liqueur
Wild Moon Birch
Wild Moon Rose
Barton Gin
Bombay Sapphire Gin
Hendricks Gin
Tanqueray Gin
Wire Works Gin
Bombay Bramble
Ha'penny Rhubarb
Bacardi Superior Rum
Barton Rum
Captain Morgan Spiced Rum
Don Q Coconut Rum
Gosling's Black Seal Rum
Mount Gay
Hamilton 86 Rum
flore de cana
Allen's Amaretto
Allen's Peach
Allen's Sour Apple
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Don Julio Blanco
Ghost Tequila
Patron Anejo
Patron Silver
Patron XO
House Tequila
El Jimador
Teremana
Los Vecinos
Casamigos Reposada
Don Julio Reposada
Martini & Rossi Extra Dry
Martini & Rossi Sweet
Cinzano Extra Dry
Absolut
Absolut Raspberri
Barton Vodka
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Citron
Ketel One
Pink Whitney
Stoli Elite
Stoli Vodka
Titos
Sweet Tea Vodka
Wheatley
Sobieski Orange
Sobieski Vanilla
3 olives triple shot
Ketel One P&O Blossom
Absolut Mandarin
Sobieski Citron
Grey Goose Citron
Red Wine Glass
Red Wine Bottle
White Wine Glass
White Wine Bottle
Non-Alcoholic
Seasonal Drinks
Birch Smash
Bramble Tonic
French Gimlet
French Negroni
Godiva Hot Cocoa
Hot Toddy
Pama Royale
Peach Toddy
Espresso Martini
Red Apple Martini
Pineapple Margarita
Wild Moon Mule
Hamilton Old Fashioned
Early Retirement
Cinnamon Toast Shot
Pickleback
Margarita Shot
Hamilton Haven
Watermelon
Pineapple
NEW Hamilton Cocktails
Alexander Hamilton
Benjamin Franklin
Thomas Jefferson
Cucumber Vodka, 1.5 oz. Elderflower Liqueur, 1 oz. Sauvignon Blanc, ~1 oz. (Fill to Finish) Lemon Juice, .5 oz. Wine glass, on Rocks. Lemon Wheel & Diced Cucumber Garnish 2nd Vice President, 3rd President of the United States of America. Author of the Declaration of Independence. “Had a huge wine problem” First official Wine Advisor in the United States. First President to “stock the White House with wine”
James Madison
Abigail Adams
Benjamin Rush
Phillis Wheatley
Nicholas Cage
Aaron Burr Bloody Mary
George Washington Mojito
John Adams Mule
Angelica Schuyler Church Gimlet
Starters
1/2 lb Shrimp
Brussels Sprouts
Tossed with bacon, drizzled with rum glaze, fresh parmesan.
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Melty cheese, peppers and onions, salsa and sour cream.
Chicken Tenders
Rice-Battered, side of Ranch, carrots and celery, choose Hamilton Sauce, Buffalo, Garlic Parm, or BBQ.
Chicken Wings
Meaty, tender bone-in wings, with side of blue cheese, carrots and celery. Choose Hamilton Sauce, Buffalo, Garlic Parm, or BBQ.
Flatbread Buffalo Chicken
Blue cheese dressing, chicken breast, buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and scallions.
Flatbread Margherita
Marinara, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, basil and pesto drizzle.
Flatbread Sunny Side
Irish Poutine
Pretzels
Tempura Cauliflower
Rice-flour batter, lightly tossed with Korean BBQ sauce, topped with toasted sesame seeds and scallions.
Truffle Parm Fries
Crispy fries with the essence of truffle oil, rosemary salt and garlic aioli.
Soups and Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine tossed with homemade Caesar dressing and croutons, topped with fresh parmesan.
Crunchy Kale Bowl
Crisp apples, roasted winter squash, radicchio, baby kale, toasted pepitas, dried cranberries, and crumbled blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette.
Beef Stew CUP
Beef Stew BOWL
Chowder CUP
New England style, creamy and loaded with clams.
Chowder BOWL
House Salad
Chopped romaine, tomato, red onion, shredded carrots.
Mac & Cheese
Creamy homemade sauce tossed with cavatappi
Chix Soup Cup
Chix Soup Bowl
Dinner Menu
Asparagus ... Risotto
Mushroom and asparagus ragout, shaved parmesan.
BBQ Dinner
Beacon Street Burger
All beef burger with bacon, pickles, crispy onions and cheddar cheese on brioche. served with fries
Chicken ... Alfredo
Only in New England!
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine, homemade dressing and parmesan in an 18" tortilla wrap. served with fries.
Cottage Pie
Our Hamilton Guinness Beef Stew, topped with mashed potatoes, butter glazed and browned to perfection
Fish & Chips
Crisp rice-flour battered cod, homemade coleslaw and loads of fries
Fried Cod Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Romaine, tomato, avocado and garlic aioli on brioche. served with fries.
Grilled Steak and Cheese
Charcoal Grilled Shaved Steak with sauteed onions and American Cheese, on a roll, served with fries
Half Roast Chicken
Secret herb marinade, mashed potatoes, and Chef's veggies.
Impossible Burger
Mac & Cheese
Creamy homemade sauce tossed with cavatappi
Pork Porterhouse
Scottish Salmon
Steak Tips
Secret marinade, mashed potatoes and Chef's veggies.
Sides
Side Asparagus $
Side Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing $
Side Blue Cheese Crumbles $
Side Blue Cheese Dressing $
Side Broccoli $
Side Buffalo Sauce $
Side Caesar Dressing $
Side Potato Crisps $
Side Fries $
Side Garlic Parmesan Sauce $
Side Grilled Chicken $
Side Homefries $
Side Cole Slaw $
Side Korean BBQ Sauce $
Side Mac n' Cheese $
Side Mashed Potato $
SIDE Mushrooms $
Side Ranch Dressing $
Side Sliced Avocado $
Side Tartar Sauce $
Side Bacon (2) $
Side Irish Sausage (2) $
Side House Salad
Side Steak Tips $
$ADD COD
$ADD FRIED COD
$ADD SAUTEE COD
Add Sunny Egg
Kids
Kids Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella and Marinara.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Kids Cheeseburger
With french fries.
Kids Chicken Tenders
Rice batter. Choice of buffalo or BBQ.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Comes with fries.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Creamy homemade sauce tossed with macaroni
Kids Pasta Butter
Cavatappi pasta.
Kids Pasta Marinara
Cavatappi pasta.
Kids Scrambled Eggs and Bacon
Kids Short Stack
Entrees
Chicken & Waffles
Frosted flakes waffle topped with chicken fingers and Mike's Hot Honey.
Eggs Your Way
French Toast
Challah French toast with whipped cream, strawberries and maple syrup. Choice of Irish Bangers or Bacon.
Irish Breakfast
Pancakes
Three fluffy pancakes with maple syrup and choice of Irish Bangers or Bacon
Steak & Eggs
Eggs your way with 4 ounces of steak tips, home fries.
Shakshuka
Spicy Shrimp & Cheesy home Fries
Poutine
Blue Berry Pncake
Sides
Bacon (2)
Chopped fruit
Country Biscuit
English Muffin
Fruit & Yogurt Parfait
House made granola layered with vanilla Greek Yogurt and fruit.
Ham (slice)
Home Fries
Irish Bangers (2) Sausage
Side scrambled egg (1)
Sliced Avocado
Wheat toast
White Toast
side liquor
Hot Dogs
Sausages
Burgers
Beef Stew Cup
Hamilton Soda
Coke Can
Bottle Water
Pretzels w/ Beer Cheese (3)
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Takeout, Outdoor Dining available 11am-9pm Tuesday through Sunday. (Until 10pm on Friday/Saturday).
1366 Beacon St,, Brookline, MA 02446