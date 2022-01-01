Hamiltons Diner 7313 Hughson Ave Hughson Ca 95326
7313 Hughson Avenue
Hughson, CA 95326
Breakfast
John Stapp Special
Two biscuits served open face topped with two scrambled eggs and smothered in gravy
Breakfast Burrito
Choice of meat, potatoes, scrambled eggs and cheese. Served with hash browns or country potatoes. Add a side of gravy for 1.99
Farmer’s Big Breakfast
For bacon or for sausage links, three eggs any style, hash browns and a choice of toast, pancakes, or biscuits and gravy
Biscuits & Gravy
Two biscuits smothered in rich country gravy. Half order or full order
Eggs Benedict
Canadian bacon and poached eggs on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce and served with hash browns or country potatoes
Breakfast Sandwich
Ham, bacon, or sausage, one egg and cheese on your choice of bread or with a side of potatoes
Linguica & Eggs
Served with 2 eggs , country potatoes or hash browns and choice of toast, pancakes, English muffin or biscuits and gravy.
Chorizo & Eggs
Served with 2 eggs , country potatoes or hash browns and choice of toast, pancakes, English muffin or biscuits and gravy.
Diced Ham & Eggs
Served with 2 eggs , country potatoes or hash browns and choice of toast, pancakes, English muffin or biscuits and gravy.
Angus Beef Patty & Eggs
Served with 2 eggs , country potatoes or hash browns and choice of toast, pancakes, English muffin or biscuits and gravy.
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Served with 2 eggs , country potatoes or hash browns and choice of toast, pancakes, English muffin or biscuits and gravy.
Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs
Served with 2 eggs , country potatoes or hash browns and choice of toast, pancakes, English muffin or biscuits and gravy.
Bacon & Eggs
Served with 2 eggs , country potatoes or hash browns and choice of toast, pancakes, English muffin or biscuits and gravy.
Sausage & Eggs
Served with 2 eggs , country potatoes or hash browns and choice of toast, pancakes, English muffin or biscuits and gravy.
Ham & Eggs
2 eggs, country potatoes, or hash browns, choice of toast, pancakes, English muffins or biscuit and gravy.
Two Egg Breakfast
Served with 2 eggs , country potatoes or hash browns and choice of toast, pancakes, English muffin or biscuits and gravy.
One Egg Breakfast
Served with 2 eggs , country potatoes or hash browns and choice of toast, pancakes, English muffin or biscuits and gravy.
Ultimate Omelet
Sausage, ham, linguica, chopped bacon, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, American and Swiss cheese. Topped with avocado and tomatoes
Linguica Omelet
Linguica & American Cheese
Ham & Cheese Omelet
Ham, American, & Swiss cheese
Spanish Omelet
Spanish sauce & Swiss cheese
Veggie Omelet
Onions, bell peppers, broccoli, asparagus and mushrooms topped with avocado & tomatoes
Denver Omelet
Ham, bell peppers, onions, American & Swiss cheese
Cheese Omelet
American & Swiss cheese
Hot House Omelet
Sausage, Jalapeno, mushrooms & Cheese
Spinach Omelet
Sautéed spinach, mushrooms, and cheese topped with avocado
Ribeye Steak & Eggs
Served with 2 eggs, country potatoes, or hash browns, choice of toast, pancakes, English muffin or biscuit and gravy.
Fletcher Omelet
Broccoli, asparagus, tomatoes and goat cheese topped with avocado and tomato
Pancakes
Served with butter and maple syrup
Pancake Breakfast
2 buttermilk pancakes serviced with 2 eggs and 2 bacon slices or 2 sausage links
French Toast
3 slices of French toast dusted with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup.
French Toast Breakfast
2 slices of French toast dusted with powdered sugar and served with 2 eggs and 2 bacon slices or 2 sausage links
Belgian Waffle Breakfast
A golden brown waffle served with 2 eggs and 2 bacon slices or 2 sausage links
Chicken and Waffles
Small waffle and 2 chicken strips
Senior Breakfast & Lunch
Cereal Combo
Choice of oatmeal, cream of wheat or cold cereal served with toast
Senior Cheese Omelet
2 Egg omelet with American or Swiss cheese. Served with country potatoes or hash browns & choice of toast or biscuit. Add bacon or ham add mushrooms, Ortega chilies or onions for a charge.
Senior 2+2+2
2 Pancakes or 2 French toast halves served with 2 strips of bacon or sausage links and 2 eggs
Senior 1/2 Sandwich Meal
Ham, turkey, or tuna served with a cup of soup or a salad
Senior 1/2 Chef Salad
Shredded ham and turkey, hard boiled egg, cheese, onions & tomatoes with choice of dressing
Senior Soup and Salad
Soup of the day and a house salad
Senior Grilled Cheese
Served with soup, salad or fries
Senior Burger and Fries
A quarter pound burger served with fries add cheese for .50
Off The Griddle
Pancake Breakfast
2 buttermilk pancakes serviced with 2 eggs and 2 bacon slices or 2 sausage links
Pancakes
Served with butter and maple syrup
French Toast Breakfast
2 slices of French toast dusted with powdered sugar and served with 2 eggs and 2 bacon slices or 2 sausage links
French Toast
3 slices of French toast dusted with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup.
Belgian Waffle Breakfast
A golden brown waffle served with 2 eggs and 2 bacon slices or 2 sausage links
Specialties
John Stapp Special
Two biscuits served open face topped with two scrambled eggs and smothered in gravy
Breakfast Sandwich
Ham, bacon, or sausage, one egg and cheese on your choice of bread or with a side of potatoes
Farmer’s Big Breakfast
For bacon or for sausage links, three eggs any style, hash browns and a choice of toast, pancakes, or biscuits and gravy
Breakfast Burrito
Choice of meat, potatoes, scrambled eggs and cheese. Served with hash browns or country potatoes. Add a side of gravy for 1.99
Biscuits & Gravy
Two biscuits smothered in rich country gravy. Half order or full order
Eggs Benedict
Canadian bacon and poached eggs on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce and served with hash browns or country potatoes
Egg Combos
Linguica & Eggs
Served with 2 eggs , country potatoes or hash browns and choice of toast, pancakes, English muffin or biscuits and gravy.
Chorizo & Eggs
Served with 2 eggs , country potatoes or hash browns and choice of toast, pancakes, English muffin or biscuits and gravy.
Diced Ham & Eggs
Served with 2 eggs , country potatoes or hash browns and choice of toast, pancakes, English muffin or biscuits and gravy.
Angus Beef Patty & Eggs
Served with 2 eggs , country potatoes or hash browns and choice of toast, pancakes, English muffin or biscuits and gravy.
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Served with 2 eggs , country potatoes or hash browns and choice of toast, pancakes, English muffin or biscuits and gravy.
Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs
Served with 2 eggs , country potatoes or hash browns and choice of toast, pancakes, English muffin or biscuits and gravy.
Bacon & Eggs
Served with 2 eggs , country potatoes or hash browns and choice of toast, pancakes, English muffin or biscuits and gravy.
Sausage & Eggs
Served with 2 eggs , country potatoes or hash browns and choice of toast, pancakes, English muffin or biscuits and gravy.
Ham & Eggs
2 eggs, country potatoes, or hash browns, choice of toast, pancakes, English muffins or biscuit and gravy.
Two Egg Breakfast
Served with 2 eggs , country potatoes or hash browns and choice of toast, pancakes, English muffin or biscuits and gravy.
One Egg Breakfast
Served with 2 eggs , country potatoes or hash browns and choice of toast, pancakes, English muffin or biscuits and gravy.
Ribeye Steak & Eggs
Served with 2 eggs, country potatoes, or hash browns, choice of toast, pancakes, English muffin or biscuit and gravy.
Omelets
Ultimate Omelet
Sausage, ham, linguica, chopped bacon, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, American and Swiss cheese. Topped with avocado and tomatoes
Linguica Omelet
Linguica & American Cheese
Ham & Cheese Omelet
Ham, American, & Swiss cheese
Spanish Omelet
Spanish sauce & Swiss cheese
Fletcher Omelet
Broccoli, asparagus, tomatoes and goat cheese topped with avocado and tomato
Spinach Omelet
Sautéed spinach, mushrooms, and cheese topped with avocado
Hot House Omelet
Sausage, Jalapeno, mushrooms & Cheese
Cheese Omelet
American & Swiss cheese
Denver Omelet
Ham, bell peppers, onions, American & Swiss cheese
Veggie Omelet
Onions, bell peppers, broccoli, asparagus and mushrooms topped with avocado & tomatoes
Side Orders
Hamburgers
#1 Bundy Burger
2 Jumbo Angus beef patties, bacon , Ortega chili, mushrooms, American & Swiss cheese.
#2 Cheeseburger
Angus beef patty topped with American cheese
#3 Huskies Burger
Angus beef patty served with all the fixings
#4 Western Bacon Burger
Angus beef patty topped with Bacon, Swiss cheese & drizzled with BBQ sauce
#5 Chili Burger
Angus patty served open face, smothered in chili, onions and cheese
#6 Mushroom Burger
Angus beef patty topped with sautéed mushrooms & American Cheese
#7 Patty Melt
Angus patty topped with American and Swiss cheese, grilled onions and served on rye bread.
#8 Santa Fe Cheeseburger
Angus beef patty topped with an Ortega chili and Swiss cheese.
#9 Bacon Cheese Burger
Angus beef patty, topped with bacon and American cheese
#10 Jalapeno Cheeseburger
Angus beef patty, jalapeño & cheese
Hot Sandwiches
Steak Sandwich
Served on grilled French roll with lettuce and tomato
Linguica Sandwich
Grilled linguine, lettuce and tomato served on a French roll
French Dip
Roast beef or turkey, served on a French roll with au juice
BBQ Beef
Roast beef, smothered in BBQ sauce served on a French roll
Turkey Melt
Turkey, grilled onion & Swiss cheese on grilled sourdough
Tuna Melt
Tuna, American & Swiss cheese served on grilled sourdough
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
On your choice of bread with American cheese
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Ham, American, or Swiss cheese on your choice of bread
Tri Tip sandwich
On a French roll with choice of chips or fries
Turkey Acapulco
Turkey, Ortega chili, avocado and Swiss cheese
Chad Sandwich
Ham & Cheese with hash browns on your choice of grilled bread
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Soup & Salad
Chef Salad
Ham and turkey, onions, tomatoes, shredded cheese, hard boiled egg and garden salad mix garnished with pickles served with choice of dressing
Crispy Chicken Salad
Diced chicken strips, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, shredded cheese and garden salad served with your choice of dressing.
Garden Salad
Garden salad mix, tomatoes and shredded cheese with choice of dressing.
Tuna Salad
A scoop of tuna, garden salad, onions, tomatoes, hard boiled egg & shredded cheese. Garnished with pickles and served with choice of dressing
Macaroni and Potato Salad
Fruit with Cottage Cheese
Soup of the day
Chili
Student Special
House Favorites
Chicken Fried Steak
Served with Mashed potatoes, gravy and vegetables
Fish & Chips
Two pieces of tavern battered cod served with tarter sauce and French fries
Hot Dog
1/4 pound all beef hot dog served with French Fries
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce tomato, onions, pickles & mayo on a hamburger bun. Served with French Fries
Chili Cheese Dog
1/4 pound all beef hot dog, smothered in chili, topped with shredded cheese and onions and served with French Fries.
Fish Sandwich
Two pieces of tavern battered cod filets served with lettuce and tartar sauce on a hoagie steak roll. Served with French fries.
Hot Beef Or Turkey Sandwich
Open faced on white bread with mashed potatoes and smothered in gravy. Served with vegetables.
Chicken Strips
Breaded chicken breast strips served with BBQ sauce or ranch for dipping and French fries.
Salad & Soups
Chef Salad
Ham and turkey, onions, tomatoes, shredded cheese, hard boiled egg and garden salad mix garnished with pickle and served with choice of dressing
Crispy Chicken Salad
Diced chicken strips, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, shredded cheese and garden salad served with your choice of dressing
Garden Salad
Garden salad mix, tomatoes and shredded cheese with choice of dressing
Tuna Salad
A scoop of tuna, garden salad, onions, tomatoes, hard boiled egg & shredded cheese. Garnished with pickles & served with choice of dressing.
Fruit with Cottage Cheese
Soup of the day
Macaroni and Potato Salad
Chili
Deli Sandwich
Ham Sandwich
Ham , lettuce and tomato served on your choice of bread.
Turkey Sandwich
Turkey, lettuce, tomato and Swiss cheese served on choice of bread
Triple Decker Club
Turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato served on 3 slices of toasted white bread
Roast Beef Sandwich
Roast beef with lettuce & tomato on your choice of bread
Chicken Club
Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on choice of toasted bread
Veggie Sandwich
Avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion and Swiss cheese served on choice of bread.
California Club Wrap
Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, lettuce and ranch dressing wrapped in a tortilla.
Tuna Sandwich
Tuna with lettuce & tomato on your choice of bread.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce and tomato served on your choice of toasted bread.
BLTSA
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese and avocado served on your choice of toasted bread.
On The Lite Side
Soup and Salad
A cup of soup and a garden salad with your choice of dressing. Served with crackers.
Chicken De-Lite
Grilled chicken breast served with sliced tomatoes
Half Sandwich Meal
Half sandwich with turkey, ham, roast beef or tuna on your choice of bread with a cup of soup or a small garden salad.
SPECIALS
Breakfast Soecials
Weekly Breakfast Special
Milk Shakes
Oreo Cookie Shake
Vanilla Ice Cream with Oreo Cookies mixed in with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle .
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shake
Vanilla Ice Cream with Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal with caramel drizzle and whipped crea.
Fruity Pebbles Shake
Strawberry Ice Cream with Fruity Pebbles with Strawberry drizzle and whipped cream.
M&M Shake
Vanilla Ice Cream with M&M's with choice of drizzle and whipped cream.
Butterfinger Shake
Peanut Butter Shake
Vanilla Ice Cream with peanut butter and choice of drizzle and whipped cream
Chocolate Shake
Vanilla Shake
Strawberry Shake
Coffee Shake
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
7313 Hughson Avenue, Hughson, CA 95326