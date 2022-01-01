  • Home
Hamiltons Diner 7313 Hughson Ave Hughson Ca 95326

No reviews yet

7313 Hughson Avenue

Hughson, CA 95326

Order Again

Breakfast

John Stapp Special

$8.99+

Two biscuits served open face topped with two scrambled eggs and smothered in gravy

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Choice of meat, potatoes, scrambled eggs and cheese. Served with hash browns or country potatoes. Add a side of gravy for 1.99

Farmer’s Big Breakfast

$14.99

For bacon or for sausage links, three eggs any style, hash browns and a choice of toast, pancakes, or biscuits and gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$4.99+

Two biscuits smothered in rich country gravy. Half order or full order

Eggs Benedict

$15.99

Canadian bacon and poached eggs on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce and served with hash browns or country potatoes

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.99+

Ham, bacon, or sausage, one egg and cheese on your choice of bread or with a side of potatoes

Linguica & Eggs

$14.99

Served with 2 eggs , country potatoes or hash browns and choice of toast, pancakes, English muffin or biscuits and gravy.

Chorizo & Eggs

$13.99

Served with 2 eggs , country potatoes or hash browns and choice of toast, pancakes, English muffin or biscuits and gravy.

Diced Ham & Eggs

$12.99

Served with 2 eggs , country potatoes or hash browns and choice of toast, pancakes, English muffin or biscuits and gravy.

Angus Beef Patty & Eggs

$14.99

Served with 2 eggs , country potatoes or hash browns and choice of toast, pancakes, English muffin or biscuits and gravy.

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$13.99

Served with 2 eggs , country potatoes or hash browns and choice of toast, pancakes, English muffin or biscuits and gravy.

Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs

$13.99

Served with 2 eggs , country potatoes or hash browns and choice of toast, pancakes, English muffin or biscuits and gravy.

Bacon & Eggs

$12.99

Served with 2 eggs , country potatoes or hash browns and choice of toast, pancakes, English muffin or biscuits and gravy.

Sausage & Eggs

$12.99

Served with 2 eggs , country potatoes or hash browns and choice of toast, pancakes, English muffin or biscuits and gravy.

Ham & Eggs

$12.99

2 eggs, country potatoes, or hash browns, choice of toast, pancakes, English muffins or biscuit and gravy.

Two Egg Breakfast

$9.99

Served with 2 eggs , country potatoes or hash browns and choice of toast, pancakes, English muffin or biscuits and gravy.

One Egg Breakfast

$7.99

Served with 2 eggs , country potatoes or hash browns and choice of toast, pancakes, English muffin or biscuits and gravy.

Ultimate Omelet

$16.99

Sausage, ham, linguica, chopped bacon, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, American and Swiss cheese. Topped with avocado and tomatoes

Linguica Omelet

$14.99

Linguica & American Cheese

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$13.99

Ham, American, & Swiss cheese

Spanish Omelet

$12.99

Spanish sauce & Swiss cheese

Veggie Omelet

$12.99

Onions, bell peppers, broccoli, asparagus and mushrooms topped with avocado & tomatoes

Denver Omelet

$14.99

Ham, bell peppers, onions, American & Swiss cheese

Cheese Omelet

$11.99

American & Swiss cheese

Hot House Omelet

$14.99

Sausage, Jalapeno, mushrooms & Cheese

Spinach Omelet

$13.99

Sautéed spinach, mushrooms, and cheese topped with avocado

Ribeye Steak & Eggs

$16.99

Served with 2 eggs, country potatoes, or hash browns, choice of toast, pancakes, English muffin or biscuit and gravy.

Fletcher Omelet

$15.99

Broccoli, asparagus, tomatoes and goat cheese topped with avocado and tomato

Pancakes

$8.99+

Served with butter and maple syrup

Pancake Breakfast

$11.99

2 buttermilk pancakes serviced with 2 eggs and 2 bacon slices or 2 sausage links

French Toast

$8.99+

3 slices of French toast dusted with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup.

French Toast Breakfast

$11.99

2 slices of French toast dusted with powdered sugar and served with 2 eggs and 2 bacon slices or 2 sausage links

Belgian Waffle Breakfast

$11.99

A golden brown waffle served with 2 eggs and 2 bacon slices or 2 sausage links

Chicken and Waffles

$8.99

Small waffle and 2 chicken strips

Senior Breakfast & Lunch

Cereal Combo

$5.99

Choice of oatmeal, cream of wheat or cold cereal served with toast

Senior Cheese Omelet

$8.99

2 Egg omelet with American or Swiss cheese. Served with country potatoes or hash browns & choice of toast or biscuit. Add bacon or ham add mushrooms, Ortega chilies or onions for a charge.

Senior 2+2+2

$9.99

2 Pancakes or 2 French toast halves served with 2 strips of bacon or sausage links and 2 eggs

Senior 1/2 Sandwich Meal

$8.99

Ham, turkey, or tuna served with a cup of soup or a salad

Senior 1/2 Chef Salad

$9.99

Shredded ham and turkey, hard boiled egg, cheese, onions & tomatoes with choice of dressing

Senior Soup and Salad

$8.99

Soup of the day and a house salad

Senior Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Served with soup, salad or fries

Senior Burger and Fries

$8.99

A quarter pound burger served with fries add cheese for .50

Side Orders

One Egg

$2.99

Two Eggs

$3.99

Toast

$2.50

Hash Browns

$3.99

Country Potatoes

$3.99

One Pancake

$2.99

Waffle

$5.99

Angus Beef Patty

$4.99

Corn Beef Hash

$4.99

Chicken Fried Steak

$4.99

Linguica

$4.99

Bacon (4 slices)

$4.99

Sausage Links (4 links)

$4.99

Slice of Ham

$4.99

Country Gravy

$2.50

Oatmeal

$4.99

Hamburgers

All burgers & hot sandwiches served with choice of French fries, macaroni salad, potato salad, green salad, fruit or cup of soup. Substitute onion rings for an additional charge (all burgers come with Mayonnaise)

#1 Bundy Burger

$16.99

2 Jumbo Angus beef patties, bacon , Ortega chili, mushrooms, American & Swiss cheese.

#2 Cheeseburger

$12.99

Angus beef patty topped with American cheese

#3 Huskies Burger

$11.99

Angus beef patty served with all the fixings

#4 Western Bacon Burger

$14.99

Angus beef patty topped with Bacon, Swiss cheese & drizzled with BBQ sauce

#5 Chili Burger

$13.99

Angus patty served open face, smothered in chili, onions and cheese

#6 Mushroom Burger

$13.99

Angus beef patty topped with sautéed mushrooms & American Cheese

#7 Patty Melt

$12.99

Angus patty topped with American and Swiss cheese, grilled onions and served on rye bread.

#8 Santa Fe Cheeseburger

$13.99

Angus beef patty topped with an Ortega chili and Swiss cheese.

#9 Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.99

Angus beef patty, topped with bacon and American cheese

#10 Jalapeno Cheeseburger

$13.99

Angus beef patty, jalapeño & cheese

Hot Sandwiches

Steak Sandwich

$17.99

Served on grilled French roll with lettuce and tomato

Linguica Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled linguine, lettuce and tomato served on a French roll

French Dip

$12.99

Roast beef or turkey, served on a French roll with au juice

BBQ Beef

$11.99

Roast beef, smothered in BBQ sauce served on a French roll

Turkey Melt

$12.99

Turkey, grilled onion & Swiss cheese on grilled sourdough

Tuna Melt

$11.99

Tuna, American & Swiss cheese served on grilled sourdough

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

On your choice of bread with American cheese

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$11.99

Ham, American, or Swiss cheese on your choice of bread

Tri Tip sandwich

$11.99

On a French roll with choice of chips or fries

Turkey Acapulco

$13.99

Turkey, Ortega chili, avocado and Swiss cheese

Chad Sandwich

$9.99

Ham & Cheese with hash browns on your choice of grilled bread

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Student Special

Hot Dog W/ Chips

$6.00

Hot Dog W/ Fries

$7.00

Chicken Strips w/ Fries

$8.00

Chicken Strips and Fries and drink

House Favorites

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.99

Served with Mashed potatoes, gravy and vegetables

Fish & Chips

$14.99

Two pieces of tavern battered cod served with tarter sauce and French fries

Hot Dog

$7.99

1/4 pound all beef hot dog served with French Fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce tomato, onions, pickles & mayo on a hamburger bun. Served with French Fries

Chili Cheese Dog

$10.99

1/4 pound all beef hot dog, smothered in chili, topped with shredded cheese and onions and served with French Fries.

Fish Sandwich

$12.99

Two pieces of tavern battered cod filets served with lettuce and tartar sauce on a hoagie steak roll. Served with French fries.

Hot Beef Or Turkey Sandwich

$14.99

Open faced on white bread with mashed potatoes and smothered in gravy. Served with vegetables.

Chicken Strips

$10.99

Breaded chicken breast strips served with BBQ sauce or ranch for dipping and French fries.

Deli Sandwich

Ham Sandwich

$10.99

Ham , lettuce and tomato served on your choice of bread.

Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

Turkey, lettuce, tomato and Swiss cheese served on choice of bread

Triple Decker Club

$15.99

Turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato served on 3 slices of toasted white bread

Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.99

Roast beef with lettuce & tomato on your choice of bread

Chicken Club

$14.99

Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on choice of toasted bread

Veggie Sandwich

$10.99

Avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion and Swiss cheese served on choice of bread.

California Club Wrap

$12.99

Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, lettuce and ranch dressing wrapped in a tortilla.

Tuna Sandwich

$10.99

Tuna with lettuce & tomato on your choice of bread.

BLT

$10.99

Bacon, lettuce and tomato served on your choice of toasted bread.

BLTSA

$12.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese and avocado served on your choice of toasted bread.

On The Lite Side

Soup and Salad

$10.99

A cup of soup and a garden salad with your choice of dressing. Served with crackers.

Chicken De-Lite

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast served with sliced tomatoes

Half Sandwich Meal

$9.99

Half sandwich with turkey, ham, roast beef or tuna on your choice of bread with a cup of soup or a small garden salad.

Kid's Menu

Jump Start

$6.99

1 egg, bacon or sausage 1 pancake or French toast

Cereal

$3.99

Choice of hot or cold with milk

Corn Dog or Hot Dog

$5.99

With fries

Chicken Nuggets

$6.99+

With Fries

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Burger

$6.99

With Fries and cheese

Side Orders

French Fries

$3.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.99

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$3.99

Onion Rings

$5.49

Side of Fruit

$3.99

Avocado

$1.09

Garlic Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.00

Garlic Bacon Cheese Fries

Desserts

Ice Cream

$2.00

One big scoop of Ice Cream

Sundae

$3.99

2 Scoop of your choice of ice cream with chocolate, strawberry or caramel sauce.

Rootbeer Float

$4.99

2 scoops of ice cream & creamy mug Root Beer

Oreo Pop

$2.75

drinks

Coffee

$2.99

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Ice Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Hot Cocoa

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Juice

$2.99

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Boba Tea

$5.00

Boba Tea w/ milk

$5.50

Red Bull Drinks

Watermelon

$5.00

Orange

$5.00

Strawberry

$5.00

Blue Raspberry

$5.00

Lemonade Drinks

Lemonade

$3.50

SPECIALS

Monday Specail

$12.00

Tuesday Special

$12.00

Wednesday Special

$10.00

Thursday Special

$21.99

Friday Special

$12.00

Saturday Special

$10.00

Sunday Specials

$12.99

Breakfast Soecials

Saturday

$10.99

Weekly Breakfast Special

Sausage and eggs

$7.99

Quarter Pounder Burger

$9.99

Quarter Pounder Burger w/ FF and a drink

Milk Shakes

Oreo Cookie Shake

$5.50+

Vanilla Ice Cream with Oreo Cookies mixed in with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle .

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shake

$5.50+

Vanilla Ice Cream with Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal with caramel drizzle and whipped crea.

Fruity Pebbles Shake

$5.50+

Strawberry Ice Cream with Fruity Pebbles with Strawberry drizzle and whipped cream.

M&M Shake

$5.50+

Vanilla Ice Cream with M&M's with choice of drizzle and whipped cream.

Butterfinger Shake

$5.50+

Peanut Butter Shake

$5.50+

Vanilla Ice Cream with peanut butter and choice of drizzle and whipped cream

Chocolate Shake

$3.99+

Vanilla Shake

$3.99+

Strawberry Shake

$3.99+

Coffee Shake

$3.99+

Misc Items

Muffins

$2.00

Cookies

$1.00

Lolly Pops

$0.50

Chips

$1.50

Candy

$1.50

Rice Krispy

$0.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7313 Hughson Avenue, Hughson, CA 95326

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
